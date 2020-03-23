Hospital needs masks - nurses not given N95s
The new coronavirus is spreading through the community in Saratoga County, primarily in Clifton Park, the county Public Health Director said Tuesday.
The village of Hudson Falls has declared a State of Emergency.
Just over a century ago, Glens Falls reeled under the attack of the Spanish flu.
The mall was quiet Thursday before its mandatory shutdown that evening, although Pet Zone was busy with customers seeking puppies at a steep discount.
Coronavirus is here: spreading through the community in Saratoga County, with at least 10 cases; one in Warren County and two at upstate hospitals.
Two face drug charges in Queensbury.
Aviation Mall will be closing all interior areas Thursday evening.
One of the residents who was quarantined in Washington County after returning from a trip overseas has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Three more residents tested positive for the coronavirus, Washington County announced.
A Warren County resident who works in another county has tested positive for the new coronavirus.