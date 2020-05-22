Horicon home destroyed by grease fire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

HORICON — A fire that destroyed a residence in Horicon on Tuesday was caused by cooking.

Firefighters from multiple agencies were dispatched to a single-story house at 512 Valentine Pond Road at 5 p.m. for a report of a fire.

A patrol officer with the Warren County Sheriff's Office arrived to find the building fully involved and confirmed that the resident and two dogs had evacuated, according to a summary of the incident on the Horicon Fire Department Facebook page.

Firefighters from Horicon, Pottersville, Riverside and Bolton had knocked down the fire within 30 minutes of arrival. Bolton was reassigned to standby coverage for Horicon and Chester.

The cause was determined to be a grease fire as a result of cooking, according to the Horicon Fire Department.

Also assisting at the scene was State Police, North Warren Emergency Squad, Warren County Fire Coordinator’s Office and members of the Horicon Fire Department Auxiliary.

Crews had left the scene by 7:45 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 1