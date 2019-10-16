Adirondack Film Festival

The Adirondack Film Festival kicks off Thursday night at the Charles R. Wood Theater on Glen Street in Glens Falls.

"Pretenders"

A film by James Franco was filmed in Albany

Thursday, Oct. 17, from 7 to 8:35 p.m.

Followed by an opening night party at The Queensbury Hotel at 8:45 to 10:30 p.m.