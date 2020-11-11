Hometown Thanksgiving to operate takeout style this year

GLENS FALLS — The annual Hometown Thanksgiving event will look a bit different this year, but hundreds of free meals will still be distributed.

The event's usual dine-in format has been canceled due to the coronavirus, but meals can be picked up in person at Christ Church United Methodist on Bay Street.

Face masks are required and those picking up are asked to maintain social distance.

The event typically serves hundreds of people each year, offering them an opportunity to enjoy a Thanksgiving with others.

Transportation can be arranged for those living in the Glens Falls area, but meals can also be delivered.

Meals will be distributed between noon and 3 p.m. under a tent in the church's parking lot on Thanksgiving, Nov. 26.

Those looking to arrange transportation or have a meal delivered can call 518-232-8896 or email hometownthanksgiving@gmail.com.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

