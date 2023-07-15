Heroes of Hospitality returns for a second year to honor leaders who shaped and built the tourism industry in the greater Lake George area. Six will be honored this year, and all, excepting former Lake George Village Mayor Bob Blais, have died over the past year.

Each of the people honored loved Lake George and the local community, said Kathryn Muncil, the CEO of the Fort William Henry Corp. of Lake George. She and others interviewed said the loosely organized group that is running the awards ceremony this year were looking to honor Blais, the longest-serving mayor in U.S. history, but the list expanded.

Mark Behan, an organizer and the CEO of Behan Communications, said as the 30 or so business owners got talking, they began thinking of the other people in the industry who had died, and someone would name one person and then another.

"As we identified one, we thought of others," Behan said.

Muncil said the discussion "probably started when Frank Dittrich died, and then Bill Dow."

Dittrich owned with his family the Inn at Erlowest, the Lake George Marriott and many other businesses in the hospitality industry. He died in December. Dow was the owner of the Lake George Steamboat Company and held political positions in town. He died last September.

The others include Helene Horn, a special education teacher in Lake George schools, who also operated the Around the World miniature golf course with her family. She died in January. Jeff Killeen was chair of the Lake George Association, former chair of the Fund for Lake George. He died in December. Jim Kneeshaw, a 17-year member of the Lake George Park Commission and former teacher and principal at Queensbury High School, died in December.

"The earth moved a little when each one of these people died," Muncil said.

The dinner hosted at the Fort William Henry's newly renovated Carriage House also acts as a fundraiser for students in the Hospitality Management degree program at SUNY Adirondack, one of five business degrees offered at the college. The program coordinator is professor Kelli Hatin who will be speaking at the event.

Hatin told The Post-Star in an online message that the degree has evolved over the two decades she has led it.

Originally the degree served as a starting place for travel agents, but now it includes event planning, management, social media, marketing, and culinary options. Bar management and mixology have been added to the list.

"This scholarship provides a Warren County student with the financial support they may need to complete a degree that will ‘travel’ with them anywhere in the world," she wrote.

Also present will be last year’s winner Nikkita Hyrny, the SUNY Adirondack student who was 2022 recipient of the Hospitality Community scholarship.

Last year’s dinner raised $2,500, according to the reservation website. Tickets for the dinner are $85 per person. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the SUNY Adirondack Scholarship Fund. The community is invited.

Behan said that the group organizing the event is one that developed during the COVID-19 pandemic to help local tourism survive.

"It’s an interesting group that has hung together to keep some of that cooperative spirit alive," Behan said.

The event will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. July 20. followed by fireworks.