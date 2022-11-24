Hometown Thanksgiving once again allows for a sit-down meal

GLENS FALLS — The smell of roasted turkey filled the air inside Christ Church United Methodist on Thursday as music played from the hospitality room, which offered a place to wait for a table and appetizers, as the Hometown Thanksgiving event returned to an in-person meal again this year in Glens Falls.

Longtime volunteer Jayme Napier was serving appetizers in the hospitality room as Al and Kathy Bain played live music and another volunteer greeted every guest that entered the church.

The annual event, which was forced to only offer take-out meals last year due to the pandemic, welcomed those looking for a holiday meal inside for a turkey dinner with all the fixings.

Meg Grimmer, organizer of the event, sat beside her son Jack for the first time in six hours just after noon.

"We had 30 drivers this morning that delivered over 1,100 meals. We went as far as Putnam, the Vermont border and Saratoga. We had to start about 30 minutes late serving here because of how busy it was this morning," Grimmer said.

The drivers were making stops from 9:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m. which delayed the in-person serving.

Several volunteers agreed that the "to-go" or delivery options had really taken off since the pandemic.

"People just got used to not going out," Napier said as she served drinks to another guest.

While the church's dining room was packed, guests were still served by volunteers in orange Hometown Holiday-branded aprons, after filling out a menu with their sides, drink and dessert of choice.

"It's been busy today," said 40-year volunteer Cathy Bartholomew as she stood in the corner to take a break from serving.

Volunteers young and old worked together to serve over 100 meals in the first half an hour of the event. Grimmer said about 200 people signed up to help this year.

The large number of helpers was needed to help prep the 400 pounds of potatoes and 50 pounds each of carrots and celery, according to Grimmer.

"SUNY Adirondack's Seasoned restaurant cooked about 40 turkeys for us and I believe the BOCES culinary program cooked 42 turkeys, as well as apple crisp," she said.

People were also happy to see the return of live music while they dined.

"Mike Williams is back with us singing Christmas songs as usual," she said. "I think he's been doing this about 20 years."

She also noted some of the sponsors who helped to make the popular event possible. Texas Roadhouse, Angelina's Pizzeria and Ambrosia Diner were among the local businesses that donated food for the meal.

Community members continued to funnel in and stop to chat with old friends as 2 p.m. approached.

The crew announced on Thursday night a record-breaking number of meals were served. In addition to the 1,100 meals delivered, 500 guests enjoyed in-person meals at the church.