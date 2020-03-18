Horicon to hold Town Board meeting in parking lot

HORICON — Town officials plan to hold their Town Board meeting as scheduled on Thursday night, but it will be in the Town Hall parking lot to give people space to "social-distance."

Supervisor Matt Simpson said the public can attend but there will be a scaled back agenda. The meeting is at 7 p.m.

He said Town Hall has been closed to the public until further notice, but Simpson and town clerk Krista Wood will be accessible by phone.

The town transfer station remains open, but the town Highway Department will operate with a scaled back crew, with only the highway superintendent and deputy superintendent patrolling and addressing any road issues until further notice.

The town planning and zoning board meetings scheduled for Wednesday have been canceled.

