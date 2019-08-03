Tri-County annual flower show set
HARTFORD — The Tri-County Garden Club will hold its annual flower show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Masonic Hall, Hartford Main Street. This year’s theme is “Let’s Go to the Movies.” Admission is free, though donations to the scholarship fund are appreciated. In addition to floral displays and horticulture entries, there will be a food and plant sale. This is the same day as the Hartford town-wide yard sales.
Author and educator to speak at library
CORINTH — Erik Schlimmer will speak at the Corinth Free Library at 7 p.m. Monday at 89 Main St. Schlimmer will share photos and information that his extensive research has revealed about place names in the Adirondack Mountains.
Schlimmer is an award-winning author and educator. During the past 30 years, he has explored the wildest places in America. He has mountain biked across the United States twice, paddled the Delaware and Susquehanna rivers from their source to the sea, and has climbed 2,000 mountains.
Chester library to host Planetarium Adventures
CHESTER — The Town of Chester Library will present “Planetarium Adventures with Star Lab ‘Life of a Star and Our Sun,’” at 2 p.m. Thursday in the municipal auditorium. Sign up is required and space is limited. The program is free. For more information, call 518-494-5384.
Summer garage sale set in Lake Luzerne
LAKE LUZERNE — The First United Methodist Church of Lake Luzerne will hold its annual Summer Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 23 Main St. Featured will be garage sale items, both new and used, a baked goods table, and Moby Dick’s Fish Fry Truck.
Authors to ‘Reflect’ on islands in lake
LAKE GEORGE — The Caldwell-Lake George Library will present “Reflecting on Lake George Reflections” with Ginger Henry Kuenzel at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
In the 1990s, while working as Lake George Editor for The Chronicle newspaper in Glens Falls, Ginger Henry Kuenzel met Frank Leonbruno of Bolton. She was on a mission to learn as much as she could about the Lake George islands and, according to everyone she spoke with, Leonbruno was just the right person to ask.
Kuenzel and Leonbruno collaborated on a series of columns for The Chronicle about the individual islands, which they eventually developed into a book called “Lake George Reflections,” first published in 1998. Kuenzel will share the fascinating story of how the book came about as well as relating some of the more quirky facts and lore about the islands.
This program is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the library at 518-668-2528.
Ti Historical Society expands annual eventTICONDEROGA —The Ticonderoga Historical Society has expanded the offerings of its annual Summer A’Fair, which will take place at the Hancock House from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.
Each year the historical society presents a bake sale featuring an array of home-baked treats, as well as a “white elephant” sale of gently used goods, along with a vendor area featuring high-quality craft, household and one-of-a-kind items.
Also on hand will be regional history writer Maury Thompson, who will conduct a political collectible show and sale. Thompson also will have a sampling of old Adirondack postcards and vintage theater programs for sale. Half the proceeds from the sale will be contributed to the Ticonderoga Historical Society.
For additional questions, or to reserve a vendor space, contact the Hancock House at 518-585-7868 or via email to tihistory@bridgepoint1.com.
Washington County Democrats to meet
ARGYLE — The Washington County Democratic Committee’s next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Argyle Firehouse. All registered Democrats who are interested in becoming active in their local Democratic Committee are invited to attend.
Thurman farm to host ‘Cheese Jam’ fundraiser
THURMAN — Nettle Meadow Farm, an internationally awarded artisan cheese producer in Thurman, will again host one of its popular “Cheese Jam” fundraiser concerts at 7 p.m. Friday in the loft of their century-old barn at 484 South Johnsburg Road. Doors open at 6 p.m., allowing guests to visit farm and sanctuary animals, enjoy wines from Adirondack Winery and craft beers from Adirondack Brewery, along with cheese plates boasting Nettle Meadow’s best and most popular products. Admission is $10.
The show opens with a 7 p.m. performance by The Upstate, playing pop rock with a North Country edge. At about 8 p.m. The Old Main will step up to the mike.
The “Cheese” Jam raises funds badly needed for feed, medical care, and supplies for more than 100 rescued and retired animals housed in Kemp Sanctuary at Nettle Meadow. The public is invited to support this cause with their attendance and purchases, or by logging onto the website to find alternate ways to donate.
Lake Lauderdale fishing tourney set
CAMBRIDGE — The Lake Lauderdale Improvement Association is hosting its 24th annual youth fishing tournament from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 11 at the Washington County Park Pavilion. All young anglers up to age 15 years are eligible, but must be accompanied by an adult at all times. There is no registration fee. The tournament is catch and release only.
The tournament concludes with a free hot dog lunch for all participants. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. and all young anglers are required to stop at the pavilion prior to getting their fishing lines wet. There will be several different age groups and L.L.I.A. is working hard to ensure that all participants receive a small prize. Visit the website http://lakelauderdale.org/fishing-tournament/ for more information. The tournament will happen rain or shine.
Washington County WIC has openings
HUDSON FALLS — Washington County WIC has immediate openings available for new participants. WIC provides services to women, infants, and children in the form of nutritious foods accessed through the new eWIC Benefit Card, free up-to-date nutrition and health information, referral services, and breastfeeding support for families. Contact Washington County WIC at 518-746-2460 for an appointment.
Auditions for theater group to be held
NORTH CREEK — Our Town Theatre Group will hold auditions for the Fall Main Stage production of “The Uninvited,” by Tim Kelly and directed by Mary Anne Gruen, at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Tannery Pond Community Center, 228 Main St.
All ages are welcome, and no preparation is necessary. Actors will read scenes from provided scripts. Copies of the script are available at the library in Warrensburg, Johnsburg, Long Lake and Chestertown. Roles are available for men and women age 20-60+. Performances are Oct. 18-20.
“The Uninvited” is an old-style ghost story that takes place on the craggy coastline of Connecticut in a decaying house called Cliff End. A brother and sister fall in love with the place, despite talk of “disturbances” in the house and a tragic death on the cliffs. And they decide to uncover the house’s secrets.
For more information, call the OTTG ticket line at 518-406-8840 or email Tickets@ottg.org.
