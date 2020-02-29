Mrs. Hill, the former Elsie Norton grew up on Main Street in Granville, a neighbor of Franklin and Ellen Pember, founders of the Pember Library and Museum. She was a graduate of Granville High School and Wellesley College. She was married to William Hill in the family home. In her youth, she accompanied the Pembers on their many trips to California.

R. Paul McCarty was appointed Historian of the Town and Village of Fort Edward in 1975. In his 45 years as historian, Paul has been dedicated to telling the history and preserving the past of Fort Edward and its surrounding areas.

Adirondack Harvest board to eat, meet

WARRENSBURG — The Southern Chapter Meeting of the annual Adirondack Harvest Board Meeting has been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District office on Schroon River Road.

Jennifer Kraft, the market manager for the Taste NY Market at the Adirondacks Welcome Center (Exit 17), will give a presentation on how this program can help local farmers and value added producers.