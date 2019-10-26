Students inducted into honor society
CAMBRIDGE — Twelve students from the Cambridge Central School District have been selected to be inducted as members of the Lambda Sigma Gamma chapter of the National Honor Society. The 85th annual induction ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 7 in the school auditorium.
The inductees were selected through a rigorous ranking process by faculty members, administrators and coaches. Then a five-member faculty council and NHS adviser Stephanie Gifford review that data to make the final selections.
The NHS is the nation’s premier organization established to recognize outstanding high school students. NHS serves to recognize those students who demonstrate excellence in the areas of scholarship, leadership, service and character. These characteristics have been associated with membership in the organization since its beginning in 1921.
Inductees include: Madeline Flint, Marissa Hansen, Emma Haynes, McKayla McLenithan, Anna McNulty, Fiona Mooney, Ruth Nolan, Lilly Phillips, Sophie Phillips, Madison Price, Katie Simon and Bailey Webster.
Cornell Cooperative recognizes efforts
QUEENSBURY — Cornell Cooperative Extension in Warren County held its annual meeting and Volunteer Recognition Dinner Oct. 17 at the Hiland Park Country Club. Volunteers were recognized for their dedicated time, talents and interest in extending the knowledge and efforts of Cornell Cooperative Extension. Volunteers’ years of service ranged from one to 44 years. This past year, a total of 7,250 hours were contributed by volunteers to Cornell Cooperative Extension in Warren County.
The 2019 Community Partner Award was presented to George Pappas of the Tractor Supply Company #721 — Queensbury for supporting the 4-H Clover Campaign and for contributing items for 4-H fundraising efforts.
Nettie Manning was posthumously awarded The Friend of Extension Award for allowing Cornell Cooperative Extension’s 4-H Shooting Sports Program the use of her indoor archery range. This enabled the program to offer many shooting sports sessions free of charge to local schools. Barb French of Chestertown accepted the award on behalf of Manning’s family.
For additional information on Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County or opportunities for volunteering with this organization, contact Cornell Cooperative Extension Education Center, 377 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg; or call 518-623-3291 or 518-668-4881.
Cambridge school to launch PTA
CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge Central School District is launching a Parent Teacher Association and the inaugural meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the elementary school library. Parents, guardians, grandparents, teachers, staff, administrators, students and community members are all invited. Member fees are $5 and $4 for students.
Questions may be directed to Amanda Washburn at cambridgepta12816@gmail.com.
Call for entries for Christmas parade
SALEM — Salem’s Annual Christmas Parade sponsored by The Salem Area Chamber of Commerce will be held at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 30 on Main Street. Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus directly after the parade at the train station, then join Santa in the lighting of the Christmas trees at the Courthouse Community Center.
This year’s theme will be “Gingerbread Holiday.” All are welcome to join in the fun. Register at www.salemnychamber.com or email salemnychamber@gmail.com with questions.
Turkey dinner to be served in Hartford
HARTFORD — The United Methodist Church will serve up a turkey dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at 47 Hartford Main St. Menu includes turkey, gravy (made with corn starch), mashed potatoes, stuffing, vegetables, cranberry gelatin salad, homemade rolls, beverages and pie. Tickets are $10 for adults; $5 for children ages 5-12; free for children under 5. Take-outs are available.
Ethnic food, bake, tag, jewelry sale set
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The Ladies Society of St. George Church in South Glens Falls will hold the annual ethnic food, bake, tag and jewelry sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Parish Center, corner of 55 Main St. and Second Street.
Featured will be homemade foods and desserts: Syrian, Greek, Romanian, German, Polish, American; household and holiday items, furniture, clothing, collectibles, books, toys and jewelry. Refreshments will be available. There will be free parking and admission.
For more information, call the church at 518-792-2359.
Methodist women plan fall bazaar in HF
HUDSON FALLS — The Hudson Falls United Methodist Women will present the annual Happy Fall Y’all Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 227 Main St. The bazaar will feature baked goods, confections, crafts, jams and jellies, with a soup, sandwich and dessert luncheon.
Brown bread, bake sale, lunch planned
ROCK CITY FALLS — The Simpson United Methodist Church, 1089 Rock City Road, is hosting its annual Steamed Brown Bread Sale. Rich with molasses, bran, raisins and buttermilk, then poured into coffee cans and steamed over the stove for three hours, this bread freezes well.
Bread will cost $6 per loaf. Orders will be taken until Nov. 18, with pickup from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 22 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 23. There will be extras at sale on a first-come, first-served basis. A traditional bake sale and light luncheon will also be available for purchase during the Nov. 23 pickup hours. All proceeds to benefit our Christmas Adopt-a-Family and other missions. Call Jerry at 518-587-7942 to place orders or with questions. Leave message if no answer.
Argyle Community Choir to hold concert
ARGYLE — The Argyle Community Choir will hold its annual Operation Santa concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 at the Argyle Presbyterian Church on Main Street, which is handicapped accessible and has plenty of parking.
Directed by Joyce Durkee and accompanied by Sariah Ashton on the piano, this concert will feature sacred, secular and Christmas music sung by a choir of 39 voices. Also featured will be selections by individual choir members.
A free-will offering will be taken for Operation Santa Claus, which is a nonprofit organization that provides new clothing and food for underprivileged children.
Annual basket raffle to benefit veterans
HUDSON FALLS — The Hudson Falls American Legion Post 574 will host its annual basket raffle to benefit local veterans and families from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at 72 Pearl St. Drawings begin at 2 p.m. There will be a basket raffle, baked goods, door prizes and food and beverages for sale. People need not be present to win.
Reiki share to be set in Salem
SALEM — The November Reiki share will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at the office of wellness coach Joyce Getty, 4318 State Route 22 (across from Borador Animal Hospital). Reiki is a hands-on Japanese technique for stress reduction and relaxation that also promotes healing. It is gentle, non-invasive, and recipients remain fully clothed.
Reiki practitioners of all levels and lineages and people who have no experience with Reiki are welcome. There is no charge; bring a non-perishable food or a monetary donation for the Salem food pantry. To RSVP and for more information, contact Evan Lawrence at 518-677-5662 or healthyevan@verizon.net.
Corinth historian looking for old photos
CORINTH — Corinth Town Historian Rachel Clothier of the Corinth Museum will be at the Corinth Free Library from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at 89 Main St. People are invited to bring their old photos of Corinth and the surrounding area for a photo share event. In addition to sharing the photos with other local history buffs, Clothier will scan the photos into the Corinth Museum’s database. The Corinth Museum posts one photo a night on its Facebook page. For more information, contact the Corinth Free Library by stopping in at 89 Main St. or calling 518-654-6913.
Roast pork dinner served at church
PAWLET, Vt. — The Ladies and Gentlemen’s Supper Club of the Pawlet Community Church will host a roast pork dinner at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The menu includes roast pork with famous topping, stuffing mashed potatoes with gravy, hot vegetables, cabbage salad, applesauce, fruited Jell-O, rolls with butter, hot and cold beverages and chocolate and Hawaiian wedding cakes.
Dinners cost $12 for adults; $6 for kids age 12; and free for kids 5 and under.
For questions regarding the dinner, call Doreen Mach at 802-325-3428 or Judy Coolidge at 802-325-3073. Take-out orders can also be made on the day of the dinner by calling the church at 802-325-3022.
Four-week yoga session in Hebron
HEBRON — The Hebron United Presbyterian Church will offer a four-week yoga session from 9 to 10:30 a.m. starting Saturday through Nov. 23 at 3153 County Route 30, West Hebron.
Dress comfortably and bring a yoga mat or towel. For more information, call Pastor Laura Mitchell at 518-854-3729. Instructor Kaori Washiyama is a long-time practitioner of Yoga. There is no class fee, but donations are appreciated.
North Country Arts issues artwork call
GLENS FALLS — North Country Arts invites artists working in any media to exhibit their work in NCA’s next show, “Rejoice,” Nov. 9 through Jan. 4 at North Country Art’s gallery in The Shirt Factory, suite #114. The show is open to both members and non-members. Drop off will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Fees are $15 for members; $25 for non-members.
Artists may submit two 2D works (ready to hang) or up to five 3D pieces. Additional works can be submitted for a fee of $5 each. For more info, email info@northcountryarts.org, or visit www.northcountryarts.org
Volunteers needed for tax prep
The Tri-County United Way VITA Coalition in Washington, Warren and Northern Saratoga counties is seeking volunteers for the 2019 tax filing season. No experience is required; all volunteers will receive free instruction along with training and certification materials necessary to prepare basic tax returns. VITA volunteers are trained to assist moderate-low income individuals and families to electronically file personal tax returns.
Training sessions begin in November and include the use of electronic filing software supplied by the IRS. There are tax sites throughout Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties, and volunteer hours are flexible day and/or evening hours.
For more information about the VITA program, call Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County at 518-623-3291 ask for Amy Sabattis; or sign up through JoAnna Sheridan at the Tri-County United Way at 518-793-3136. To volunteer in Washington County, contact Joan Prouty at 518-746-2560. To volunteer at Moreau Community Center, contact Donna at 518-792-6007.
