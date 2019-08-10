Octogenarians are invited to lunch
HUDSON FALLS — The Hudson Falls High School Class of 1957 is having an octogenarian luncheon celebration Aug. 24 at the Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls. Those interested in attending should contact Ed Wilbur at 802-658-4913 by Aug. 14. Being 80 years old is a time to celebrate.
Children’s author coming to library
LAKE GEORGE — The Caldwell-Lake George Library will host children’s author Jodie Fitz at 11 a.m. Friday at 336 Canada St. Fitz will read from her latest picture book “Fidget Grows A Pizza Garden.” Children will also be able to plant their own pizza garden to take home. The event is recommended for children ages 4 and up. This program is free and open to the public, but space is limited. Pre-registration is required by Wednesday. Contact the library at 518-668-2528 to RSVP.
Conservancy to hold meeting and party
BOLTON LANDING — The Lake George Land Conservancy will hold its public annual meeting and Block Party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Up Yonda Farm Environmental Education Center.
The event will begin with the public meeting in the auditorium from 11 a.m. to noon with keynote speaker Meme Hanley, project manager for the Land Trust Alliance New York Program.
Hanley will offer her thoughts on the importance of land conservation today and in the future. LGLC staff and directors will also discuss conservation achievements over the past fiscal year, including an investment of more than $520,000 in direct water quality protection, steps taken to further the Bolton Recreational Hub initiative, and efforts in the Huletts Landing focus area of the lake.
LGLC staff will also recognize two volunteers as its Volunteers of the Year – Todd Earl and Steven Schonwetter.
Following the meeting portion of the day, guests are invited to head out to the Up Yonda Farm lawn for the Block Party including food trucks, live bluegrass music and hands-on activities for all ages.
To register for the event, go to www.lglc.org/events-and-programs, or call 518-644-9673 or email mvidarte@lglc.org with questions.
Mental health will be focus of group
HEBRON — Dr. James Eberle will facilitate a monthly depression and anxiety support group at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Hebron United Presbyterian Church, 3153 county Route 30 in West Hebron. Though not a Mental Health Care Professional, Eberle has a Ph.D. in biology and has suffered, himself, from drug-resistant bipolar II depression for 20 years. Despite this, he was able to have a successful 30-year career as a university professor. He has also suffered from anxiety for five years and is no longer able to teach.
This group is intended to offer a non-judgmental place for those suffering from depression and/or anxiety in a peaceful and confidential atmosphere.
Though not required, members will be given the opportunity to speak about the challenges they are facing or what they have experienced during the previous week. Others will then be given time to ask questions and respond to one another. The group will maintain an atmosphere of respect and calm. Required guidelines for the meetings are in place and will be distributed at the meetings. The group is interfaith and open to all. Hebron United Presbyterian Church is handicapped accessible.
For more information, call Pastor Laura Mitchell at 518-854-3729.
Historical Society to hold free program
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Historical Society will host a free program on “The Underground Railroad in Chester” at 7 p.m. Friday at the Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle.
Program presenters Donna LaGoy and Laura Seldman are co-authors of “The Underground Railroad in the Adirondack Town of Chester.” The town of Chester in Warren County was a secret haven for runaway slaves escaping to Canada along the Underground Railroad.
Lagoy is a former teacher who became the town of Chester historian when she retired in 2006. She has been on the Board of Trustees of the Historical Society of the town of Chester since 1990 and editor of their quarterly newsletter since 2007.
Seldman is a long-time summer visitor to the Chestertown area and a professional photographer who has always been interested in the history of the area. She was appointed photo historian of the local Historical Society in 2014.
Refreshments will be served. Reservations are not necessary to attend the free program, but seats may be reserved by calling 518-585-7868 or emailing tihistory@bridgepoint1com.
Pottersville church to hold chicken BBQ
POTTERSVILLE — The Pottersville United Methodist Church will host a chicken barbecue from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at 7899 state Route 9. Dinner includes half a chicken, baked potato, corn on the cob, baked beans and dessert. Adults cost $10; children 5 and younger are $5. Take-out only.
Birding expert to hold library event
LAKE GEORGE — Joan Collins, president of Adirondack Avian Expeditions and Workshops, will present “All About Birds,” a multimedia introduction to birding, including songs, appearance and identification, at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Caldwell-Lake George Library, 336 Canada St.
Collins leads birding trips year round, is a state-licensed guide, an Adirondack 46er, and has climbed all the Adirondack fire tower peaks.
This program is free and open to the public. Reservations are recommended. For further information or to register, contact the library at 518-668-2528.
East End to hold annual reunion
GLENS FALLS — The 17th annual East End Neighborhood Reunion will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 18, at the East Field Pavilion off Katherine Street. The event will be held rain or shine. Come by for free hot dogs, chips, sodas and cake for Jean’s 90th birthday. See old friends, look at photos from past years, and share East End stories.
Business awards nominations sought
GLENS FALLS — The Washington County Local Development Corporation and the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce are currently accepting nominations for the Washington County Business Awards. The award recipients and nominees will be honored at a luncheon on Oct. 8 at Christ the King Center, 575 Burton Road, Greenwich.
Nominated businesses must meet the following criteria:
an established Washington County business with more than two employees; commitment to Washington County with staying power; unique product or service; exceptional customer service; and ARCC member in good standing. Available categories to nominate a Washington County business are: Small Business, Rookie Business, Professional Business and Service/Hospitality/Restaurant. Contact the Washington County LDC or ARCC for nomination forms. Nominations are being accepted through Sept. 2.
SGF Class of 1969 50th reunion set
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The Class of 1969 from South Glens Fall Senior High School is celebrating its 50th reunion at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 and at 6 p.m. Sept. 14 .
A get together for classmates, significant others and friends from other classes is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Lawrence Street Tavern, 28 Cooper St., Glens Falls. A cash bar and snacks will be available.
A buffet dinner for classmates and significant others will be at 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at Massie’s Restaurant, 69 Main St., South Glens Falls. Dinner will include antipasto, garlic bread, baked ziti, meatballs, chicken marsala and a cash bar. The cost is $25 per person.
Contact John White at johnwhite1951@ gmail.com or Patti Hartnagle Smith at smitti0110@hotmail.com to make a reservation. Patti is able to accept credit cards.
Children’s museum to hold ‘paint & sip’
GLENS FALLS — The World Awareness Children’s Museum will host a “Paint & Sip: Birds of Paradise” workshop, a continuation of their popular family friendly summer paint and sip series, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at 89 Warren St.
Parents and their children will be treated to painting their own “Birds of Paradise” flower, a beautiful plant indigenous to Africa. The workshop is $20 per parent/child duo ($5 for each additional child, $10 for each additional adult). Members get a 50% discount. Space is limited. Make a reservation by calling 518-793-2773.
Tours, yoga set at Grant Cottage
WILTON — The U.S. Grant Cottage State Historic Site, the final home of Ulysses S. Grant, will host a living history tour from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday at 1000 Mt. McGregor Road. Step back in time to 1885 as a guide in period dress and character takes you through the rooms of the historic cottage lit by early Edison light bulbs. Experience the cottage and grounds (weather permitting) just as Victorian Era visitors would have as you are told the story of the Grant family and the heroic efforts of their patriarch famed Civil War General and two-term U.S. President Ulysses S. Grant. Tickets are $18. Purchase tickets at www.grantcottage.org&d=DwMFaQ&c=UCja3IwhyjPGYeHcG7oIbg&r=VJdfkJBsC9_2JGIg6LoQbl1efIlyH7PXJ8hJiU3jrVU&m=eTv-SS7a55kA7EYQnZFVyq2DfejYfpFpa7m67O_4yIw&s=H3b_OJeY3sd7lVT-jKySt0bHQGQNa3E-rrq8vtgFuy0&e">www.grantcottage.org.
Grant Cottage will also offer Yoga at the Overlook from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at 1000 Mt. McGregor Road. Instructor Katherine Patterson will lead the one-hour class while participants take in “Grant’s Last View” of three local mountain ranges and the surrounding forest. Tickets are $10 for members; $12 for non-members. Tickets can be purchased at www.grantcottage.org.
