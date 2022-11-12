Hometown Thanksgiving to once again offer dine-in option

For the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic, Hometown Thanksgiving at Christ Church United Methodist in Glens Falls will welcome members of the community inside the church to share a free holiday meal.

In recent years, the tradition was forced outside in the form of to-go meals handed out by masked volunteers.

The meal is at Christ Church United Methodist at 54 Bay St. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, from noon to 2 p.m. Dine-in, delivery and pickup options are available.

Longtime volunteer Jayme Napier said she is excited the dinner is returning to an in-person gathering.

New this year, the free event is offering Hometown Thanksgiving T-shirts available for purchase for $18 each on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24. All of the proceeds will go to supporting and funding Hometown Thanksgiving, according to the website.

Since it began in 1984, Hometown Thanksgiving has provided over 60,000 Thanksgiving meals.

Argyle dinner

Argyle will also continue a turkey day tradition with its 28th annual Thanksgiving Day Dinner.

Argyle's FEAST Committee organizes the holiday event to ensure meals are provided to residents of Argyle and surrounding communities.

Dinners will be served at 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. at the J.A. Barkley Hose Co. fire station or can be picked up or delivered.

The committee is still seeking volunteers and donations.

Volunteers interested in signing up for short shifts of meal prep on Nov. 23, and meal prep, deliveries and cleanup on Thanksgiving are encouraged to contact Linda at 518-638-8922.

Dinner reservations or donations of money or food can be made before Nov. 17 can be arranged with Patty at 518-638-8362.