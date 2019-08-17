Collier wins Emmy for promo work
South Glens Falls native Mike Collier won an Emmy Award at the 61st annual Capital Emmy Awards in North Bethesda, Md. on June 22. This was Collier’s first nomination and first win. Collier won for Best News Promo for his work directing “Fox 5 Halftime Huddle,” a two-minute news cut-in that aired during his station’s Thursday Night Football halftime spot. Collier accepted his Emmy at the awards gala, thanking his family and his Fox 5 news team.
Collier is a television director at Fox 5 D.C. in Washington D.C. This is his third year at the station after previous stints directing news at Spectrum News in Albany and NewsChannel 13 (NBC Albany). He graduated from the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida in 2011 with a double major in electronic media and theatre arts.
Throughout his high school career at South Glens Falls High School, Collier was active in theater, sports, the South High newspaper and the Marathon Dance. He spent 10 summers involved in Lake George Youtheatre on stage and behind-the-scenes.
The Capital Emmy Awards recognizes the best achievements in the local television industry representing the Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the Television Academy, which serves media markets including Washington DC, Baltimore, and Richmond among others.
Heartsaver Heroes are recognized
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Hospital and the American Heart Association recognized two individuals for their quick, life-saving CPR on a collapsed jogger in Saratoga Springs.
David Conza, a groundskeeper at Skidmore College, and Mary McMurry, a registered nurse at Alfred Z. Solomon Emergency Center at Saratoga Hospital, were presented the Heart Association’s Heartsaver Heroes award for performing “a courageous act in an effort to save a life” on July 17 at Saratoga Hospital before the hospital’s leadership team.
The American Heart Association’s Heartsaver Hero award recognizes passersby that have stepped in to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation during an emergency. Nominations for the award are welcome on behalf of those who have done their best to help save a life through bystander CPR, regardless of training or outcome.
On an early spring morning this year, Conza, a former Naval Reservist, was walking to meet his ride to work, when a jogger, Stephen Aylward, went by him. Seconds later, Conza heard Aylward collapse, and he immediately ran to his side. Aylward didn’t seem to be breathing. Conza tried to call 911 but could not get through, so he began to perform CPR. About 10 minutes later, McMurry, who was driving by on her way to work at Saratoga Hospital, pulled over to help.
By then, a bystander reached 911. At one point, McMurry couldn’t find a pulse, but told Conza they would keep going. They were both feeling the strain but, even though Conza had been performing CPR for 20 minutes, they didn’t stop until first responders arrived and took over.
Aylward, a 52-year-old former professor of radiology and founder of Kitware, headquartered in Clifton Park, was taken to Saratoga Hospital for his treatment and procedures in the hospital’s Whitney-Hendrickson Cardiovascular & Interventional Suite.
Today, the North Carolina resident, having regained his strength and health, is back to his normal life and fitness routine. He and his family are extremely grateful to Conza and McMurry for their quick-thinking and perseverance to keep him alive until help arrived.
LaFlure is named ‘Citizen of the Year’
GLENS FALLS — Brian A. LaFlure, director of the Warren County Office of Emergency Services and Warren County fire coordinator, was recently recognized as the “Citizen of the Year” by the Rotary Club of Glens Falls.
LaFlure has been an active volunteer firefighter for 47 years and served as chief of the Queensbury Central Volunteer fire Company for eight years. In addition, he has donated countless hours to many area fire companies and rescue squads and directly to numerous volunteers helping to design and install vehicle lighting and voice communication systems.
LaFlure is active in a number of local, state and national emergency service groups and is a recognized leader in emergency services. LaFlure’s wife, Nancy, was a guest at the Rotary meeting and was able to witness the surprise presentation.
Prior to receiving the award, LaFlure spoke to the Rotary Club about “The Many Facets of the Office of Emergency Services”.
Kingsbury seniors plan chicken BBQ
HUDSON FALLS — The Senior Center Kingsbury Fort Edward Area, Inc. will hold its annual chicken barbecue fundraiser at the Senior Center, 78 Oak St., from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 or until sold out.
Tickets are $10 each. Dinner includes Jim Allen’s famous chicken barbecue, including a half chicken, baked potato, coleslaw, roll and dessert. Take-outs are available. Contact Director Max McDonnell at 518-747-9352 for more information.
Reception scheduled for new local exhibit
WARRENSBURG — Find out where to hike, cycle, or drive to a local farm tour at this new exhibit at “Discover Warrensburg – the Museum of Local History.” Entitled “Outdoors – Then and Now,” the exhibit also includes historic photos from the museum’s collection coupled with current photographs and information provided by area residents or promotional websites.
A welcoming reception with locally sourced and home-baked refreshments will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. All are welcome. The exhibit will remain on view through October.
The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays (through September) and from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays and from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays (year round). Parking and entrance are at the rear at 3754 Main St.
The museum, operated by the Warrensburgh Historical Society for the Town of Warrensburg, is fully accessible. For more information visit the website at discoverwarrensburg.org or call 518-232-7349.
Books needed for senior center sale
QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury Senior Citizens are currently collecting books in good condition for its book sale Sept. 5 and 6. Books will either become part of the center’s collection or will be used in the sale. Large print books are welcome, but they cannot accept textbooks, encyclopedias, Reader’s Digest condensed books, VCR or cassette tapes. They are also collecting CDs, DVDs and puzzles.
Donations may be dropped off at the center, 742 Bay Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 518-761-8224.
Korean War vets to hold luncheon
MALTA — The August luncheon for Ch. 60, Korean War Veterans’ Assoc., will be held at noon Thursday at Carson’s Lakeside Restaurant, about a mile on the left on 9P, from Route 9, Malta. Host is Louise Finan. To make a reservation or for directions, call Louise at 518-584-1293 by Tuesday.
Veterans who served anywhere during the Korean War, in Korea at any time, spouses, widows, friends and relatives are all invited to attend. For an application to join the organization, contact Comm. Bob Garland at 518-280-0075.
Golf tournament set for Aug. 24
WARRENSBURG — The 10th Annual Cornell Cooperative Extension Golf Tournament and Silent Auction at Cronin’s Golf Resort in Warrensburg will begin with a 10 a.m. shotgun start Saturday.
All proceeds from this event, sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, will be used to help financially support Cornell Cooperative Extension’s educational programs. Sign up early and save. Prepay by Monday, and the cost is $95 per person. Cost per person on the day of the event is $100. Fee includes green fees, cart, barbecue, goodie bag, awards and prizes.
A Hole-in-One contest sponsored by DeMattos Insurance Agency gives each participant four chances to win. Prizes include $5,000 cash, Cobra King F8 Smart Set golf clubs, Travis Mathew signature head to toe outfit plus $500 shopping spree, a year supply of Bridgestone golf balls. Price Chopper will sponsor another Hole-in-One contest for a $500 grocery spree.
The tournament will begin with registration at 9 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 10 a.m. The tournament format is a 4-person scramble. Individual players are welcome and will be placed within a team.
A silent auction will be held during the event. For more information about this event or to become a sponsor go to http://warren.cce.cornell.edu/. Pre-registration for tournament and barbecue is required by contacting Amy Sabattis at 518-623-3291 or 518-668-4881.
Shushan artist to host new show
SHUSHAN — Christopher Pierce of Shushan will hold an exhibition of “Summer Days, Italian Landscapes and Portraits” from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 at his studio, 99 County Route 61.
The public is also invited to an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at the studio.
Pierce is a nationally recognized fine artist who paints florals, stilllifes, portraits, figures, and interiors. He is well known for his portraiture and the huge and commanding florals that come from the bounty of his gardens.
Earlier this summer, Pierce spent a month in Italy painting outdoors. Several of the paintings in this show are from that time. This fall, Pierce will spend three months painting at “Il Palmerino,” an historic villa outside of Florence, Italy, where he will also have a solo exhibition in November.
For more information about Pierce, visit his website at www.christopherpiercestudio.com.
ADK architecture talk is planned
LAKE LUZERNE — The Hadley-Luzerne Public Library will host “Preserving Our Adirondack Architecture” at 7 p.m. Thursday at 52 Main St., with guest speaker Steven Englehart, executive director of Adirondack Architectural Heritage.
Englehart is working to preserve the historic architecture of the Adirondack Park.
The organization was formed during an effort to save Camp Santanoni, an Adirondack great camp, from being torn down when the land it was on was added to the state Forest Preserve. The effort was successful and Englehart has been working on saving and preserving countless historic sites ever since. The program is free and open to the public. For further information, email kinnearmuseum@gmail.com.
Chicken supper set for Granville
GRANVILLE — A family style chicken and biscuits supper will be held at the Granville Methodist Church from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at 18 Church St., across from King’s Funeral Home.
The menu will include chicken and biscuits, real mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, cranberry sauce, cole slaw, homemade pies and beverages. Tickets available at the door. Adults cost $10; children 5-12 cost $4; kids under 4 eat free. Take-outs are available. Gift certificates are available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.