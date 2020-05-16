Horse racing tracks to open June 1 — without fans

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that horse racing tracks will be allowed to reopen on June 1 — without spectators.
“They’ll be guidelines for the actual participants, (but) no crowds, no fans,” he said.
Cuomo said the horse racing tracks have already been up and running to get ready for the season and taking appropriate safety precautions.
“The vast majority of those employees are already on those tracks working with those horses and training them,” he said.
Watkins Glen also would be allowed to reopen, Cuomo said.
“I will take my car to Watkins Glen,” he said.
The number of new state COVID-19 hospitalizations is down to 400. Total deaths on Friday were 157. The number of deaths this past week has ranged from a high of 195 on Monday to a low of 132 on Thursday.
Cuomo said as regions of the state start to reopen, he anticipates a rise in new cases.
“You increase economic activity, we expect to see an increase in numbers. We don’t want to see a spike,” he said.
Avoiding a spike will depend on everyone wearing masks, using hand sanitizer, social distancing and taking other precautions, according to Cuomo. He said it will be on local governments and law enforcement agencies to enforce compliance on businesses that reopen and on requiring people to wear masks.
Cuomo said he is grateful that there was relief for state governments included in the economic stimulus package passed by the House of Representatives. He hoped it would be approved in the Senate. New York needs federal money to help close a $61 billion budget deficit.
“If Washington does not make up that shortfall, there will be cuts,” he said.
The legislation also repealed the $10,000 cap on the state and local tax deduction — known as SALT. The 2017 tax reform instituted the cap on the ability of people to deduct these taxes on their federal return. Cuomo and other governors have assailed the move as targeting high-tax states.
The legislation is not expected to pass the GOP-led Senate.
In local updates, Warren County officials report one additional COVID-19 death bringing the total to 29. This person was previously resident at a nursing home in the southern part of the county. Officials also report one more positive case.
Washington County had no new cases. Its total remains at 191. The county also reported that 20 more people had recovered for a total of 153.
Saratoga County had three more confirmed COVID-19 cases for a total of 417. Six people are hospitalized, which is unchanged from the day before.
