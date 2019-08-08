GLENS FALLS — So many people are being sued by Glens Falls Hospital that City Court is scheduling them out more than seven weeks.
Every person who answered the summons from the hospital must start with mediation now, but the number of people who need mediation is creating a delay. The next earliest date is Sept. 25.
“This is new. Mediation for this is a new thing,” said court clerk Greta Guarino. “If they answer (the summons), it gets set for a mediation date. If they don’t answer it, it can go to default judgment.”
The hospital has always had to collect some debts through civil court. But the sheer number — more than 60 people this year — is unusual, Guarino said.
The last time the hospital sought judgments before this year was on May 3, 2018. The hospital brought just eight debt collection cases to court that year.
The last one was against Robert Sweet, who had received care after a car accident. His insurance denied the medical claim, saying his treatment was excessive and unnecessary. So the hospital sued him for about $2,000.
The hospital lost.
Sweet had appealed his insurance’s denial. An arbitrator ordered that the hospital and the insurer come to a resolution.
“The claimant (Sweet) is not to pay those bills, nor is the provider to seek payment from the claimant regarding those bills,” the arbitrator wrote. The judge cited that and told the hospital to recover its money from the insurance company, not Sweet.
After that case, the hospital didn’t sue anyone for nine months. Then the lawsuits began again and picked up in intensity this summer, with more than 60 people sued this year as compared to eight last year.
This month, the hospital has not begun proceedings against anyone else.
That might give the court some breathing room. From January through May, the court issued 18 default judgments after people failed to respond to the summons. Only one person filed a written answer to the summons in that time period. The hospital also dropped one case. Only four cases are left to adjudicate.
But from June through July, there are another 26 cases to resolve. Two other cases ended with a default judgment and one was settled.
Many other cases this year were sealed, with no reason given.
But that leaves the court with 30 cases to handle — and still more could come in the next five months of the year.
More people are fighting back, too, answering the summons and signing up for mediation. The court doesn’t have full numbers on that — people have until the deadline on their summons to respond. And finding all the people has been difficult.
Court officials are still trying to locate nine people so that they can serve them with summonses. The clock doesn’t start ticking on the deadline for responding until the person is officially served.
