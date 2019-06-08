Whiteman sponsors bully prevention
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Whiteman Chevrolet supported a day of Bully Prevention and Cultural Diversity programs on May 29 at Moreau Elementary School with a program by the Vermont-based Puppets in Education program.
These empathy building presentations delivered important education on problem solving and decision making while promoting understanding and acceptance of others.
Whiteman Chevrolet gave ten 25-inch puppets to the school for use after the puppet troupe completed the programs. Students can continue their creative education and role-play pro-social and problem-solving scenarios.
Auditions are set for summer production
HUDSON FALLS — The Hudson River Shakespeare Company will hold auditions for its summer production of “Much Ado About Nothing” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the United Methodist Church, 227 Main St. No previous experience or prepared material is necessary, however it is important to be on time.
“Much Ado About Nothing”is one of Shakespeare’s most popular romantic comedies. Well known for the witty banter leading to romance and deception, this play was the rom-com of the Shakespearean age. The production will be directed by Andy Daly with original music by Bruce Van Guilder.
Rehearsals for this production will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 24 through July 18. There will be four performances at 8 p.m. July 19 and 20 and at 2 p.m. July 20 and 21 at at The Strand Theater, Main Street, Hudson Falls.
For additional information, call 518-747-4418, email hrsc1999@aol.com, check Facebook or go to hudsonrivershakespeare.org.
WIC has immediate openings for women
HUDSON FALLS —Washington County WIC has immediate openings available for new participants. WIC provides services to women, infants, and children in the form of nutritious foods accessed through the new eWIC Benefit Card, free up-to-date nutrition and health information, referral services, and breastfeeding support for families. Contact Washington County WIC at 518-746-2460 for an appointment.
Photographer to talk at Chester Library
CHESTER — The Town of Chester Library will host a talk by photographer Michael Adler about his extensive travels to Norway at 7 p.m. Wednesday at 6307 Route 9. The event is free. For more information, call 518-494-5384.
Northup re-enactor to appear at library
LAKE GEORGE — Historical re-enactor Clifford Oliver Mealy will recreate the persona of Solomon Northup at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Caldwell-Lake George Library, 336 Canada St. Northup, a free African American New Yorker, was kidnapped into slavery in 1841. His life story was the basis of the award winning film “12 Years a Slave.” This event is free and open to the public. For further information or to make a reservation, contact the library at 518-668-2528.
Library offers use of Community Room
LAKE GEORGE — The Caldwell-Lake George Library opened a new Community Room available for use by local groups on an as-available basis. Use of the Community Room is free of charge except when the services of a library employee are required outside of or beyond the regular hours of the library. Maximum occupancy is 57 people. Community groups interested in booking the room need to fill out an application and sign a user agreement. For further information or to make a reservation, contact Barbara Durkish, library director, at 518-668-2528 or email bdurkish@sals.edu.
Schachner named to planning board
BOLTON LANDING — The New York Planning Federation’s Board of Directors elected Mark Schachner as its Second Vice President at the 81st annual Planning and Zoning Conference held at The Sagamore resort from April 28-30. Schachner provided the keynote address to more than 400 attendees.
As vice president, Schachner will guide the board’s prestigious assemblage of leaders in planning and zoning in their work to fulfill the NYPF mission to promote sound planning and zoning practice throughout New York State and provide training and education to municipal Planning and Zoning Board members.
Schachner is Senior Principal Attorney of Miller, Mannix, Schachner & Hafner, LLC in Glens Falls and Round Lake. While the firm maintains a general practice of law, Schachner’s efforts are concentrated in the areas of municipal, environmental, land use and planning/zoning law. Schachner and his colleagues represent numerous municipalities in Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties. He also serves as counsel to the Saratoga County Water Authority, the Gloversville-Johnstown Joint Sewer Board, the Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages, and Glens Falls Open Door Mission. His practice includes extensive participation in regulatory proceedings before the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Adirondack Park Agency and Lake George Park Commission. Schachner is a graduate of Brown University and Boston University School of Law.
Session on dairy risk program scheduled
HUDSON FALLS — Farm Service Agency, Crop Growers and Cornell Cooperative Extension are hosting an information session from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Annex II, 411 Lower Main St. Dairy Margin Coverage, LGM-Dairy and Dairy Revenue Protection are the current programs that are available. This free meeting will highlight what each program provides for dairy price/revenue protection.
Staff from FSA, Crop Growers, and CCE will also utilize an online tool to discuss possible scenarios to help explore business impacts. Sign up for DMC begins June 17 and runs through Sept. 20.
To register for the free meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/DairyRiskManagementMeeting or call the Capital Area Agricultural and Horticultural Program at 518-765-3518.
Warrensburg church holding bake sale
WARRENSBURG — The First Presbyterian Church will host a “Rhubarb Rumba” and “Buy a Pie for Dad” bake sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 2 Stewart Farrar Ave.
Society to feature Gardenworks owner
GRANVILLE — The Hebron Preservation Society will sponsor a presentation by Meg Southerland of Gardenworks at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Organ Barn, 672 N. Grimes Hill Road. Southerland will talk about the history of their family farm, beginning with her parents’ purchase of the farm in 1911, and how, continuing up to its present day, it has remained a viable farm throughout all the changes over the years.
The program is free. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 518-642-1814.
The Hebron Preservation Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to the discovery, preservation, and dissemination of knowledge about the history, traditions, and character of the town of Hebron.
Talk to highlight lake preservation
LAKE LUZERNE — The Hadley-Lake Luzerne Historical Society will present “Preserving Our Adirondack Lakes,” at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Hadley-Luzerne Public Library, 19 Main St. Jim Lieberum, director of the Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District, will be the guest speaker.
Preserving the Adirondack lakes has become more challenging over the past decade. Development, pollution, invasive species and overuse has led to both challenges and discoveries. The Warren County Soil and Water District team, driven by Lieberum, has been intimately involved in preserving the watershed, addressing environmental issues before they become problematic and utilizing new technologies through state and local governments to address environmental/aquatic and land use threats.
The program is free and open to the public. For further information, email kinnearmuseum@gmail.com.
‘Architecture 101’ talk set for June 16
WARRENSBURG — Locally recognized architectural historian Delbert Chambers will present “Warrensburgh Architecture 101” at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 16 at the First United Methodist Church, 3890 Main St., an historic building erected in 1904, replacing an 1840 structure. The church is fully accessible, with ample parking. There will be homemade sweet and savory refreshments. The program is free.
Chambers’ slide presentation of notable buildings from Warrensburg’s evolution, 1820s-1960s, will look at specific style indicators and particular structural details.
Three artists to exhibit at library
LAKE GEORGE — The Caldwell-Lake George Library welcomes three artists from the Upper Hudson Valley Watercolor Society — Diane Fiore, Madeline Sicko and Ben Stanley — for a combined showing during the month of June. An opening reception will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at 336 Canada St.
Refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public.
Diane Fiore entered the art world seven years ago at the age of 50. Her work has been exhibited in Glens Falls, Uncommon Grounds in Albany and in the Adirondacks. Madeline Sicko is a member of Saratoga Arts, Colonie Art League, Southern Vermont Arts Center and Upper Hudson Valley Watercolor Society. She has sold paintings nationwide and as far away as England. Ben Stanley, has been a watercolor artist for over 20 years. He has belonged to Southern Saratoga Art Society and Upper Hudson Valley Watercolor Society and participated in various workshops in New York and Vermont.
For further information contact the library at 518-668-2528.
Learn pickleball on Monday nights
QUEENSBURY — The Adirondack Pickleball Club is organizing a “Drop In Monday Night Play” from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday nights at the Jenkinsville Park. Experienced players will be on hand to answer questions, and coach if wanted, or to just play a game or two with anyone.
Pickleball is a paddle sport that combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis. Two or four players use solid paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a perforated polymer ball similar to a whiffle ball over a net. It is most often played as doubles, although singles are also an option.
For more information contact the town or check out the town’s Recreation Department website recreation.queensbury.net.
Free movie to honor Butch and Sundance
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Historical Society will host a free movie night at 7 p.m. Friday at the Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, marking the 50th anniversary of the innovative movie “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” starring Paul Newman, Robert Redford and Katharine Ross.
The 1969 American Western film directed by George Roy Hill, is based loosely on the story of Wild West outlaws Robert LeRoy Parker, known as Butch Cassidy (Paul Newman), and his partner Harry Longabaugh, the “Sundance Kid” (Robert Redford).
The film would re-write the western genre and garner three academy awards for best screenplay, cinematography and musical score. The film was selected for the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.” The American Film Institute ranked “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid as the seventh greatest Western of all time in the AFI’s 10 Top 10 list in 2008. The film is also listed among the One Hundred Greatest American Films.
Swiss psychiatrist to be subject of film
QUEENSBURY — The Adirondack Friends of Jung will present a BBC video of Carl Jung and his work at 7 p.m. Friday at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Glens Falls, 21 Weeks Road. For more information, contact Bob Rockwell at robertrockwell1938@gmail.com or 518-796-9879.
