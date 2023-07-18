Heroes of Hospitality returns for a second year to honor leaders who shaped and built the tourism industry in the greater Lake George area. Six will be honored this year, and all, excepting former Lake George Village Mayor Bob Blais, have died over the past year.

The loosely organized group that is running the awards ceremony this year was looking to honor Blais, the longest-serving mayor in U.S. history, but the list expanded.

Dittrich owned with his family the Inn at Erlowest, the Lake George Marriott and many other businesses in the hospitality industry. He died in December. Dow was the owner of the Lake George Steamboat Company and held political positions in town. He died last September.

The others include Helene Horn, a special education teacher in Lake George schools, who also operated the Around the World miniature golf course with her family. She died in January. Jeff Killeen was chair of the Lake George Association, former chair of the Fund for Lake George. He died in December. Jim Kneeshaw, a 17-year member of the Lake George Park Commission and former teacher and principal at Queensbury High School, died in December.

The dinner hosted at the Fort William Henry’s newly renovated Carriage House also acts as a fundraiser for students in the Hospitality Management degree program at SUNY Adirondack. Tickets for the dinner and fireworks, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday July 20, are $85 per person. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the SUNY Adirondack Scholarship Fund. The community is invited.