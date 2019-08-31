Flower show goes to the movies
HARTFORD — More than 100 visitors toured this year’s Tri-County Flower Show, “Let’s Go to the Movies,” in Hartford on Aug. 10. Designs ranged from the whimsical to the dramatic, presented with a backdrop of Hollywood themed props including Superman’s phone booth, a drive-in movie screen and a red carpet movie star. Horticulture entries ranged from blueberries to spaghetti squash, as well as a rainbow of annuals and perennials.
Award winners included:
- Jan Burleson received the Lorraine Bardin award for the best small design, a dried arrangement that called to mind concession stand popcorn;
- Jan Burleson received the Nancy Rathbun award for outstanding horticultural specimens for her succulent dish garden;
- Janine Thomas received the Weiss/Wallman rosette for the most creative design for her arrangement, “On Moonlight Bay;” and
- Jackie Barg received the Betty Monahan rosette for receiving the greatest number of blue ribbons in the horticultural divisions.
Garden club winners to hold luncheon
GRANVILLE — The Slate Valley Garden Club will hold its annual Beautification Luncheon at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Slate Valley Museum, honoring the winners of its annual Beautification Awards for the Village of Granville.
“Residential” winners are:
- Kim LaPlante, 37 Church St.;
- Dwayne and Joanne Nadeau, 3 Northwood Ave.;
- Kathy and James Terrio, 49 East Main St.; and
- Diane Thomas, 67 E. Potter Ave..
“Professionally assisted” winner is:
- Mary Billie, 66 E. Potter Ave.
“Commercial” winner is:
- Stewart’s Shop, 56 Quaker St.
Sept. 11 breakfast planned in HF
HUDSON FALLS — The American Legion Family 9/11 Memorial Breakfast will be from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at the American Legion Post 574, 72 Pearl St. Menu includes sausage gravy with biscuits, scrambled eggs, home fries, pancakes, bacon, sausage, French toast, hot beverages and juice. Breakfast costs $8 per person; children under 10 are $3; and a family of four costs $27. Pay at the door.
Wholeness, healing service set in GF
GLENS FALLS — The First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls will hold its quarterly Wholeness and Healing Prayer Service at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 400 Glen St. Everyone is welcome. This reflective evening service, enhanced by candlelight, can offer a sense of peace and calm. Special piano and organ music and a meditation will add to the worship service. For more information, visit www.fpcgf.org or find the church on Facebook.
Community Hospice needs volunteers
SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Community Hospice serving Saratoga and Washington counties is in need of volunteers to make friendly visits and to provide emotional support to hospice patients and their families.
Information sessions will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 24 at 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs; and at 2 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Greenwich Library, 148 Main St., Greenwich.
A required 25-hour volunteer training will be provided in October. To register, call 518-581-0800.
Community Choral begins fall season
CAMBRIDGE — The Community Choral Society will begin its fall 2019 season from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Jacob’s Well Fellowship Center (located between Glens Falls National bank and Shurfine Supermarket and set back from the road). All singers are invited to a 5:30 meet-and-greet time and first rehearsal details. All other rehearsals will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday evenings at the Jacob’s Well Fellowship Center.
Returning and new singers are welcome. The Community Choral Society is an organized group of singers who come together to sing and perform choral music. Singers take an active role in the singing process, while fostering a sense of community. Singers will perform a variety of sacred selections appropriate for the season (e.g. Christmas, Holiday or Patriotic) performances.
The chorus will be under the direction of Jill Chadwick, a native of the Cambridge area, who teaches elementary music at Cambridge Central School. New singers are welcome to join. No experience or audition is necessary. For more information, contact Jill Chadwick at 518-677-7070 or Beverly Collamer at 518-677-3327.
Corinth author to host reading
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Author Steve Densmore, born and raised in Corinth, will return to the area for a special reading of his new Civil War novel, “Where the River Flows Both Ways,” at 6 p.m. Friday at Northshire Bookstore, 424 Broadway.
“Where the River Flows Both Ways” represents Densmore’s first foray into historical fiction, drawing on his years as a writer and journalist. Residents of Glens Falls and the surrounding areas will recognize familiar sights and settings of upstate in the book.
To learn more about the story, visit Densmore’s website www.sedensmore.com.
Chicken barbecue set for Fort Ann
FORT ANN — A chicken barbecue and bake sale will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the West Fort Ann United Methodist Church, Copeland Pond Road. Eat in or take out. Menu includes half a chicken, baked potato, coleslaw, rolls and strawberry or peach shortcake. Adults cost $12; children 12 and under cost $6. For more information, call 518-793-0969.
Lecture series set at SUNY Adirondack
QUEENSBURY — The SUNY Adirondack Continuing Education Norman A. Enhorning Lecture and Lunch Series will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Tuesdays from Sept. 17 through Oct. 8 on the Queensbury campus. The 12 lectures will be presented by SUNY Adirondack distinguished faculty members and local experts.
A hot lunch and morning refreshments are included in the $139 price. Pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, call the SUNY Adirondack Office of Continuing Education at 518.743.2238, or email conted@sunyacc.edu. To view the lecture schedule in our 2019 fall catalog under Never Stop Learning, go to www.sunyacc.edu/continuing-ed.
Wiawaka to host restoration event
LAKE GEORGE — Wiawaka Center for Women will kick off its restoration project and capital campaign for the main cottage, Fuller House, with a Downton Abbey themed brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 22.
There will be an Edwardian-themed brunch with sweets and savories. The public is invited to attend, and tickets are currently on sale for $65 for an individual and $120 for a couple. Sponsorships are also available.
The Phinney Design Group will be speaking on the restoration project and will outline the plans to restore Fuller House. Wiawaka Center for Women is a nonprofit charitable organization dedicated to enriching the lives of women through wellness, learning and art. Since the early 1900s, artists, including Georgia O’Keeffe, have spent summers painting on Wiawaka’s lakeside campus.
Tickets may be purchased online, and men and women are invited to attend in optional Downton Abbey attire. Contact Executive Director Doreen Kelly at wiawakadirector@gmail.com for sponsorship opportunities, or call 518-668-9690, option 2.
For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.wiawaka.org.
Greenfield to host garage, craft sale
GREENFIELD — The Town of Greenfield will host a town-wide garage and craft sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and again on Sunday, Sept. 8, throughout Greenfield Center, Porter Corners and Middle Grove.
Events include a vendor/craft sale at the corner of Route 9N and Wilton Road; Greenfield Lions Food Truck, cook book sale and a silent auction. Free maps are available at the Stewart’s Shops in Greenfield and Middle Grove, Mom & Pop’s Store in Porter Corners, Town Hall in Greenfield, Greenfield Center Baptist Church and the Greenfield Lions Information/Silent Auction Tent.
Haynes House to hold coin drop
GRANVILLE — The Haynes House of Hope will hold its annual coin drop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at four locations around the village of Granville.
Volunteers will be located at the corners of Potter Avenue and Church Street, at Main Street and North Street, on Quaker Street in Front of Tractor Supply and on Main Street in front of the Chamber of Commerce building.
The coin drop is a significant source of funding for Haynes House, a comfort care home for the terminally ill and their families located at 7187 State Route 149 in Granville. More information is available at the Haynes House Facebook page, or by calling 518-642-8155.
Queensbury seniors to hold book sale
QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury Senior Citizens will hold the semi-annual book sale from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at the senior center, corner of Bay and Haviland roads. There will be special pricing from 9 a.m. to noon Friday. The sale includes a collection of hardcover books for $1 each. Trade paperbacks are 75 cents; regular paperbacks, puzzles and videos are 50 cents each. CDs and DVDs are also available. Leftover books are distributed throughout the community. For more information, call 518-761-8224.
Ticonderoga church to hold free dinner
TICONDEROGA — The next Free Fellowship Dinner at the Ticonderoga First United Methodist Church will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, in Fellowship Hall, 1045 Wicker St. Everyone is welcome; reservations are not necessary.
The family-friendly menu will include spaghetti with homemade meatballs and sauce, tossed salad and garlic bread. Homemade desserts and beverages will be available.
For more information about the free dinners or the church, contact the church office at 518-585-7995 or visit the church website at www.tifumc.com.
Roast pork dinner at Vermont church
PAWLET, Vt. — The next roast pork dinner will be served by the Ladies and Gentlemen’s Supper Club at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Pawlet Community Church. The menu includes roast pork with topping, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, hot vegetables, cabbage salad, applesauce, fruited Jell-O, rolls with butter and hot and cold beverages. The dessert is ginger bread with whipped cream.
Dinners are $12 for adults; $6 for kids ages 12 and under; free for kids 5 and under. For questions, call Doreen Mach at 802-325-3428 or Judy Coolidge at 802-325-3073. Take-out orders can also be made on the day of the dinner by calling the church at 802-325-3022.
Washington County WIC has openings
HUDSON FALLS — Washington County WIC has immediate openings available for new participants. WIC provides services to women, infants and children in the form of nutritious foods accessed through the new eWIC Benefit Card, free up-to-date nutrition and health information, referral services and breastfeeding support for families. Contact Washington County WIC at 518-746-2460 for an appointment.
Museum to hold artist competition
GLENS FALLS — The World Awareness Children’s Museum, 89 Warren St., has announced the “Young Artists Competition” for the 2019-2020 year, open to all New York State residents, kindergarten-eighth grade. The theme for the 2019-2020 competition is, “My Family Heritage.”
The museum is accepting submissions until Nov. 15. There will be a jury decision on Jan. 10 and a finalists art show Jan. 24.
Submit artwork to: World Awareness Children’s Museum, 89 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 (or drop off in person at the museum). Contact the museum at 518-793-2773 and visit the website www.worldchildrensmuseum.org for more information.
Wilton society to meet Wednesday
WILTON — The monthly meeting of the Wilton Heritage Society will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at 5 Parkhurst Road. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. with a potluck supper. At 7 p.m., members will carpool up to Grant Cottage Visitor’s Center, Mt. McGregor, for a presentation by Ben Kemp on the history of Mt. McGregor and Grant Cottage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.