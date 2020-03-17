Hospitality businesses hurt by coronavirus, but local manufacturers unaffected so far

Like many companies, Essity is taking extra precautions to keep its employees safe from the spread of the coronavirus.
The company, which makes a variety of hygiene products, such as paper towels, toilet tissue and hand sanitizer, is limiting vendors and suppliers from coming into its plant and asking people who absolutely must enter if they have been to any high-risk areas or traveled outside the country, according to spokeswoman Amy Bellcourt.
In addition, the company has increased the disinfecting and cleaning of common areas, keeping people separated, avoiding large-group meetings and limiting the sharing of food.
“Other than the precautions that we’re taking for our employees in the plant, it’s been business as usual when it comes to manufacturing,” she said.
Essity has manufacturing plants in South Glens Falls and Greenwich and a warehouse in Saratoga Springs.
“We’re making things people need right now,” Bellcourt added.
Fortunately, there have not been any disruptions in the supply chain, she said.
AngioDynamics, which makes medical equipment, including the NanoKnife for treating cancer, also has not had any disruptions.
“Based on our current assessment and our supply chain, we are confident that our ability to meet our customers’ needs will not be negatively impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. In addition, we will continue to monitor the situation and work with our suppliers to minimize any potential future impacts,” says a statement on the company's website.
AngioDynamics has locations in Glens Falls and Queensbury.
Gracenote in Queensbury is having its employees work from home.
Hospital businesses hurt
The tourism and hospitality sector of the economy is being hit hard.
A bridal show, women’s weekend and paranormal convention have had to be rescheduled, and much business has been lost from the cancellation of the state boys basketball tournament, according to Sam Luciano, president of Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center in Lake George.
If there is any bright spot, it is that this is coming before the start of the busy tourist season, he said.
“If you get into Americade and the summer season, it would have been catastrophic,” he said.
It will take the airlines and cruise ships a long time to recover from the thousands of lost bookings, he said. He is trying to stay optimistic and said that, since Lake George draws its visitors from the greater metropolitan New York area, perhaps more of them will come to visit instead of traveling farther away.
The hotel has stepped up its cleaning. It is using a hospital-grade disinfectant and paying particular attention to high-touch areas such as key cards, public area counters, elevator doors and buttons, door handles, light switches, television remotes, telephones and other areas, according to a memo from the hotel.
Fort William Henry has also shortened its cancellation period until April 15, so customers can cancel up to 24 hours before their stay, instead of 72 hours.
The coronavirus pandemic has not had an impact on future bookings in Lake George so far, according to Kristen Hanifin, special events and convention sales director for the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce and Convention Visitors Bureau.
“Because of what is going on and the ever-changing landscape of what this virus is doing, it’s a lot of unknowns, honestly, and it’s challenging,” she said. “I think this is going to have a fairly lengthy impact going forward. Our economy and our industry is going to have to recover slowly bit by bit, but hopefully people will start traveling again and things can normalize again.”
