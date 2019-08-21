Glens Falls Hospital can no longer meet the increased demand for outpatient behavioral health in the region, officials announced Wednesday.
Warren and Washington counties have long contracted with the hospital to provide mental health services for children and adults, including addiction-related services and help for those with persistent, serious mental illness.
Hospital officials met with staff Monday to tell them that all of those programs would be transferred to other nonprofit organizations. Staff were told they would probably be able to transfer to those organizations.
Initially, Vice President Tracy Mills denied the reports from staff.
“This is not accurate,” she said in an email.
But a day later, the hospital issued a press release detailing the situation.
While staff members said they were told the hospital was losing money on mental health services, the hospital said the problem is actually an increase in need.
“The need that exists today for outpatient behavioral health services is far greater than what Glens Falls Hospital can meet on their own,” the press release says, adding that the “the community and the needs of the patients Glens Falls Hospital services has changed tremendously.”
The hospital informed the Office of Community Services for Warren and Washington counties. That joint county agency is now looking for organizations to take on all of the services.
Those services include the Center for Recovery, in Glens Falls and Hudson Falls; the Center for Children and Families; and the Adult Outpatient Center.
In particular, the county wants to find a new provider with a specific focus on people with serious and persistent mental illness.
The hospital is helping the county find “specialized organizations that have advanced skills and expertise and who share their commitment to those in need as a mission-centered, not-for-profit organization,” the hospital said in its press release.
Until a new provider is found, the hospital will continue offering all services.
“We are taking the time to do this right, and we are engaging in conversations with a variety of nonprofit organizations who share our same commitment to caring for this vulnerable population,” hospital CEO Dianne Shugrue said in the press release.
Robert York, director of Community Services for Warren and Washington Counties, was quoted in the press release but was out of the office all day. His statement focused on the need to improve access to mental health services.
“Glens Falls Hospital has been a committed partner to the county for nearly 50 years, and we appreciate their willingness to help find the best solution to increase access to much needed behavioral health services in our community,” York said in the press release.
New York's mental hygiene law directs local governments to either provide or arrange for the treatment of the mentally ill and “those suffering from the disease of alcoholism and substance abuse.”
The Office of Community Services sets up contractual agreements with nonprofits like the hospital to provide that treatment.
The hospital has downsized over the last year, reducing its primary care providers by 20 percent and cutting several departments that were not breaking even.
The hospital has also struggled financially since switching to a new billing software system in the end of 2016. In 2017, the hospital lost $38 million by not getting bills to insurers on time. The problems persisted in 2018, but the hospital has not yet released financial statements for that year.
One former hospital employee said the billing system did not work for outpatient behavioral health for 20 months. That department wasn’t successfully configured to the new billing program until June 2018, said Mick Powers, who used to work in the hospital’s billing department but was fired when he could not keep up with new quotas for fixing errors on bills produced by the new system.
The outpatient behavioral health bills were fairly small, often $97 for a therapy appointment, of which insurance paid about 85 percent, he said.
“These might seem like small potatoes,” he said. “But when you consider thousands of people having therapy two or three times a week, for a year and a half, it adds up to a heck of a lot of money.”
That’s $247 a week, per patient, for 20 months.
