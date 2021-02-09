Horicon man killed in logging accident

HORICON — A Horicon man was killed on Thursday after he was struck by a tree.
State police responded to a residence at about 2:10 p.m. for a report of a man injured. A preliminary investigation determined that Gerald R. Collard, 65, was cutting down trees on his property when he was struck by the tree he had been working to fell.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Collard was a self-employed logger and mechanic for most of his life, according to his obituary.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.