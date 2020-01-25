Hometown: Salem student to sing at Carnegie Hall

Seniors offer Cooking-for-One

QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury Senior Citizens will offer a Cooking-for-One Class from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Queensbury Center, 742 Bay Road.

This class will offer some basic steps to get started in a way that will help seniors eat inexpensive and healthy meals. Learn about decluttering a kitchen, planning a week ahead, prepping for meals a few minutes at a time, cooking in bulk, storing food for easy reheating and reducing the amount of processed foods you eat and/or reducing the number of meals you eat out as you start cooking for one.

The program is free for members; $5 for not-yet members. For more information, go to www.seniorsonthego.org.

Fort Edward library plans fossil field trip

FORT EDWARD — The Fort Edward Free Library will sponsor a field trip to the Albany New York State Museum Feb. 15 to the Rock and Fossil Fun Fair, located at the Adirondack Hall of the museum.

Mine for minerals, forage for fossils and experiment with a river replica. Bring rocks and fossils from home for identification. Enjoy 10 science activities, face painting, balloon animals, and prizes.