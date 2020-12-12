Horicon man unhurt after car flips over in Northway accident

QUEENSBURY — A Horicon man had minor injuries after a Thursday crash on the Northway.

State police responded to a one-car rollover accident at about 2:30 p.m. in the town of Queensbury.

Patrick McCullough, 67 of Horicon, was traveling south when he left the east side of the road. He struck guide wires and continued down an embankment and overturned several times, according to police.

McCullough had minor injuries and was transported to Glens Falls Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

There was no word on a cause of the accident.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.