Horse farm to create retreat for combat veterans

FORT ANN — Combat veterans have a lot in common with off-track thoroughbreds.
A farm in the Comstock area plans to offer a program this fall to help combat veterans deal with their post-traumatic stress disorder by riding retired race horses.
Chamberlin Farms, a veteran-owned and operated facility, already holds riding lessons for people with special needs through A Dapple A Day, an adaptive riding program.
This fall, the farm hopes to offer combat veterans a 4- or 5-day retreat in the farm’s bed and breakfast. Farm owners are having difficulty getting the word out to veterans groups, because many of them aren’t doing outreach during the pandemic.
The retreats will offer group settings, team-building, campfires at night and, of course, horseback riding.
“Working with horses, they’re very in tune with your emotions,” said Julianne O’Donnell, who runs A Dapple A Day. “A lot of horses here are off-track thoroughbreds … so a lot of them come off the track with very similar PTSD emotions, so that can be very relatable to what the veterans are going through. Everything on the track is so out of their norm.”
Tina Chamberlin, who is leasing to own the farm, said farm life and working with horses helped her husband, Todd, who served four tours as a Marine in Iraq. She, herself, served in Iraq and Afghanistan in the Navy and is a combat trauma nurse.
“PTSD is a very difficult monster,” Chamberlin said. “Take the worst experience that you’ve ever experienced in your life that caused you to have nightmares or just stress and anxiety, where that particular item worried you enough that it caused you not to be able to function in a normal capacity.
“If you take that experience and multiply it minimally times 10, that’s what a combat vet goes through with PTSD,” Chamberlin said.
The farm provides peace and calm — a place where veterans can work through PTSD by directing their energy and turning a negative into a positive.
Interested combat veterans can contact the farm at www.chamberlinfarms.net or go to www.adappleaday.com for more information on the day programs.
The farm owners hope to make the retreat free of charge for combat veterans, but they need donations and volunteers to make that happen.
Many former race horses are being retrained to be therapeutic riding horses. Chamberlin also trains race horses.
“Unfortunately, the racing industry has earned their stereotype and reputation,” Chamberlin said. “They want to make a quick buck, they do it the fastest way they know how, and it’s not usually necessarily the best way you should treat a horse. So that’s an unfortunate side effect, but if you know horses, it can be easily overcome. They’re very forgiving.”
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
