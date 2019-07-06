4-H teens attend
Capital Days
Lauren Getty of Salem and Eva Sgambettera of Cambridge represented Washington County at the 2019 4-H Capital Days held in May. This annual event took place in Albany. Lauren and Eva, along with nearly 200 delegates from across New York state, observed the state Assembly in session, toured the Court of Appeals, the Capitol building and the state Senate chamber. They had presentations from the many state departments, state Farm Bureau and meteorologist Jason Gough. The capnote speaker was Lt. Governor and Erie County 4-H alumnus Kathy Hochul.
Along with 4-Hers from Saratoga County, these teens met with Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner to discuss issues they felt were important.
Korean War vets
to hold meeting
SARATOGA SPRINGS — The July meeting of the Adirondack Chapter 60, Korean War Vet. Assoc., will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the VFW home just off Veterans' Way, which is north on the arterial in Saratoga Springs. All veterans who served anywhere during the Korean War, spouses, widows, friends and relatives are all invited to attend. For further information or an application to join the association, contact Robert Garland at 518-280-0075. Annual dues for veterans are $10; $5 for all others.
Chester Library
plans 2 events
CHESTER — The Town of Chester Library will host Donna Prescott's book signing and reading of“The Graceland Tales” at 2 p.m. Wednesday on Route 9 in Chestertown. The event will have ukulele accompaniment. The library will also host "Birds of Prey" with Trish Marki at 3 p.m. Thursday. There will be live raptors. The event is free. It will be followed by the Summer reading program kick-off ice Cream party in the municipal auditorium. Ice cream will be donated by Stewart's Shops. For more information, call 518-494-5384.
Book sale set
for Chester library
CHESTER — The Chestertown Library 2019 Summer Book Sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in book room 201 at the library on Route 9 in Chestertown.
Available will be novels, cookbooks, mystery, gardening, history, travel, children, young adult, music CDs, audio books, DVDs and puzzles. There will be old, first edition and interesting volumes. The bag sale is from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 518-494-5384.
Thomas exhibit
at Kittay Library
WEST RUPERT, Vt. — The Rupert Kittay Library will host a reception for Hartford artist Janine Thomas, owner of Crowfield Studio and Gallery, from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14 at 2827 Route 153. Her present show has regional barns and farm life as well as portraits.
Thomas represents the people, places, and pets inhabiting rural Washington County and the Adirondack foothills. Her realistic images combine classic background tones to create visual works that isolate the unique qualities of chickens, sheep, horses, cows, farm families and 4-H kids. Her chickens have become her agrarian trademark.
Thomas' exhibit can be seen during library hours. For more information visit www.rupertkittaylibrary.org or call the library at 802-394-2444.
Bible school set
in So. Glens Falls
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The South Glens Falls United Methodist Church will hold Vacation Bible School from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14, through July 18 at 15 Maplewood Parkway. “Flame,” the red panda, will help kids realize the qualities that make them true heroes to God. Kids welcome to bring capes and friends. VBS is open to children 4-12.
Pistol license classes
are scheduled
QUEENSBURY – Residents of Warren or Washington County who want to obtain a New York State pistol license need to first take a pistol safety course from a recognized training organization. Southern Adirondack Firearms Education and Training, Inc. is offering the next required classes at 7 p.m. Thursday and again on Aug. 7 in the Warren County Sheriff’s Department Training Room at the county Municipal Center.
The safety class teaches about state and local laws and license holder’s responsibilities, the various types of handguns and ammunition that might be encountered, safe handling of handguns, cleaning of firearms, and home firearm safety.
The fee for the class is $35 and pre-registration and pre-payment is required. Register and pay for the class online at the SAFE-T, Inc. website, www.safet-course.com.
Garden club show is set
SCHUYLERVILLE — The Schuylerville Garden Club will present its annual National Garden Club Standard Flower Show entitled “Games People Play” from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Saratoga Town Hall, 12 Spring St.
There will be floral design and horticulture competitions judged by trained judges. A photography division will be judged by the people attending the show. All divisions reflect the “games” theme.
The show will also include plant, glove and bake sales, prizes from a benefit table, and youth and special exhibits. Admission and refreshments are free. The public is invited to attend and participate in the show. For more information, visit www.schuylervillegardenclub.org.
WIC has openings
for women
HUDSON FALLS — Washington County WIC has immediate openings available for new participants. WIC provides services to women, infants, and children in the form of nutritious foods accessed through the new eWIC Benefit Card, free up-to-date nutrition and health information, referral services, and breastfeeding support for families. Contact Washington County WIC at 518-746-2460 for an appointment.
Sgt. York descendants
to visit Ticonderoga
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Historical Society will host a reception and free movie “Sergeant York,” at 6 p.m. Friday at Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle.
Attendees will be joined by direct descendants of World War I hero Sgt. Alvin York. A reception will take place at 6 p.m. with remarks by family members. Reservations are necessary for the reception and a $5 donation is requested. The classic Gary Cooper film, which is free to the public, will follow at 7 p.m. Seating is limited and reservations for movie viewing will be accepted.
Traveling to Ticonderoga for this special showing will be Andrew Jackson York, one of two surviving children of Sgt. Alvin C. and Gracie York. Prior to retirement, he spent 42 years as a Tennessee State Park Ranger at the Sgt. York Historical Site, conducting tours of his family home. He currently sits on the Board of Directors for the Sergeant York Patriotic Foundation.
Also in attendance will be Col. (ret.) Gerald E. York, grandson of Alvin York. A career officer in the U.S. Army, York retired with 31 years of active service. He is the recipient of numerous military awards, including the Bronze Star Medal, Legion of Merit and three awards of the Army Meritorious Service Medal. He has served as chairman of the Sergeant York Patriotic Foundation since 2005.
Additional information is available by calling 518-585-7868 or via email to tihistory@bridgepoint1com.
Bentley to display
art in Johnsburg
JOHNSBURG — Artist Rodney Allen Bentley will be at Tannery Pond Center’s Widlund Gallery from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at 228 Main St. in North Creek. Bentley, a native of Thurman, a downtown Glens Falls resident and an evolving artist, suffered an adult severe traumatic brain injury. He attributes his continued recovery and success through determination, community purpose, creative energy and Glens Falls community support.
His visual artwork celebrates “Adirondack Winterludes” by releasing new Adirondack winter paintings supported by new and favorite winter charcoal and graphite compositions. The show includes local landscapes, architecture and wildlife.
The evenings’ sound will be hosted by the unique and regional favorite jazz “Deja Vu” ensemble. Hors d’oeuvres will be catered by Glens Falls eclectic and fashionable Samantha’s Cafe.
Admission is free. For more information, call 518-251-2505 or go to www.tannerypondcenter.org.
