Hospice house needs volunteers to reopen

GRANVILLE — The Haynes House of Hope is ready to reopen, but needs at least 30 volunteers before it can welcome families back inside.

The hospice home has been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

The facility needs at least 30 volunteers in order to reopen.

“If I had it, we’d be open tomorrow,” said new Executive Director Bonnie Underwood.

Haynes House of Hope provides a home-like setting for terminally ill individuals and their families at no cost. Underwood is looking to fill several four-hour volunteer shifts as well as some paid overnight shifts.

“That’s all I’m waiting for,” said Underwood, adding, “Everything we need to open is here except people.”

Many of the house’s volunteers are post-retirement age, and some of them have expressed concern about returning due to possible COVID-19 exposures.

To address those concerns, the number of visitors inside the house will be restricted and all visitors in the house need to be masked regardless of vaccination status.

“We have masks, shields, gloves, we have all of that, sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer,” Underwood said. “We have all the things that we need to open safely. Now we just need the people.”

Volunteers do not need to be nurses. Other volunteer opportunities include cleaning, lawn care, snowplowing, flower bed weeding and hosting or helping with fundraisers.

Anyone interested in volunteering can call the house at 518-642-8155. Volunteers don’t need to be vaccinated, but it is recommended.

The board of directors has continued to meet during the shutdown and held a number of fundraisers. The house has been granted money to purchase new electronic beds, pressure-relieving mattresses, new recliner chairs with lifts, new over-bed tables and a new refrigerator with a touchless ice dispenser.

The facility has been fielding phone calls from all area hospitals wanting to place patients at the Haynes House of Hope. Just in the first week of September, Underwood said she received phone calls from hospitals in Westchester, Bennington, Vermont, Glens Falls and Saratoga Springs.

“Everybody wants to know when we’re open,” Underwood said.

Haynes House of Hope board President Joanna Prouty said she wants to get the word out that the house is still active and wants to reopen as soon as they have more volunteers.

“We’re still alive,” Prouty said, “we still want to come back, we’re going to come back and we hope never to close again.”

Gretta Hochsprung can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.