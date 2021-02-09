 Skip to main content
Horicon man killed in logging accident
HORICON — A Horicon man was killed on Thursday after he was struck by a tree.

State police responded to a residence at about 2:10 p.m. for a report of a man injured. A preliminary investigation determined that Gerald R. Collard, 65, was cutting down trees on his property when he was struck by the tree he had been working to fell.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Collard was a self-employed logger and mechanic for most of his life, according to his obituary.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

