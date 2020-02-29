Woerner tours Hartford school
HARTFORD — Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner visited the Hartford Central School District Feb. 19 to view the recently installed generator. Hartford’s Superintendent Andrew Cook worked with the offices of Woerner and state Sen. Betty Little to secure two state and municipal facilities funding grants to cover the entire cost of the project. The generator was approved by district residents via a special vote held Sept. 18, 2018.
During Woerner’s visit, Cook also showcased the district’s two distance learning centers, which host and receive numerous classes that students would not otherwise have the opportunity to take, including a number of college courses. An average of over 40% of Hartford’s juniors and seniors are enrolled in at least one distance learning class during their time at Hartford.
Woerner also visited the district’s alternative energy plant and learned how this renewable resource saves the district financial resources and also serves as a learning space for Hartford’s students.
Library plans trip to state museum
FORT EDWARD — The Fort Edward Free Library is sponsoring a field trip to the New York State Museum on March 14. Meet the scientists with hands-on activity tables, assemble a human skeleton, learn what a trilobite is, understand the secret lives of freshwater mussels, explore Native American art and more.
There is a $5 registration fee per person that is refundable the day of boarding the bus. The bus will depart form the Fort Edward School Parking lot at 10 a.m. and will arrive in Albany between 10:45-11 a.m. The bus will depart the museum at 4 p.m. and arrive back at the school between 4:45-5 p.m.
Kids younger than 13 must be accompanied by an adult and those 13 and older must have a signed permission slip to attend. Bring a lunch or buy lunch at the food court at the concourse. Contact the library at 518-747-6743 to register and pay the fee.
Availability is given first to Fort Edward residents of village, town, businesses and Canal Street Market Place vendors.
Salem churches to hold prayer session
SALEM — The Salem Area Churches will hold a First Friday Noontime Prayer service at noon Friday at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 247 S. Main St., in response to the countless tragedies in our community, nation and world.
For more information, call Rev. Laura Mitchell at 518-854-3729.
Brunch planned to celebrate women
LAKE GEORGE — The fourth annual International Women’s Day Brunch will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the Holiday Inn, 2223 Canada St. The speaker will be Youqin Huang, a SUNY Albany professor, who will speak about “Women in China: Achievements and Challenges.”
Breakfast brunch buffet will be served. This event is open seating.
Tickets cost $35. For tickets, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/4th-annual-international-womens-day-brunch-tickets-88709475429. The event is sponsored by AAUW, Soroptimist of the Adirondacks and Zonta Club of Glens Falls.
Horticulture Club seeks members
GLENS FALLS — The Warren County 4-H program is seeking youth who are interested in joining the newly formed 4-H Horticulture Club. An informational meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday at Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St.
This program will introduce youth to growing and caring for houseplants, perennials, annuals, shrubs, vegetables and fruits. Participants will also learn about floral design, container and greenhouse gardening, identification of plants, trees, and insects. Youth will also go on fun, educational field trips.
For more information, contact Jessica Holmes at 518-668-4881.
Church plans Lenten chowder luncheons
HUDSON FALLS — Hudson Falls United Methodist Church’s annual Lenten Chowder a la carte luncheons will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays until April 8 at 227 Main St. Options include clam chowder, corn chowder, vegetable soup, sandwiches and desserts. For more information, call 518-747-6832.
Fundraiser planned for Booth family
SCHUYLERVILLE — The fourth annual Schuylerville Fundraiser will benefit the Booth family from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Schuylerville American Legion, 6 Clancy St. The community suffered a great loss with the death of Mike Booth from pancreatic cancer. The money raised will help his wife, Kelly, be more financially stable.
Conkling Center to host nutrition class
You have free articles remaining.
GLENS FALLS — The Conkling Center will offer “Decoding Our Nutrition Choices” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at 79 Warren St. Learn about what goes into making healthy food choices, talk about GMOs, food labels, smart shopping, healthy snacks (and try some healthy snacks). This interactive program will be presented by Marybeth Mitcham of Cornell Cooperative Extension. Seating is limited. Cost is $5. Call 518-793-1494 to reserve a spot.
New style and Old Tyme Fiddling set
SCHUYLERVILLE — The Adirondack Fiddlers will perform from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the American Legion Hall, Clancy Street. All fiddlers, musicians young and old, and the public are welcome. There will be round and square dancing and food available. For more information, call 518-274-6817.
Wholeness and healing service set
GLENS FALLS — The First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls will host a Lenten Service of Wholeness and Healing at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 8 W. Notre Dame St. Candles will be set up in the chancel to provide special warmth and glow. Special piano and organ music will be played. For more information, visit www.fpcgf.org.
Opera Saratoga to perform at library
SCHUYLERVILLE — Opera Saratoga will present a free Opera-To-Go performances of “Jack and the Beanstalk” at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Schuylerville Public Library, 52 Ferry St.
Opera Saratoga’s production of “Jack and the Beanstalk” is an adaptation of Joseph Jacob’s classic tale, featuring music from the operettas of Gilbert and Sullivan. Adapted by Jon Davies and sung in English, “Jack and the Beanstalk” takes students on an adventure that will delight and enchant while teaching important life lessons.
Square dance set at village marketplace
FORT EDWARD — The Fort Edward Free Library is sponsoring a traditional and American square dancing for both new and old dancers from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Canal Street Marketplace, 63 Canal St. Musicians of Homespun Occasion will be led by fiddler and banjo player George Wilson and calling/teaching by Paul Rosenberg.
This event is limited to the first 60 registered participants; and the cost is $5 a person. Cash only. Contact the Fort Edward Free Library for more information at 518-747-6743. The event is for those 18 years of age and older.
Museum to host Vt. painter, illustrator
GRANVILLE — March First Friday at the Pember Library and Museum will present Vermont painter and illustrator Christopher Smith from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at 33 W. Main St.
Smith graduated from the Rhode Island School of Design with a major in illustration and studied art and architecture in Rome, Turkey and other countries. Much of the show will remain up into March. A play list of music will accompany the opening.
First Friday is a fee event.
Historian to present program on Hills
GRANVILLE — The Washington County Historical Society and the Hebron Preservation Society are co-sponsoring a program by Fort Edward Historian Paul McCarty who will present a program, “The Forgotten Legacy of William and Elsie Norton Hill,” at 7 p.m. March 10 at The Organ Barn Bed and Breakfast, 672 N. Grimes Hill Road.
William Hill was a founder of the Fort Edward Historical Association in 1925. He was a former town historian who amassed a huge collection of local history primarily in Washington County, but including the greater area. His collection of books and materials was given to Adirondack Community College (now SUNY Adirondack) by his wife Elsie and their daughter Jean.
The Hills primarily made their money in the hardware store run by their family for two generations. The main sale commodity was explosives which were sold to Adirondack Mining Operations.
Their only daughter Jean never married and the bulk of their estate was placed in a trust for various nonprofit charitable organizations.
Mrs. Hill, the former Elsie Norton grew up on Main Street in Granville, a neighbor of Franklin and Ellen Pember, founders of the Pember Library and Museum. She was a graduate of Granville High School and Wellesley College. She was married to William Hill in the family home. In her youth, she accompanied the Pembers on their many trips to California.
R. Paul McCarty was appointed Historian of the Town and Village of Fort Edward in 1975. In his 45 years as historian, Paul has been dedicated to telling the history and preserving the past of Fort Edward and its surrounding areas.
Adirondack Harvest board to eat, meet
WARRENSBURG — The Southern Chapter Meeting of the annual Adirondack Harvest Board Meeting has been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District office on Schroon River Road.
Jennifer Kraft, the market manager for the Taste NY Market at the Adirondacks Welcome Center (Exit 17), will give a presentation on how this program can help local farmers and value added producers.
There will be a pot luck dinner starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a brief chapter meeting and the presentation. At 7 p.m. the group will connect via Zoom to the other chapters for the Regional Board Meeting. All are welcome. RSVP Teresa Whalen, Adirondack Harvest Southern Chapter representative, at 518-466-5497 or taawhalen@yahoo.com.
Veterans group to hold meeting
SARATOGA SPRINGS — The March meeting for Ch. 60 Korean War Vet. Assoc. will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the VFW Home, 190 Excelsior Ave., located off the arterial. Veterans who served anywhere during the Korean War, in Korea at any time, spouses, widows, families and friends are all welcome to attend. New members are always welcome. For more information or an application to join the organization, contact Charles Walter at 518-884-0396. Annual dues for veterans are $10; $5 for all others.
Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you’d like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.