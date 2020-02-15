Hometown: Thurman woman celebrates 105 years at Warren Center

Miller comes to SSC with extensive experience as an actor, producer, director and educator. She is the co-founder of Pawling Theatre Exchange and co-founding producing artistic director of The Bridge Initiative: Women in Theatre. She serves on the theatre faculty of Western Connecticut State University, and is the former director of Theatre Arts at Chandler-Gilbert Community College in Chandler, Arizona.

The Saratoga Shakespeare Company, founded in 2000, is Saratoga County’s largest professional theater company. Saratoga Shakespeare is a member of the International Shakespeare Theatre Association and is one of only four Equity Shakespeare companies in the country that provides free and open access productions in public parks.

The Saratoga Builders Association, Inc. announced its continued monetary commitment to education and will be awarding two $1,000 student scholarships in 2020. One is the SBA Scholarship award and the second is the “Bob Best” Memorial Scholarship award. The organization makes these cash scholarships available annually to students who are planning to pursue a construction industry education.