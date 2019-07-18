LAKE GEORGE — The first-ever Sweet Bee's Honey Festival in the Adirondacks will be held Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Fort William Henry Hotel in Lake George.
The festival will take place on the hotel lawn and will give guests a chance to purchase and sample honey from around the region and world.
There will also be honey-based food and drinks and other products, such as beeswax candles and bath products.
The festival will also feature live music, fort tours and historical re-enactments. In the event of rain, the festival will move indoors on the property.
Online tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 5 though 15, and $20 for adults and $15 for children at the door.
All tickets include admission to the fort.
