Hospitality leaders seek tourism data

QUEENSBURY — Local hospitality leaders are asking to partner with Warren County for a study of how other regions have expanded their tourism seasons year-round.
Mark Behan of Behan Communications in Glens Falls told the county Board of Supervisors at a workshop meeting on Wednesday this region faces stiff competition from other areas eager to reclaim business lost during the pandemic.
Consumers’ preferences and habits have changed dramatically and the hospitality industry has to adapt, he said. Behan stressed the importance of collecting data.
“We want to look at the best practices of our competitors, the best performers and see if we can apply them to Warren County,” he said.
Other regions are using data to drive their marketing decisions, according to Behan.
“Data collection now gives us the ability to tailor our message to specific interests of our visitors,” he said.
Behan said data collection is important to determine if people prefer a luxury hotel or a lakeside cabin and are interested in skiing or dining out.
Behan was presenting on behalf of the Hospitality Communications Group, which has been meeting weekly since the start of the pandemic. Among the group’s goals have been to talk about how to increase total visitor spending; how to provide a safe and healthy experience; and how to create incentives to pursue careers in the hospitality sector.
Lodging establishments are collecting their own data, including the ZIP codes from where guests are coming from, according to Behan.
Warren County had a surprisingly strong tourism season, he said.
Behan said that in addition to the traditional market of about 60 miles around New York City, local establishments saw more guests from Springfield, Massachusetts, and the corridor between Buffalo and Rochester.
By making more effective use of data, Behan said officials can determine when they should schedule events to fill the hotels.
“Our ability to compete successfully in the future will depend largely on the careful strategic use of data that informs our marketing decisions,” he said.
Behan said he believes there could be a public-private sharing of the cost of the study.
He envisions that the data collected would be shared publicly.
“If we put this information in the hands of every single hospitality business, we make them all more powerful and potentially all more successful,” he said.
Supervisors said they liked the presentation. The proposal will be formally reviewed at county committee meetings.
“I’m very excited to see this go ahead,” said Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty.
