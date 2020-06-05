Hospital officials concerned some people with pain, illness are delaying visits

“We’ve had more ruptured appendix in the last three months than in the last year,” he said.

He’s begging people to listen to their bodies.

“That attitude that the hospital is not safe is completely wrong,” he said.

Primary care doctors have also told him that when they advise a patient to seek emergency care, the patient often says, “I’m going to wait it out.”

He thinks people believe the brief but disastrous situation at New York City hospitals is happening locally.

“It’s nothing like that,” he said.

Those who are not familiar with Saratoga Hospital’s Emergency Department might also worry about sitting in a waiting room with dozens of others, who might have coronavirus. But that is not the case either.

“We have a modern Emergency Department. We’ve gone to a no-waiting room. We don’t have people sitting around. They go straight to triage and to their own room,” he said. “You come to the ED, whether you drive in or you come by ambulance, you will be taken directly to your own room and be safe there.”