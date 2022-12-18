Horseback carolers offer Glens Falls Center residents holiday cheer

GLENS FALLS — Residents at the Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing were greeted by Christmas carolers on horses Sunday afternoon.

The event serves as a part of the Reppert family's tradition of horseback caroling.

Kelsey Reppert has been caroling with her family and their horses since she was just 5 months old. She said that there is a lot of heart that goes into the annual tradition.

"This is our first year holding the caroling ride in Glens Falls and it's something we look forward to every year," Reppert said.

Reppert works for West Glens Falls Emergency Squad and was able to work with the nursing home on organizing the event. She said her familiarity with the nursing home from her job was what gave her the idea.

The tradition began around 25 years ago at Saratoga Hospital. Following demolition of the Repperts' former caroling grounds at the former nursing home on site, Reppert said she would find another location to keep the tradition going.

"They are stuck in a nursing home and who knows if they have family, if they come to see them, if they are local, or even care about them. They've been stuck in there during COVID, this just makes their face light up," she said.

In the parking lot of the nursing home and rehabilitation center, three horses received a holiday makeover a few hours before showtime. The horses were adorned with sleigh bells, glitter and costume for the residents.

Alongside Reppert was her mother, Pamela, who is a veterinarian at Saratoga Springs Veterinary Hospital. She pioneered the tradition with friend Mary Lou Gaylord before her retirement from health care at Saratoga Hospital.

"Doing this is unbelievable! A lot of people in nursing homes have horses in their background. For them, it's a chance to revisit that," she said.

Both worked together organizing the event.

"I was the director of occupational therapy at Saratoga Hospital and it was held in the lobby back then. The people were so receptive," Gaylord said.

Gaylord said the joy given to the residents is has biggest impact on her. She said she has seen people be so touched from the ride that they are moved to tears.

Residents cheered as the horses came around the corner of the building and on to the back patio of the nursing home. Some sang along with the music and some wanted to see the horses.

Gaylord said the event has the ability to bring back memories for the patients and that the smiles the horses elicit are contagious.

"It has the ability to bring them back to remembering traveling by horse," she said.

"We've had people come out after the performance at the nursing homes and say that they've had work horses and it just gives them something positive to think about," Pamela Reppert added.

Gaylord commended the Reppert family for their dedication to bringing joy to the holidays and to those who may not have many visitors.

"I've been doing this for 25 years and this Reppert family, there's no stopping them," she said.

Kelsey Reppert said there is a liveliness that is evident on the residents' faces every year and being able to experience it firsthand is something she will always cherish.