Hospitality businesses hurt by coronavirus, but local manufacturers unaffected so far

Like many companies, Essity is taking extra precautions to keep its employees safe from the spread of the coronavirus.

The company, which makes a variety of hygiene products, such as paper towels, toilet tissue and hand sanitizer, is limiting vendors and suppliers from coming into its plant and asking people who absolutely must enter if they have been to any high-risk areas or traveled outside the country, according to spokeswoman Amy Bellcourt.

In addition, the company has increased the disinfecting and cleaning of common areas, keeping people separated, avoiding large-group meetings and limiting the sharing of food.

“Other than the precautions that we’re taking for our employees in the plant, it’s been business as usual when it comes to manufacturing,” she said.

Essity has manufacturing plants in South Glens Falls and Greenwich and a warehouse in Saratoga Springs.

“We’re making things people need right now,” Bellcourt added.

Fortunately, there have not been any disruptions in the supply chain, she said.

AngioDynamics, which makes medical equipment, including the NanoKnife for treating cancer, also has not had any disruptions.