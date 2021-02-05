Hospitality leaders seek tourism data

QUEENSBURY — Local hospitality leaders are asking to partner with Warren County for a study of how other regions have expanded their tourism seasons year-round.

Mark Behan of Behan Communications in Glens Falls told the county Board of Supervisors at a workshop meeting on Wednesday this region faces stiff competition from other areas eager to reclaim business lost during the pandemic.

Consumers’ preferences and habits have changed dramatically and the hospitality industry has to adapt, he said. Behan stressed the importance of collecting data.

“We want to look at the best practices of our competitors, the best performers and see if we can apply them to Warren County,” he said.

Other regions are using data to drive their marketing decisions, according to Behan.

“Data collection now gives us the ability to tailor our message to specific interests of our visitors,” he said.

Behan said data collection is important to determine if people prefer a luxury hotel or a lakeside cabin and are interested in skiing or dining out.