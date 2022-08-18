Honorees for 20 Under 40 awards selected

GLENS FALLS — Honorees of The Post-Star’s 20 Under 40 awards for 2022 have been selected.

In May, the newspaper began seeking nominations from the community to honor people younger than 40 who have demonstrated success and dedication to their careers and who are role models in their trades or communities. The Post-Star also included a voting feature for readers to be involved in the process. Readers chose one honoree as a Reader’s Choice Award.

The 2022 honorees are:

Alex Barbieri, Hudson Headwaters Health Network

Maggie Carden, Glens Falls Hospital

Matthew Colucci, Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery and Premier Plus Travel and Tours

Erin Gryniak, National Grid

Ryan Holderman*, The Gym 518 *Reader's Choice

Adam Horowitz, Glens Falls National Bank & Trust Company

Holly Irion, SUNY Adirondack

Michael Iturrino, Ticonderoga Central School District

Bethanie Lawrence, World Awareness Children's Museum

Shawn Lescault, Saratoga County District Attorney's Office

Ashley Livingston Lafountain, Hope and Healing Recovery Center

Meghan McCane-Howard, ERBESSD Instruments

Angie Mead, Gallo Realty ADK

Bill Moon, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks

Janet Pratt, Warren County DSS

Matthew Secor, Matt Secor Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Evan Sullivan, SUNY Adirondack

Alyson White, Courtyard by Marriott Lake George

Tyler Whitney, Southern Adirondack Independent Living

Sarah R. Wright, Adirondack Health Institute

The 20 Under 40 honorees were selected by a committee of community leaders whose businesses are also sponsors of this year’s event. This year's judges included Nemer Motor Group President Robert Nemer; Hudson Headwaters Health Network Director of Community Relations Pam Fisher; and SUNY Adirondack Associate Vice President of Human Resources and Payroll and Affirmative Action Officer and Deputy Title IX Coordinator Mindy Wilson.

An awards luncheon for the honorees will be held at SUNY Adirondack on Wednesday, Sept. 28 starting at noon. Advance reservations will be required. Please visit www.poststar.com/contests for more details.