GLENS FALLS — In what might be the scariest yet psychological thriller for the Adirondack Film Festival, “Lake Artifact,” shot in three days in the Adirondack woods at Schroon, is one of three horror films slated for screening at this year’s festival.
“’Lake Artifact’ is a great psychological thriller, so effective,” said Jess Levandoski, director of programming for the festival, which kicks off Thursday. “Scatters your brain the way Hitchcock used to.”
The film festival, now in its fourth year, features “Lake Artifact,’ directed by Bruce Wemple, on both Friday and Saturday. Its local prominence makes it even scarier, because it is so close to home.
As four 20-something friends start a vacation weekend in a cabin on Paradox Lake, they are clueless as to how the Adirondack woods and this cabin will forever alter their lives. The "raising the hair on your neck” experience of this sometimes baffling thriller might change the way you feel about a walk in the local woods.
“We rented a cabin upstate,” said one of the lead actors, Catharine Daddario, who also produced the film. “If you are scared in the wilderness, do something scary … The property we shot on was beautiful, the trees, the water right out back, just really cozy. The perfect place for some horror to happen.”
In the film, tension builds when the four friends and a drifter they pick up along the way find a creepy photo none of them recall taking.
“We saw this photo and thought, 'What if this was us in this picture?' It was the inciting thing to make this movie,” Daddario said, about an actual experience related to a photo, adding that the script was written a week later.
Made on a really low budget, “Lake Artifact” was an experiment, said Daddario.
“We wanted to see if we could make a movie in three days,” she said. “We weren't even sure what we would walk out of there with. We essentially agreed to work together for footage, beer and a good time.”
“Lake Artifact” is mysteriously tied to human sacrifice, while the Irish horror comedy, “Extra Ordinary,” is blatantly all about sacrifice as a local medium, clairvoyant Rose — who also gives driving lessons — gets called on to save a virgin from a sacrificial spell.
“’Extra Ordinary’ is one of my fave films of the fest,” said Levandoski. “Super dry, irreverent Irish humor with twists of paranormal fun that’s perfect of this time of year.”
Written and directed by Mike Ahearn and Enda Loughman, "Extra Ordinary" is featured on Friday and Saturday.
In her first film, Irish comedian Maeve Higgins, who plays Rose, is sassy and sweet and her campy facial expressions make this horror/romantic comedy a fun, offbeat ride. And the Irish superstitions, like waving at ghosts or birds, add to its charm.
"I just think that things are stressful for everybody in America at the moment," said Higgins, adding that she has a newfound respect for actors. "I love to see people laughing. It's a useful distraction in these times."
Also slated for screening on Friday and Saturday, "Camp Wedding," directed by Greg Emetaz, takes place at a summer camp where people tied to a dream wedding begin disappearing.
“'Camp Wedding' is like my best friend's wedding mixed with Halloween,” said Levandoski.
