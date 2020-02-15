Hometown: Thurman woman celebrates 105 years at Warren Center

Thurman woman celebrates 105 years
QUEENSBURY — Warren Center on Gurney Lane in Queensbury celebrated Hannah Delila “Lila” Walter’s 105th birthday on Jan. 31 with a tea party, cake of flowers, music and the reading of some of her poems.
Walter was born Hannah Delila Reynolds on Jan. 31, 1915 during a blizzard, in a three-room log cabin at the foot of Burch Mountain in the town of Thurman. “Lila” graduated high school in 1932 and attended Oneonta Normal School for one year before marrying Loren Walter.
In 1936, she graduated from ONS and taught for seven years in a one-room rural school. Hannah raised two daughters and, through the years, she owned a general store. Additionally, Lila did work in real estate and owned and operated at the campground. Lila also published two books of her poems.
Credit union raises $25,500 for youths
CORINTH — The Hudson River Community Credit Union conducted its annual year-end Give4Kids Matching Campaign in its continued effort to support local youth centers in the communities it serves.
This year’s campaign raised $25,500 to support local youth centers in the Capital Region. Recipients included the Saratoga Regional YMCA Corinth Branch’s After School Enrichment Program, Glens Falls Area Youth Center, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Capital Area. Each location received a total of $8,500 to help support its efforts in the community.
HRCCU will again support local youth centers through its new fundraising event – The Great Inflatable Race. The fundraiser will take place on Sept. 19 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Easton. Registration for the event is now open to the public at https://thegreatinflatablerace.com/Saratoga-Springs.
RSVP seeks more volunteers
GLENS FALLS — Partnering with Warren/Washington RSVP since 1989, the Greater Glens Falls Senior Citizens Center serves seniors age 50 and over in the Glens Falls, South Glens Falls, Queensbury, Lake George and surrounding areas.
The center was formally opened in the Baptist Parsonage at 94 Maple St. on May 3, 1959. By the end of the first year of operation, membership had reached 188. A move to the Augustus Sherman House in 1962 provided room for the expansion of programs.
The Sherman House was transferred over to the center by the First Presbyterian Church in May 2014 as the center celebrated 60 years of service to our senior community.
RSVP currently has 10 volunteers providing clerical support, tax assistance, Osteobusters classes, and providing transportation in their van for appointments, events, and to and from the center for activities.
For more information or to volunteer with the center, contact RSVP at 518-743-9158 or director@warrenwashingtonrsvp.org.
Annual Chowderfest winners announced
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Discover Saratoga announced the winners of 22nd annual Chowderfest held Feb. 1. Event-goers sampled a variety of chowder from participating vendors for $1 and voted for their favorite. The 2020 annual Chowderfest winners are:
- People’s Choice 500 bowls or less: Ribbon Cafe, southwest shrimp corn chowder with tequila bacon;
- People’s Choice 501-750 bowls: Bentley’s Tavern, sweet harvest chorizo chowder;
- People’s Choice 751-1,000 bowls: The Mill on Round Lake, Davey Jones seafood chowder;
- People’s Choice 1,001-1,500 bowls: Solevo Kitchen & Social, clams casino chowder;
- People’s Choice 1,501- 2,000 bowls: The Wesley Community, smokey shrimp and grilled andouille sausage chowder;
- People’s Choice 2,001-3,000 bowls: Courtyard by Marriott, smoked Buffalo chicken chowder;
- People’s Choice 3,001-4,000 bowls: The Parting Glass, luck of the Irish seafood chowder;
- People’s Choice 4,001+ bowls: Dango’s, chicken wing chowder;
- Best Dessert Chowder: Sweet Mimi’s Café & Bakery, tiramisu dessert chowder;
- Saranac Cup: Bookmakers at the Holiday Inn, Saranac Lager Philly cheesesteak chowder.
Parkinson’s disease group to meet
SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Saratoga Parkinson’s Disease Support Group will meet at 2 p.m. Monday in the Saratoga Room, Woodlawn Commons Building, 2nd floor at the Wesley Health Care Center, 156 Lawrence St. The meeting is free and open to anyone dealing with Parkinson’s Disease, family members, caregivers and friends. A video will be shown on the cognitive and non-motor symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.
Cambridge to host UPK session, lottery
CAMBRIDGE — Parents of children residing in the Cambridge School District who will be 4 years old on or before Dec. 1, 2020 may be eligible for the Cambridge Universal Pre-Kindergarten Program for the 2020-2021 school year.
The 18 available student slots are based on a lottery drawing. Two informational sessions will be held at 2:30 p.m. and at 5:30 p.m. May 14 in the District Office/Bus Garage. Parents will be provided with information packets and administration will answer any questions. The lottery drawing is June 5.
For more information, contact the Cambridge Central School District at 518-667-8527 ext. 1416.
Saratoga County Fair to give scholarships
BALLSTON SPA — The Saratoga County Fair is giving up to 10, $1,000 scholarships to current New York state high school seniors and also students enrolled in college. The New York State Association of Agricultural Fairs and the New York State Showpeople’s Association sponsor the scholarships.
The qualifying students must be active at the Saratoga County Fair or the New York State Showpeople’s Association. All applicants from Saratoga County must submit their applications through the Saratoga County Fair or NYSSA no later than April 3.
Information is available at the Saratoga County Fair office, 162 Prospect St., Ballston Spa, through Cornell Cooperative Extension Saratoga County and local high school offices. Applications must be printed and completed from the web at www.nyfairs.org.
For more information, contact the Saratoga County Fair office at 518-885-9701.
Cambridge opens school registration
CAMBRIDGE — Parents of children residing in the Cambridge School District who will be five years old on or before Dec. 1, 2020, are requested to contact the elementary office at 518-677-8527 ext. 1416 to provide the district with the required information. This information will assist in developing the kindergarten lists for the upcoming school year.
An informational meeting intended only for parents on next year’s kindergarten students will be held at 6 p.m. April 23 in the school auditorium. Parents will have the opportunity to meet and learn about the program from the kindergarten teachers. Administrators and other school personnel will describe the intent and scope of the kindergarten screening process.
Parents will be able to sign-up for appointments to have their children screened. The school nurse will review the New York State Health Department requirements and registration packets will be distributed. Parents who are unable to attend the informational meeting should go to the elementary office after April 23 to sign-up for a screening appointment and to pick up their registration materials
SGF church to serve roast pork dinner
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The South Glens Falls United Methodist Church will host a pork roast dinner from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday at 15 Maplewood Parkway. Take-out and delivery available by calling 518-793-1152. Dinner includes pork roast, potatoes, veggies, soup and homemade desserts. Adults cost $10; children ages 5-12 cost $5.
Theater company hires two new execs
SARATOGA SPRINGS — As its 20th anniversary season approaches, Saratoga Shakespeare Company has hired two new key personnel, Managing Director Emma Halpern and Director of Education Tracy Liz Miller. Halpern and Miller will be working closely with Executive & Artistic Director Marcus Dean Fuller to support the company’s ambitious plans for growth.
Halpern is the former co-artistic director of New York City Children’s Theater, where for the last 10 years, she served as a producer and dramaturg on over 20 off-Broadway productions, including 17 world premieres. She also managed NYCCT’s 2014 name change and re-branding project, and oversaw the company’s new works initiatives.
Miller comes to SSC with extensive experience as an actor, producer, director and educator. She is the co-founder of Pawling Theatre Exchange and co-founding producing artistic director of The Bridge Initiative: Women in Theatre. She serves on the theatre faculty of Western Connecticut State University, and is the former director of Theatre Arts at Chandler-Gilbert Community College in Chandler, Arizona.
The Saratoga Shakespeare Company, founded in 2000, is Saratoga County’s largest professional theater company. Saratoga Shakespeare is a member of the International Shakespeare Theatre Association and is one of only four Equity Shakespeare companies in the country that provides free and open access productions in public parks.
Saratoga Builders to offers scholarships
The Saratoga Builders Association, Inc. announced its continued monetary commitment to education and will be awarding two $1,000 student scholarships in 2020. One is the SBA Scholarship award and the second is the “Bob Best” Memorial Scholarship award. The organization makes these cash scholarships available annually to students who are planning to pursue a construction industry education.
These scholarships are open to any high school senior or college undergraduate in Saratoga County who is planning to pursue a construction education at a 2- or 4-year accredited college or university or to students who would like to purchase tools and/or equipment for employment/career or to start a business in the construction industry.
Students must have a grade point average of 3.0 or higher. They must demonstrate current or past involvement in the construction field, including classes taken in high school or college, to be eligible for these awards. Each applicant must also submit a high school or college transcript or list of construction classes taken plus a short essay describing why they are interested in a construction industry career and what events led to this decision.
Applications for the Saratoga Builders Association Scholarship program must be postmarked on or before April 1. Only the first 25 completed applications will be accepted. The winner and school will be notified by June 1. To receive a scholarship application, contact Barry Potoker, executive director at 518-366-0946 or bpotoker@saratogabuilders.org.
Chester library to hold book sale
CHESTERTOWN — The Friends of the Town of Chester Library will hold its winter book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Main Street library.
Choose form classics, mystery, novels, history, military, romance, cook books, crafts, gardening, romance, travel, paperbacks, comic books, children’s books, young adult and the special collection of old, first editions and interesting volumes. There will also be CDs, DVDs, games and puzzles. The bag sale will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Visit Chesterfriends.org or call 518-494-5384 for more information.
Scouts to serve spaghetti dinner
HUDSON FALLS — Boy Scout Troop 56 will host a spaghetti dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at the United Methodist Church, 227 Main St. (enter on Forrest Street side and follow signs). Menu will include spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, and juice or coffee. Dinners cost $10.
Seniors plan bus trip to Turning Stone
SCHUYLERVILLE — The Olde Saratoga Seniors are hosting a bus trip to Turning Stone Casino, Verona, on March 16. The bus leaves Saratoga Train Station at 6:15 a.m. or American Legion, Schuylerville at 6:45 a.m. and returns approximately 8:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for Olde Saratoga Seniors members or $15 for non-members. Mail check to P.O. Box 60, Schuylerville, NY 12871 or contact Pat Temple at 518-338-2329.
Washington County Democrats to meet
COSSAYUNA — The Washington County Democratic Committee will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Cossayuna Fire House, 21 Bunker Hill Road. The meeting will include a petitioning workshop. For more information, contact Sara Idleman, WCDC chair at saraskiffidleman@gmail.com.
Library to celebrate Black History Month
LAKE GEORGE — The Caldwell-Lake George Library will celebrate Black History Month with a pictorial presentation and lecture by local photographer Cliff Oliver detailing “The Story of John Henry” at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at 336 Canada St.
John Henry was a steel driving man, having learned his trade as a slave on the Virginia Railroad. At the end of the Civil War, John Henry settled in Whitehall, where he opened a blacksmith shop and married into the most prestigious black family north of New York City. His wife Emma, kept one of the only two known, intact Black Victorian Photo Albums.
The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. For further information, contact the library at 518-668-2528.
Shakespeare group to hold auditions
HUDSON FALLS — The Hudson River Shakespeare Co. will hold auditions for its spring production of “Henry VI, Part Two” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the United Methodist Church, 227 Main St. No previous experience or prepared material is necessary, however it is important to be on time.
“Henry VI, Part Two” continues the saga of an ineffectual king and the schemers and manipulators that attempt to rule England through him. The Wars of the Roses come to a head as the kingdom is torn apart. This production will be directed by Andy Daly.
Rehearsals for this production will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, March 2-26. There will be four performances at 8 p.m. March 27 and 28 and at 2 p.m. March 28 and 29 at The Strand Theater on Main Street in Hudson Falls.
Call 518-747-4418, email hrsc1999@aol.com or check our Facebook page or website at hudsonrivershakespeare.org for additional information.
League of Women Voters plan Meet Up
SARATOGA SPRINGS — An executive from The Fund for Modern Courts, Denise Kronstadt, will speak at the next League of Women Voters Saratoga County Meet Up from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Community Room of the Adirondack Trust Mabee Building, 31 Church St. Entrance is off the top level of the adjacent parking garage on Woodlawn Avenue.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Cherie Grey at Cjgrey1@juno.com. The League of Women Voters Saratoga County now has more than 200 members. Membership includes people living in Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties as well as other counties nearby.
Seniors artwork on display at library
GLENS FALLS — The watercolor paintings by Queensbury senior citizens are currently being displayed at the Friends of Crandall Library gallery, 251 Glen St., through the end of February. More than 20 members of Kate Hartley’s art class at the Queensbury Senior Center are showcasing their work. The group meets once a week at the Queensbury Senior Center.
The exhibit can be enjoyed from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Corinth fire house to host breakfast buffet
CORINTH — The Corinth Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary Breakfast Buffet will be from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 at the Corinth Fire House, 16 Saratoga Ave. Parking behind the firehouse.
The buffet includes scrambled eggs, home fries, bacon/sausage, pancakes/French toast, biscuits/sausage and gravy, coffee, tea, milk, juice and strawberry shortcake.
Adult donation is $8; children 12 and younger are $5; kids younger than 4 are free.
Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you’d like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.