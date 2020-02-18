Hospital hides Cerner problem in state application

Months after Glens Falls Hospital admitted it lost money for nearly two years due to a catastrophic billing system roll-out, hospital officials instead chose to offer an alternative explanation for its losses to the Department of Health.

The Department of Health asked the hospital to explain why it lost $34 million in 2017 and a “normalized” $35.2 million in 2018. (The state calculated the 2018 loss by discounting the sale of assets, which are one-time revenues.)

Glens Falls Hospital affiliation with Albany Med approved Glens Falls Hospital has contingent approval from the state Department of Health to affiliate with Albany Medical Center Hospital.

The question came up as part of the hospital’s application for approval to affiliate with Albany Medical Center.

In its response, the hospital did not mention that its new billing system from Cerner did not work for 20 months.

Instead, the hospital wrote that fewer people got surgeries between 2015 and 2018, for a reduction of 24% over those four years. Also, the hospital blamed its losses on the percentage of patients with Medicare. Neither issue can explain why the hospital was in the black prior to 2017, nor why the hospital’s independent auditors blamed its loss entirely on the billing system problem.