You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Horicon to hold Town Board meeting in parking lot
0 comments

Horicon to hold Town Board meeting in parking lot

{{featured_button_text}}

HORICON — Town officials plan to hold their Town Board meeting as scheduled on Thursday night, but it will be in the Town Hall parking lot to give people space to "social-distance."

Supervisor Matt Simpson said the public can attend but there will be a scaled back agenda. The meeting is at 7 p.m.

He said Town Hall has been closed to the public until further notice, but Simpson and town clerk Krista Wood will be accessible by phone.

The town transfer station remains open, but the town Highway Department will operate with a scaled back crew, with only the highway superintendent and deputy superintendent patrolling and addressing any road issues until further notice.

The town planning and zoning board meetings scheduled for Wednesday have been canceled.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News