Methodist church plans chicken BBQ
HARTFORD — The United Methodist Church will serve up a take-out chicken barbecue at 1 p.m. Monday at 47 Main St. Picnic tables will be available for seating. Adults cost $10; children will receive a half chicken for $7. Meals will be served until sold out. There will also be a food and plant sale.
Stony Creek plans ‘Day of History’
STONY CREEK — The Stony Creek and Warren County historians are planning a special “Day of History” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Stony Creek.
Celebrating the opening of the historian’s office in Stony Creek, there will be historical displays; the museums will be open; people will be demonstrating blacksmithing, bee keeping, making maple syrup, logging, flax to linen, bird carving, gardening with native plants and more.
There will be information on the extensive trails in the area, and the Stony Creek Fire Department will display Bowman’s pumper. There will be re-enactors, food trucks and wagon rides. The art gallery, library and businesses at Stony Creek center will be open.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Cynthia Cameron, Stony Creek historian at 518-696-2838; or Stan Cianfarano, Warren County historian at 518-761-6544.
Author to discuss A Woman’s Place’
LAKE GEORGE — The Caldwell-Lake George Library welcomes back author Lorraine Duvall at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 336 Canada St. Duvall will discuss her research on the history of “A Woman’s Place,” an intentional community founded in the 1970s on 23 acres of land in Athol, just north of Lake George. Duvall will reconstruct the lives of these women using historical records and personal interviews of the women who were part of this unique and fascinating collective. Duvall is the author of “In Praise of Quiet Waters” and “And I Know Too Much To Pretend.” This event is free and open to the public. For more information or to register, contact the library at 518-668-2528.
Inaugural cornhole tourney scheduled
FORT ANN — The Fort Ann Fire Department Support Group will hold the first in what they plan to make annual Cornhole Tournament at 10 a.m. Saturday. Registration and practice begin at 9 a.m. for this double elimination tournament. There will be a chicken barbecue, hot dogs, hamburgers, sausage peppers and onions, beer, wine, soda and water available for purchase. For more information, call Job Pollock at 518-361-9444.
Contra and square dancing show set
GREENWICH — The Greenwich Free Library reprises its “Music is Living History” performances with a free contra and square dance program from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph’s Parish Hall, 31 Hill St.
The Library All Stars band, featuring John Guay, Vonnie Estes, George Wilson, Bonnie Epstein and caller Fern Bradley, will lead a family dance for all ages from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. followed by a short contra lesson from 7:30 to 7:45 p.m., then contra dancing from 7:45 to 9:30 p.m. The theme of the evening is “dance like your ancestors are watching.”
Beverages and snacks will be available for purchase. Donations will be welcomed to support the library and its special programming.
For more information, call the Greenwich Free Library at 518-692-7157.
Library employees create artwork
GLENS FALLS — The Friends of Crandall Library gallery will hold the “On My Own Time” exhibit until Friday at 251 Glen St. The exhibit showcases the work of the employees and volunteers of Crandall Public Library. There is an eclectic mix of art forms to enjoy.
The gallery is located on the second floor of Crandall library. The exhibit can be enjoyed from 9 am. To 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Show to feature ballet and Beatles
NORTH CREEK — Tannery Pond Center will present “Ballet Meets The Beatles” at 7:30 p.m. Friday at 228 Main St. The program is a live performance by Chevalier Ballet dancing to the songs of The Beatles performed by tribute band Across The Pond. They are joined by a string quartet on such songs as “Eleanor Rigby,” “All You Need Is Love,” “A Day in The Life,” “Here Comes The Sun” and many more. The show begins with Across The Pond performing an “Ed Sullivan Set” of early rockers before they are joined by Chevalier and a string quartet.
Tickets are $20 at the door or $15 if purchased in advance. Youth are admitted free. Tickets are available from the TPC box office in Tannery Pond Community Center, or online at Brown Paper Tickets. For more information. call 518-251-2505 ext. 128.
Hebron church offering yoga
HEBRON — The Hebron United Presbyterian Church will offer yoga from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays until June 22 at 3153 County Route 30, Salem. Dress comfortably and bring a yoga mat or towel. Instructor Kaori Washiyama is a longtime practitioner of yoga and world-renowned violinist. No class fee, but donations are appreciated. For more information, call Pastor Laura Mitchell at 518-854-3729.
Amateurs invited to submit photos
SCHUYLERVILLE — Amateur photographers are invited to take some photos and submit them to the Photography Exhibit at the Schuylerville Garden Club’s Annual Standard Flower Show. The show entitled “Games People Play” will be held July 13 and 14 at the Saratoga Town Hall in Schuylerville.
In past years, the Photo Exhibit has been enjoyed by the attendees, with prizes being awarded by People’s Choice. In addition to the Photo Exhibit, the show will include horticulture and floral design competition classes.
The photography section is entitled “Pictionary.” The classes are as follows:
- Class 1 “Chessboard”—a landscape featuring a fence/wall;
- Class 2 “Solitaire”—a close-up from nature;
- Class 3 “Tic-Tac-Toe” -a photo of a garden.
Photos should be 8-by-10 inches with a white 11-by-14-inch mat. Photos must be pre-registered to plan for space and submitted by the deadline of July 6. Other details and an entry form are available at www.schuylervillegardenclub.org or by calling Nancy Derway, photography consultant, at 518-638-8704 or email camperderway@yahoo.com. Design and horticulture information is also available on the website.
Chamber seeking nominations
WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations from the public for Citizen and Business of the Year through June 8. Nominations can made online at warrensburgchamber.com&d=DwMFAg&c=UCja3IwhyjPGYeHcG7oIbg&r=WzoMVYH3RDbPFR4fJgasKDWVIBbj1FioPTNgWHlhVIQ&m=2YI2UYOhzhqcyeIzhoWVJ0Q-qMSF7hhgX3sxinaMAZE&s=GWw5XQXHo8AqiTks8LxFnWg8gj7unOFD57P1RitsXtc&e=">warrensburgchamber.com or by submitting a letter of nomination to the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber of Commerce annually recognizes a citizen and business of the year to honor an individual and a business that demonstrate an unparalleled dedication to the service and betterment of the greater Warrensburg area. Any individual in the Warrensburg area is eligible for consideration, and any business that is a member of the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce can be selected if nominated.
Nominees will be assessed based on criteria set by the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce. The winners and nominees will be honored at an awards dinner later. A complete list of criteria can be found at warrensburgchamber.com.
Singer to perform at Bolton church
BOLTON LANDING — Vickie Truett will perform a concert at the Bolton Community Church at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at 5 Horicon Ave. This is a free event for the entire community. For more information, call Pastor Scott at 518-644-9103.
Granville Area Chorus Spring Concert
GRANVILLE — The Granville Area Chorus will be presenting a Spring Concert at 7 p.m. Friday at the South Granville Congregational Church. The chorus will present a variety of selections, including classical, traditional, spirituals, modern rock, new arrangements of old favorites and contemporary songs. A reception will follow the concert. There is no admission fee, but donations are accepted to defray purchasing expenses for the chorus.
Chapman to give talk on City Park
GLENS FALLS — The Chapman Museum will present the talk, “From Buildings to Green Space: The Creation of Glens Falls’ City Park,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at 348 Glen St. The speakers will be Glens Falls City Historian Wayne Wright and Chapman Director Timothy Weidner.
Few people today would believe that the park in the center of Glens Falls was not always parkland, or that the space once was filled with homes and commercial buildings. Using historic photographs and maps, speakers Wright and Weidner will share the story of the early 20th century transformation of the land from private property to public space, and the key role played by Henry Crandall in creating this community resource.
The program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 518-793-2826.
Community Church plans pork dinner
PAWLET, Vt. — The Pawlet Community Church will host a roast pork dinner at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The menu includes roast pork baked with the famous topping, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, hot vegetables, cabbage salad, applesauce, fruited Jell-O, rolls with butter, hot and cold beverages and brownies and ice cream with chocolate syrup. Adults cost $12; kids ages 12 and under cost $6; kids 5 and under are free. For questions, call Doreen Mach at 802-325-3428 or Judy Coolidge at 802-325-3073. Take-out orders can also be made on the day of the dinner by calling the church at 802-325-3022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.