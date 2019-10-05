LAKE GEORGE — Lake George High School students qualified for the National Leadership Conference, which will be held June 27 through July 3 in San Antonio, Texas. Eleven Lake George students competed in 17 events, and eight students qualified in a record number of 10 events.
Qualifying students include:
- Jack Mellon, who qualified in Publication Design, Client Services, and Healthcare Administration;
- Mattie Williams, who qualified in Business Law, and Community Service Project;
- Ryan Quirk, who qualified in Impromptu Speaking, and Introduction to Business Presentation;
- Alice Fox, who qualified in Digital Video Production, and Introduction to Business Presentation;
- Dylan Seale, who qualified in Digital Video Production;
- Madeline Biles, who qualified in Publication Design;
- Jordan Edwards, who qualified in Computer Applications; and
- Megan Gianetta, who qualified in Public Speaking.
The students who attend also network with more than 12,000 other members who were in attendance. While no attendees from Lake George made finals for their competitions, this gave them the opportunity to watch the competitors who did, and reflect on ways that they can improve for the following years.
Heritage Society’s apple pie social set
WILTON — The Wilton Heritage Society will be holding its annual apple pie social from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at 5 Parkhurst Road. Adults cost $5; children cost $3.
Church to host lasagna dinner
WILTON — Trinity United Methodist Church will serve a community lasagna dinner with salad, desserts and beverages from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at 155 Ballard Road. The suggested donation is $10. The church is accessible, and take-outs are available.
Intro to lip reading class to be offered
QUEENSBURY — Introduction to lip reading class will be available from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Nov. 12 at The Hearing Center, 2 Country Club Road, with instructor Sandie Clark.
Lip reading allows you to “listen” to a speaker by watching the speaker’s face and lips to figure out their speech movements, gestures and expressions to help better understand what is being said.
The cost of the class is $30. To register, contact Sandie Clark at 518-744-4433 or email hearingclark@hotmail.com.
South High Class of 1954 plans reunion
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The South Glens Falls Class of 1954 recently celebrated its 65th year with a reunion at Massies’ Restaurant. Time was spent renewing old friendships, some coming from as far away as Arizona, South Carolina, Georgia, Michigan and a contingent from the local area. Gayle Gavin coordinated the event with assistance from Al Viger, class president.
Dinner fundraiser set to assist in fixing roof
LAKE LUZERNE — The First United Methodist Church of Lake Luzerne will host an Italian dinner from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at 23 Main St. The menu includes spaghetti and meatballs, fettuccine alfredo, chicken cacciatore, salad, soup, dessert and beverage. Adults cost $12; children younger than 5 are free. Take-outs are $15. Proceeds will go toward the replacement of the church roof and other renovation projects.
Methodist church is hosting bake sale
ROCK CITY FALLS — The Simpson United Methodist Church is hosting a Soup-to-Go and bake sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 1089 Rock City Road. Soups are $6 for medium size container and $10 for family size container.
For questions, call Brenda at 518-885-4794.
Church to host pancake breakfast
GRANVILLE — The Peniel Presbyterian Church will hold an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday on Quaker Street. The menu includes pancakes, real maple syrup, scrambled eggs, sausage, orange juice, and coffee or tea. Adults cost $6; kids ages 5-12 cost $3; kids 4 and younger are free.
Brew Run to aid Haynes House
GRANVILLE — The second annual Slate Valley Brew Run will take place at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Veterans Park, Quaker Street. The fall foliage race, which features a 5K and 10K run, benefits the Haynes House of Hope, a comfort care home for the terminally ill.
This event partners with the Slate Town Brewing Company and Hicks Orchard’s Slyboro Ciderhouse. The first 125 registrants for the race will receive a pint glass with the race logo. Over-21 participants will get a coupon for a free pint of craft beer at Slate Town Brewing Company on Main Street in Granville. Hicks Orchard and Slyboro ciders will also be available.
Races include a 10K at 8:30 a.m. which goes into Vermont and concludes along the Rail Trail; a 5K run/walk at 10 a.m. that covers village streets, the Rail Trail, and a covered footbridge; and a 1-mile Kids Run at 9 a.m.
Preregistration is $30 for the 10K, $25 for the 5K, and free for youth under age 13 in the Kids Run. Runners can pre-register for both the 10K and 5K for just $30. Race day registration fees will be $35 for the 10K and $30 for the 5K. Professional timing will be by Underdog Race Timing.
First place finishers in the 10K and 5K will receive glass beer steins engraved with the race logo. A custom designed race logo medal will be awarded to the top three finishers in each age group.
This year’s event will also feature a Team Challenge for local businesses and groups who field teams for the 5K. Awards will be given to the team that finishes first and to the team that raises the most funds for Haynes House.
Online preregistration is through active.com and is open until Wednesday. A printable registration form is available at slatevalleybrewrun.wordpress.com. For more information, email slatevalleybrewrun@gmail.com or call Race Director Peter O’Brien at 518-321-9640.
Community Center to host murder mystery
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — “Loser by a Neck,” The Green Scarf Brigade Murders will be presented by The Flatline Players at 7 p.m. Friday at the Moreau Community Center, 144 Main St.
The Green Scarf Brigade is holding its annual meeting at the center and recruiting new members to join. During the meeting it is discovered that they have more in common than green scarves.
A roast pork dinner, which includes rolls, salad, stuffing, gravy, real mashed potatoes, applesauce, dessert and a complimentary glass of wine, will be severed for a cost of $25. The doors will open at 6 p.m., when dinner will be served. The Murder Mystery will begin at 7 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
To sign up, call the center at 518-792-6007 ext. 12 for Gloria, ext. 13 for Jeanne or ext. 14 for Rosemary.
Paper industry talk planned at library
LAKE LUZERNE — The Hadley-Lake Luzerne Historical Society will present “The Paper Industry’s Celebrated History in the Adirondacks,” at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Hadley-Luzerne Public Library, 19 Main St.
Paper historian Dr. Stephen Cernek is leading the creation of the Hudson River Mill Museum Project to commemorate the role in paper making and its influence on the world. He is working to convert the former International Paper building in Corinth into a museum with local, regional and international support. He will be discussing the early pioneers of paper making and their influence on American industry.
The program is free, open to the public and handicapped accessible. For more information, email the society at kinnearmuseum@gmail.com.
Library to host free reading and signing
CHESTER — The Town of Chester Library will host a book reading and signing of “Whatever Happened to My White Picket Fence: My Brain Injury from my Massive Brain Tumor,” by Janet Johnson Schliff at 11 a.m. Saturday at 6307 Route 9, Chestertown. The program is free. For more information, call 518-494-5384.
Fire company to host turkey dinner
FORT ANN — The West Fort Ann Volunteer Fire Company will serve a turkey dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at 49 Joe Green Road. The menu includes turkey with all the homemade fixings. Adults cost $12; kids cost $6.
Granville Democrats to hold meeting
GRANVILLE — The Granville Democratic Committee will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Village of Granville Meeting Room, 51 Quaker St. All interested voters are invited to attend. For more information, contact Mary Silitch, chair, at 518-642-8086.
Fort Miller Reformed
Church fall dinner set
FORT EDWARD — The Fort Miller Reformed Church fall dinner featuring home-cooked roast pork will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at 1239 Fort Miller Road. Menu includes roast pork, stuffing and gravy, sweet potato pie, green beans, fresh rolls, coleslaw, beverages, and apple brownie cake with whipped cream for dessert. Reservations are not required. Take-outs are available. Dinners are $12 for adults; $6 for kids 6-13; free for kids younger than 3.
Church to feature German dinner
LAKE GEORGE — St. James Episcopal Church will serve up a German dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at 172 Ottawa St. Menu includes sauerbraten with gravy, red cabbage, potato pancakes, buttered noodles, applesauce, dark bread, beverages and desserts. Adults cost $15; children 5-12 cost $10; kids younger than 4 are free. The church is handicapped accessible and has free parking. Take-outs are available from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Call the church phone at 518-668-2001.
Meet the candidates night set in Salem
SALEM — The Salem Democratic Committee will host a Meet the Candidates night at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Community Courthouse Center, East Broadway. Present will be the Democratic candidates for offices in the Town of Salem along with candidates for Supreme Court Judge in the New York Fourth Judicial District. All voters are invited to meet the candidates for one-on-one discussions on issues important to the community.
Local author to talk about book at library
LAKE GEORGE — Queensbury author Johannah (J.D.) Spero will be at Caldwell-Lake George Library at 336 Canada St. at 6 p.m. Wednesday to discuss her latest book “Boy On Hold.” Spero is the award-winning author of three young adult novels. Her latest release is a mystery-crime story suitable for mature, adult readers.
The story, set in Paradox Lake in the Adirondacks, centers around a young boy who witnesses a violent crime next door. The boy is thrown into a murder trial when his mentally ill teenage brother, who battles schizophrenia, is arrested for the crime. This event is free and open to the public. Space is limited. Reservations are encouraged. For more information contact the library at 518-668-2528.
Last session set for marketing farms
EASTON — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Washington County is hosting its final session in a series of marketing workshops from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Washington County Fairgrounds’s main office on Old Schuylerville Road to help the region’s farmers and food producers have a stronger presence in the marketplace and sell more product. This workshop will discuss the licenses needed to sell processed food, certifications available to help promote products and the labeling requirements to sell food at the retail level.
The evening will be moderated by Jessica Ziehm, Washington CCE’s Taste NY Ag Marketing educator, and will feature two guest experts:
- Roxanne Hill, supervisor of Food Safety and Inspection from the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets; and
- Alex Mytelka, the Grocery and Wellness manager at Honest Weight Food Coop.
Registration is not required, but appreciated. While this is the final session in this series of marketing workshops, CCE is planning to offer more during the winter months. To be added to the mailing list for future marketing workshops or to simply request one-on-one marketing assistance, contact Jessica Ziehm at jaz67@cornell.edu or call CCE of Washington County at 518-746-2560.
Concert will benefit Haynes House
GRANVILLE — Whiskey River Band will perform a concert from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at the bandstand in Veteran’s Park, Quaker Street, to benefit Haynes House of Hope, a comfort care home for the terminally ill. While the concert is offered free of charge, donations will be taken to benefit the Haynes House of Hope.
The event will also feature a 50/50 raffle to benefit Haynes House and food concessions by the Granville Knights of Columbus. An information table on the services of Haynes House and volunteer opportunities will also be on hand.
For more information, contact Haynes House at 518-642-8155, or check the Haynes House page on Facebook.
St. Michael’s Church sets harvest event
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The Rosary-Altar Society of St. Michael’s Church will hold its annual Harvest Craft/Vendor Fair/Bake Sale from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on Saratoga Avenue with a variety of hand-crafted wares available from local vendors. Raffles will be held for a variety of items donated by local merchants, including a baking basket with everything needed for holiday baking. There will be home-baked bread, cakes, pies and cookies available at the bake sale. Proceeds will help support St. Michael’s parish needs as well as the South Glens Falls community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.