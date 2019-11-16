Ti church to hold Christmas Fair
TICONDEROGA — The annual Christmas Fair at the First United Methodist Church in Ticonderoga will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1045 Wicker St.
The Fellowship Hall will be decorated for the holidays along with homemade crafts, craft supplies, wreaths, table decorations, the Gifts Galore Shoppe and ornaments for the tree. Fresh balsam wreaths with bows will be sold for $22 each and should be pre-ordered by Wednesday by calling the church office at 518-585-7995. Wreaths will be available for pickup the day of the fair.
The Bake Shop will be overflowing with goodies and preserves to take home. A luncheon will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. featuring homemade soups, chili, sandwiches and desserts.
There will also be the popular silent auction. Bids close at 1:30 p.m. Watch the church Facebook page for items to be included. The Christmas Shoppe area will feature new and gently used items. The Thrift Shop will be open as well and will feature seasonal wear as well as many bargains.
Call the church office at 518-585-7995 if more information is needed, or go to Ticonderoga First United Methodist Church on Facebook for updates prior to the fair, or visit the church website at www.tifumc.com.
Van Guilder to direct nursery program
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Laurie Van Guilder has been named director of the South Glens Falls Methodist Church Nursery School and of the Universal Prekindergarten program. The programs are in transition because of the unexpected death of Niki Baker, the director of both programs.
Van Guilder taught Spanish at the Oliver Winch Middle School in South Glens Falls for 30 years. She and her husband, Joe, live in Moreau. They have three adult children.
Nicole Stewart has joined the faculty as the 3-years-old teacher. She is a certified teacher who has substituted and then has taught preschool for two years. She and her husband, Matt, live in South Glens Falls with their two daughters.
Hartford FFA students attend expo
HARTFORD — Hartford students recently attended the 92nd annual National FFA Convention and Expo held in Indianapolis, Indiana. They traveled through five states in six days. Along the way they visited Niagara Falls, the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory, the Indianapolis Speedway and historic Churchill Downs, and watched a horse race.
The keynote speakers included New York Times best-selling author Bob Goff and entrepreneur Michelle Poler. The students experienced numerous FFA convention sessions in the Colts Lucas Oil Stadium. They explored the expo, where hundreds of colleges and agricultural vendors had displays. This year’s convention entertainment included a concert performance by Old Dominion held at the Pacers Bankers Fieldhouse, and a rodeo at the Indiana State Fair Coliseum.
Walk raises money for Alzheimer’s
QUEENSBURY — More than 1,000 individuals from Northern Saratoga and the Adirondacks joined the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at SUNY Adirondack Oct. 26. Participants raised more than $170,000 to fund Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs. Donations to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s can still be made through the end of the year at alz.org/walk.
Local presenting sponsors Herzog Law Firm and Fingerpaint Marketing not only contributed $5,000 each, but collectively fundraised an additional $9,000. John Marcantonio from Glens Falls National Bank and Trust served on the Walk Planning Committee as the event chair for the fourth year in a row. Joining Marcantonio this year as vice chair was Kym Hance from Herzog Law Firm.
In addition to the walk, participants were able to learn about Alzheimer’s Association programs and services, clinical trial and advocacy opportunities and engaged with corporate sponsors.
Church to host Live Nativity story
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The First Baptist Church of South Glens Falls will hold its Live Nativity from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at 1721 Route 9. It is a free “live” presentation of the story of the birth of Jesus Christ, with showings every 15 minutes. Following the presentation, everyone is invited inside the church for cookies and hot cocoa/coffee. There will be a fire in the fireplace and Christmas carols being played in the sanctuary to listen to or to sing along.
Saratoga calendars now available
SARATOGA — The 2020 Town of Saratoga calendars, featuring pictures from days gone by in the villages of Schuylerville and Victory and in the surrounding areas, are now on sale. Calendar pages are sprinkled with close to 150 historical tidbits.
The photos include the Green Sabres in 1950, Dave Mathis pulling nine water skiers, Dick’s Bicycle Shop, 21 Church of the Visitation altar boys around 1950 and eight other pictures from the town’s past.
Calendars may be purchased for $5 in Schuylerville at Byron’s Market, Saratoga Apple, Schuylerville Public Library, Schuylerville Village Office and at the Town Clerk’s office or at Olde Saratoga Home and Garden on Route 29, and from Marion DeHeer and Pat Peck, members of the Old Saratoga Historical Association. Call Pat Peck at 518-584-4129 to arrange to have calendars mailed and to offer photos for the 2021 calendar.
Farm and garden association to meet
HARTFORD — The Tri-County Branch of The Woman’s National Farm and Garden Association will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Hartford Methodist Church, Hartford Main Street, for the annual White Elephant auction. Guests and members are asked to bring four items, including at least one baked good, and money to purchase tickets for bidding on items. All money raised goes to the scholarship fund. Lunch will be served and guests are welcome. For more information, contact Peggy Lynch at pllynch@gmail.com or 760-383-1812.
Bolton to hold Turkey Trot to benefit PTOBOLTON LANDING — The Bolton PTO’s Turkey Trot, a 5K run/walk and kids’ block trot, will take place Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park. Registration begins at 9 a.m. The one-mile kids block trot starts at 10 a.m., followed by the 5K at 10:30 a.m. The event costs $5 per student; $10 for adults; and $20 for a family. There will be prizes for best costume and a concession stand. Proceeds benefit PTO activities. No pets allowed.
Register the day of the event or online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/K7MYWNL. Shirts are available for $5 the day of the race. First come, first served.
Ticonderoga to host 30th Festival of TreesTICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Historical Society will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Festival of Trees at the Hancock House, Nov. 25 through Dec. 29. Organizations and individuals are invited to participate and compete for cash prizes.
Decorated trees, centerpieces and other displays do not have to follow the suggested theme, said THS President Bill Dolback. There will be some cash prizes for themed trees as well as other displays and décor.
Because 30th anniversaries are “pearl” anniversaries, the planning committee chose “Pearls of History” as an optional theme for the festival. Trees will be judged by an anonymous panel of three individuals. Winners will be announced and prizes awarded at the free champagne reception from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 1. Also new this year will be a holiday train layout, courtesy of the Upstate Model Railroaders.
Trees can be any size. Fire regulations allow only artificial trees. Additionally, lighting must comply with UL approval codes. Decorated trees must be in place no later than Sunday, Nov. 24, and must be removed the week of Jan. 2.
Group tours for schools and other organizations, as well as a pre-arranged visit from Santa, are also available by reservation. To secure a space, or for questions, contact the Hancock House at 518-585-7868 or via email at tihistory@bridgepoint1.com.
St. Luke’s to hold Christmas Bazaar
CAMBRIDGE — St. Martha’s Guild of St. Luke’s church will be holding its annual Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 4 St. Luke’s Place. The luncheon will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meals cost $2 for children 10 and under; and $4 for adults.
The popular basket raffle and silent auction drawing will be at 2:15 p.m. You do not have to be present to win.
The Baked Goods/Food Sale will feature cookies, cakes, pies, fudge, breads and more. There will be some homemade craft items as well. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there for photos and to give the little ones an ornament.
All proceeds goes toward Beaver Cross Camp scholarships, local and overseas missions and Christmas Families. For more information, call 518-677-2632 or email stlukescambridge.org.
Argyle PTSA to host holiday craft fair
ARGYLE — The 35th annual Argyle PTSA Holiday Craft Fair will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Argyle Central School, 5023 State Route 40. There will be more than 60 vendors. Enter The Peppermint Lane Raffle for a chance to win $50 of free merchandise from any of the 60 vendors. Raffle tickets will be given upon entering into the school.
Door prizes will be drawn all day with many chances to win items donated by our vendors. There will be hot lunch items and hot and cold beverages available for purchase in the cafeteria.
Make an Adirondack balsam wreath
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Kathy Brown of Meadowlark Farm will conduct a free class on making a balsam wreath from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at 40 William St. Materials cost $25 and includes greens, ribbon, cones and decorations. Register early, as the class fills up fast. For information, call 518-793-1968 or email kbrown82@roadrunner.com.
Rummage and food sale in Hebron
HEBRON — The Hebron United Presbyterian Church will hold a rummage and food sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a bag sale from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3153 County Route 30 in West Hebron. Arrive early for the best deals.
Church to host potluck breakfastHEBRON — The Hebron United Presbyterian Church will host an Advent potluck breakfast at 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at 3153 County Route 30 in West Hebron. Invite a neighbor or friend to begin the Advent celebration. Bring a favorite breakfast casserole, cinnamon rolls, bread, fruit salad or breakfast surprise to share.
Ham dinner to be served at SGF churchSOUTH GLENS FALLS — The South Glens Falls United Methodist Church will host a ham dinner from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday at 15 Maplewood Parkway. Menu includes soup, a complete dinner and homemade desserts. Meals cost $10 for adults; $5 for kids. Takeout and delivery are available by calling 518-793-1152.
ARCC leadership class offers scholarship GLENS FALLS — The ARCC Leadership Adirondack Class of 2019-20 has partnered with WSWHE BOCES and the Employment Training for Adults program to provide a scholarship program to help increase the number of skilled trade workers in the region.
Approximately 90% of individuals who are interested in learning a skilled trade through the BOCES ETA program need financial assistance, and many do not qualify for state or federal aid.
The ARCC Leadership Adirondack Scholarship is intended to help individuals 18 years or older to start or extend their careers within the BOCES Skilled Trades curriculum. The scholarship will provide financial assistance to eligible students in the ARCC’s service area who wish to enroll in the manufacturing, construction or CDL programs.
Qualified applicants must demonstrate financial need, exhibit a commitment to complete an eligible technical program with WSWHE BOCES and provide a statement of intent to use their training to pursue employment in the local region.
For more information on the scholarship program, contact Michelle Chandler at mchandler@sals.edu or 518-791-6508 ext. 284. General contributions to the scholarship fund can be made payable to the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce and mailed to: Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce, attn: LADK, 136 Glen St., Suite #3, Glens Falls, NY 12801
Catholic Daughters to celebrate 100 yearsSARATOGA SPRINGS — The Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court McLaughlin #422 (Saratoga Court), will hold its 100th Anniversary celebration at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Church of St. Peter, 241 Broadway.
Plein Air art exhibit at Crandall library
GLENS FALLS — The Plein Air Adirondack art exhibit is currently being displayed at the Friends Of Crandall Library gallery on the second floor of the library at 251 Glen St. The exhibit showcases the work of local artists who paint in the out-of-doors. Plein is a French phrase meaning “In open air.” The exhibit will be on display until Nov. 27.
Church plans dessert and card party in SGFSOUTH GLENS FALLS — St. Anne’s Sodality will hold its annual public dessert and card party at 7 p.m. Wednesday at St. Michael’s Parish Hall, 80 Saratoga Ave. Homemade desserts with coffee or tea will be served. There will be 25 door prizes. Tickets may be purchased before or at the door for $5. Public is invited.
