GLENS FALLS — The Capital District Youth Pipe Band, including two players from Greenfield Center and two from Glens Falls won the 2019 World Pipe Band Championship and Best Drum Corps titles in Grade Novice B held Aug. 17 at Glasgow Green in Scotland. The band competed against 20 other Novice B bands to win this title.
The local players are Kieran Dowd, a senior at Glens Falls High School; Eamonn Dowd, an eighth grader at Glens Falls Middle School; and Owen Zon, now a freshman at the University of Albany, and Dillon Zon, a junior at Saratoga Springs High School. Kieran played bass drum for the band, Eamonn played tenor drum, Owen played the bagpipes and Dillon played the snare drum.
The local boys joined bagpipers and drummers from all over the eastern United States as part of their world-championship band. Talented youth from New York, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Florida all combined their talents into a seamless ensemble for the Capital District Youth Pipe Band.
In addition, while in Scotland the Capital District Youth Pipe Band competed on Aug. 10 in North Berwick at the International Highland Games, taking Second Place.
During the week before the World Pipe Band Championships, Kieran Dowd, accompanied by Dillon Zon and Shamus Rattigan of the Mid-Hudson Valley, won best Bass Drum Player during an international drumming competition in Glasgow. The band is led by Director Maureen Connor.
The Capital District Pipe Band is a nonprofit organization that provides professional instruction on bagpipes and Scottish drumming for children ages 8 to 18. New lessons for students of all ages begin in the end of September. More information can be obtained at www.cdyouthpipeband.com or by calling 518-374-6034. The band practices at Celtic Hall, 430 New Karner Road, Albany.
The band performs in numerous concerts, parades, and competitions, and has won prizes in the Eastern United States, Canada, and in Scotland, where they also won the World Pipe Band Championships in 2012.
Outdoorsman to talk about Grand Canyon
FORT ANN — Peter Bly, a retired educator from Fort Ann Central School, spent a year working at the Phantom Ranch, at the bottom of the Grand Canyon. Bly, an avid hiker and outdoorsman, will share his experiences in the wild at 6 p.m. Monday at the Old Stone House Reading Center in Fort Ann. The Fort Ann Historical Society is sponsoring the event. Public is welcome.
Korean veterans to hold luncheon
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The September luncheon for Chapter 60, Korean War Veterans Association, will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Peppermill Restaurant on Route 9 hosted by Gene and Patti Slavin.
For reservations, contact the Slavins at 518-793-2358 by Tuesday. All veterans who served anywhere during the Korean War, in Korea at any time, spouses, widows, friends and relatives are all invited to attend.
For more information or an application to join the organization, contact Comm. Bob Garland at 518-280-0075.
Flu shot clinic set for Sept. 23 in Fort Ann
FORT ANN — The Queen Anne’s Senior Citizens and Hannaford are sponsoring a flu shot clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Fort Ann Fire House (front entrance), Route 149. Bring Medicare and insurance cards. Walk-ins are welcome.For more information, call Sally at 518-639-4371.
Battenkill Chorale seeks new singers
CAMBRIDGE — The Battenkill Chorale is accepting experienced choral singers for their winter concert. The program features Handel’s Coronation Anthems and Mozart’s Coronation Mass.
Rehearsals begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Hubbard Hall in Cambridge. The concert will be performed at 3 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Zankel Music Center at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs.
The Battenkill Chorale is an un-auditioned chorus with singers from six counties in New York, Massachusetts and Vermont.
There is a $35 membership fee per concert program, plus the cost of music. To pre-register, call 518-677-3544 or email battenkillchorale402@gmail.com. For more information visit: battenkillchorale.org.
Gather to host comedy show
GREENWICH — The Not Too Far From Home Comedy Tour will make a stop in Greenwich at Gather.
The show scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday features Frank Gentile, Aaron David Ward and Derk Harrington.
Tickets are $15 advance, $20 at the door.
Gather is located at 103 Main St. For more information visit gather103.com or by email at info@gather103.com or like them on Facebook.
SGF church to hold BBQ fundrasiserSOUTH GLENS FALLS — The South Glens Falls United Methodist Church will hold Jim Allen’s Famous Chicken BBQ fundraiser from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 22 at 15 Maplewood Parkway. Meals cost $12. Menu includes half chicken, baked potato, cole slaw, rolls, dessert and beverage. Take-outs available or eat in. There is a playground for children. Pre-sale tickets are available at the church office from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets are also available for purchase from church members.
Salem Historic District group to meetSALEM — The Salem Historic District Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Monday at the Salem Courthouse Community Center archive room, 58 E. Broadway.
Chipmunk discussion set at Chester LibraryCHESTER — The Friends of the Chester Library will present, “Chipmunks: Timber Tigers of the Adirondacks” with Charlotte Demers at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the library, 6307 U.S. Route 9. This free presentation will discuss the remarkable adaptations of this Adirondack rodent as well as explain why Alvin and the Chipmunks aren’t really chipmunks. For more information, call 518-494-5384.
First Aide and CPR workshops planned
QUEENSBURY — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County will offer two separate sessions of First Aide/CPR certification workshops at 9 a.m. Monday and Thursday at the Human Services Building at the Warren County Municipal Center, 1340 State Route 9. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m.
The cost for this workshop is $22 per participant and can be prepaid either in person at Cornell Cooperative Extension, 377 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg, or by mailed check, or by credit card over the phone. Contact CCE Warren County at 518-668-4881. If you cancel with less than one week notice, fees will not be refunded. For more information, or to register, call 518-668-4881 or email Dan Carusone at djc69@cornell.edu.
IP grant awarded to Backpack program
TICONDEROGA — International Paper Foundation recently awarded a grant to the Ticonderoga Area Backpack Program. The International Paper funds will be used match donations to the backpack program from September through the end of November. This will enable donors to double the impact of their donations in helping local area children to eat healthy.
The Backpack Program sends young children from local area schools home for the weekends with backpacks filled with nutritious, shelf-stable, and easily prepared foods. Locally, IP staff volunteers on a regular basis to fill the backpacks.
The program runs throughout the year and provides food on 33 weekends during the school year and in the summer months as well. The backpack program purchases its food for the backpacks from the Regional Food Bank of NE NY which plans the menus for the weekends, orders the food, and delivers the food to schools throughout the North Country.
Exhibit features artist Linda BuerkleyGLENS FALLS — North Country ARTS has a new exhibition from artist Linda Buerkley, running through Oct. 18 at the 2nd Floor Gallery at City Hall, 42 Ridge St. A reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 23. Light refreshments will be available. The gallery is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Library to feature Fred Holman’s worksLAKE GEORGE — The Caldwell-Lake George Library will display the work of local artist Fred Holman during the month of September. An opening reception will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 336 Canada St. The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. For further information contact the library at 518-668-2528.
Holman began painting in 2005. He is a landscape architect and planner by profession. A graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design Painting and Drawing Certificate Program in 2007, Fred obtained the knowledge needed to use his natural talent in his paintings. He has explored many mediums, but today oil is his preferred medium to paint still life, portraits or landscapes. While much of his work is done in his studio, located on the Schroon River in Brant Lake, Fred enjoys plein air painting as well.
National expert to discuss Lyme diseaseTHURMAN — The Lyme Action Network in collaboration with members of the Thurman community will present “What You NEED to Know About Lyme and Other Tick-borne Diseases,” with Prof. Holly Ahern at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Thurman Town Hall, 311 Athol Road, Athol.
The presentation, which reflects the most current research and clinical findings, will cover the topics of prevention, the biology of ticks and the diseases they carry, the problems with diagnosis and treatment, and what to do when you or a member of the family is bitten. Information on the history, politics, and community implications of widespread tick-borne diseases will also be discussed.
The program is free and open to the public on a space-available basis.
Community clambake coming back to village
LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George community will revive a dormant community tradition and celebrate a banner summer season with a community clambake and barbecue overlooking the Queen of American Lakes from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22 at the Fort William Henry Hotel. The event will benefit Lake George Women in Need.
The event, which will happen rain or shine, will celebrate friends and community. Lake George WIN, Inc. is a nonprofit organization formed to help women and families living in Warren, Washington, Saratoga and Essex counties who are in need of food, clothing, medical services, home fuel, transportation assistance and shelter. It provides both financial help and guidance in obtaining much-needed items for subsistence. Funds raised at the clambake/barbecue will be earmarked for a hygiene bag program, the Lake George Teen Center, and a weekend backpack food program for kids.
This year’s community clambake and barbecue is fashioned after a similar event that was begun in the 1970s and ran successfully for more than 30 years.
The afternoon kicks off at 1 p.m. with a barbecue served by the staff of Fort William Henry, members of the board of Lake George Women in Need and members of the Lake George Fire Department. They will provide hamburgers, hot dogs, sausage and peppers, green salad, roasted potatoes, corn on the cob, steamed clams, and clam chowder followed by an assortment of cookies and treats donated by the Lake George Baking Co.
There will be a bouncy bounce, kids’ games, refreshments, and silent auction items. Bobby Dick & Suzie Q will provide entertainment.
Tickets can be purchased in advance online at shop.fwhmuseum.com or by emailing lakegeorgewin@gmail.com. Tickets are also available at Mario’s Restaurant and at the Prospect Mountain Diner. Tickets prices are $25 for adults; $12.50 for children 10 and younger; and free for children 3 and younger.
Reservations can be made on line at www.fortwilliamhenry.com. Donations for this event also can be made on line at shop.fwhmuseum.com.
Olde Saratoga Seniors to host BBQ
SCHUYLERVILLE — Olde Saratoga Seniors will be meeting at noon Wednesday at the Town Hall, Spring Street. Saratoga County traveling barbecue will be providing lunch for all. The Olde Saratoga Seniors are already registered. For more information or to register, contact Pat at 518-338-2329. There will be a meeting after the luncheon. All are welcome.
Two artists featured at Crandall library
GLENS FALLS — The artwork of local artists Diane Golden and Betsy Krebs is currently being displayed at the Friends Of Crandall Library gallery through Sept. 30. There will be a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at 251 Glen St. The public is welcome to attend.
Diane Golden’s sculptures are an eclectic mix of objects arranged in wooden boxes. Betsy Krebs’ paintings and sculpture are an imaginary exploration of the Stone School House in Lake George based on historical information researched and found in the building and local historical venues.
