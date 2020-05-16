Horse racing tracks to open June 1 — without fans

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that horse racing tracks will be allowed to reopen on June 1 — without spectators.

“They’ll be guidelines for the actual participants, (but) no crowds, no fans,” he said.

Cuomo said the horse racing tracks have already been up and running to get ready for the season and taking appropriate safety precautions.

“The vast majority of those employees are already on those tracks working with those horses and training them,” he said.

Watkins Glen also would be allowed to reopen, Cuomo said.

“I will take my car to Watkins Glen,” he said.

The number of new state COVID-19 hospitalizations is down to 400. Total deaths on Friday were 157. The number of deaths this past week has ranged from a high of 195 on Monday to a low of 132 on Thursday.

Cuomo said as regions of the state start to reopen, he anticipates a rise in new cases.

“You increase economic activity, we expect to see an increase in numbers. We don’t want to see a spike,” he said.