Hospital stresses inclusion, spreads welcoming message

A member of the diversity, equity and inclusion committee, Cramer has been leading the effort to spread the welcoming posters across the city and beyond. She has handed out 54 so far, and has temporarily run out while more are printed.

At the hospital, the goal is for “everyone to take for granted they will get good health care when they walk in,” she said.

Her efforts aim to spread the welcoming message throughout the larger community.

The support of the hospital’s leadership has been the key to the effort’s success, Cramer said.

“The first meeting, Dianne Shugrue came in and said, ‘Never hesitate to tell me what you need,’” Cramer said.

Shugrue also handed out a book, “The Person You Mean to Be: How Good People Fight Bias,” by Dolly Chugh, about ways to counteract implicit biases.

“That sparked some really good discussions,” Cramer said.

At Spot Coffee, general manager Bill Dingman stood next to the poster on the shop’s front door and said it has been a positive thing to see them in various doorways. The appearance of the posters has accompanied the reopening of shops and restaurants as the pandemic has eased and added to the good buzz downtown, he said.

“We’re getting back this summer to where we were the summer before last,” he said.

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.

