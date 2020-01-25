Hometown: Salem student to sing at Carnegie Hall

Salem student to sing at Carnegie Hall
SALEM — Salem high school musician Lillian Butler has been chosen to sing in the Treble Honor Choir at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
A senior at Salem Central School, Lillian has been active in all aspects of vocal music from a young age — school and community musicals, school choral programs, talent shows, performances of her original songs at Caffe Lena in Saratoga, ACDA Honor Choir, NYSSMA solos, New York All-State Chorus, and All-Eastern States Chorus. All have prepared Lillian for this opportunity to sing at Carnegie Hall.
The chorus will begin rehearsals on Thursday under the direction of nationally known choral director Dr. Timothy Seelig and conclude with a public concert at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 2. Acceptance into the choir is based on a recorded audition and recommendations.
Lillian is a student of Zachary Eastman in Salem and has also studied music with Richard Butler. She is the daughter of Tammy and Richard Butler of Salem.
Foster parent info meeting planned
BALLSTON SPA — The Saratoga County Department of Social Services will host a foster parent informational meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the social services building, 152 W. High St. The next certification class will be in the spring. The department is in need of foster parents who are willing to support older youth and sibling groups. Contact Jared LeGrand at 518-884-4157 for more information.
Seniors offer Cooking-for-One
QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury Senior Citizens will offer a Cooking-for-One Class from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Queensbury Center, 742 Bay Road.
This class will offer some basic steps to get started in a way that will help seniors eat inexpensive and healthy meals. Learn about decluttering a kitchen, planning a week ahead, prepping for meals a few minutes at a time, cooking in bulk, storing food for easy reheating and reducing the amount of processed foods you eat and/or reducing the number of meals you eat out as you start cooking for one.
The program is free for members; $5 for not-yet members. For more information, go to www.seniorsonthego.org.
Fort Edward library plans fossil field trip
FORT EDWARD — The Fort Edward Free Library will sponsor a field trip to the Albany New York State Museum Feb. 15 to the Rock and Fossil Fun Fair, located at the Adirondack Hall of the museum.
Mine for minerals, forage for fossils and experiment with a river replica. Bring rocks and fossils from home for identification. Enjoy 10 science activities, face painting, balloon animals, and prizes.
Registration is required and there is a $5 fee per person and is refundable the day you board the bus departing from the Fort Edward School parking lot. The bus will depart precisely at 9 a.m. and arrive at the museum between 9:45 a.m. and 10 a.m. The program begins at 10 a.m. and concludes at 1 p.m.
Arrival time back at the Fort Edward school parking lot will be around 3 p.m.
Children and teens younger than age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Anyone older must have a signed permission slip signed by a parent or guardian. Contact the library at 518-747-6743 for more information.
Applicants sought for Seedling Award
SCHUYLERVILLE — Hudson Crossing Park is accepting submissions for the 2020 Seedling Award for graduating seniors.
The HCP Seedling Award is given to a single recipient who has demonstrated excellence and outstanding dedication to their community and/or the environment, serving as a role model to their peers and showing others that individuals are important and can make a difference.
Applicants are asked to submit an essay of approximately 1,000 words or a three-to-five-minute video describing how their leadership and service has made a positive difference in the environment and/or community, and how they will continue to have an impact through college and beyond. Applicants should be a graduating high school senior, including those who are homeschooled, in Saratoga, Washington or Warren counties.
The HCP Seedling Award includes $150 cash and three tickets to Hudson Crossing Park’s Banquet by the Bridge on June 25 for the winner and two parents/guardians/guests.
Submissions should be received no later than 5 p.m. April 3. They may be submitted via postal or electronic mail. Visit www.hudsoncrossingpark.org/seedling-award for more information.
Seasoned to resume service on Feb. 12
GLENS FALLS — Seasoned, SUNY Adirondack’s student-run restaurant, will resume service for the college’s spring semester starting Feb. 12 at the SUNY Adirondack Culinary Arts Center, 14 Hudson Ave. The restaurant will offer lunch and dinner service on Wednesdays and Thursdays from Feb. 12 through April 23.
Lunch service will feature students from the Basic Food Prep 2 class preparing and serving a classic modernized menu created by chef Matthew Bolton. The three-course gourmet meal in a casual setting will include an appetizer, entrée, dessert and beverages (soda, tea or coffee). The lunch cost is $15.95, plus tax, for adults, and $9.95, plus tax, for children 12 and younger. Seatings are available every 15 minutes, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Dinner service will feature international cuisine planned by culinary students under the consultation of Chef Matthew Bolton. The five-course gourmet meal in a fine-dining setting will include an amuse, appetizer, intermezzo, entrée, dessert and beverages (soda, tea or coffee). The dinner cost is $26.95, plus tax, for adults, and $18.95, plus tax, for children 12 and younger. Seatings are available every 15 minutes, from 5:45 to 7 p.m.
Reservations are requested for both lunch and dinner and can be made online at www.sunyacc.edu/seasoned. The restaurant and Culinary Arts Center will be closed March 9-13 for the college’s Spring Break. A cash bar, serving wine and local craft beer, will be available for lunch and dinner services. Seasoned accepts payment in cash, check and credit cards.
Grab-and-go lunches and bakeshop items will be available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Feb. 11 through April 21. Customers can choose from an a la carte menu of soups, salads and sandwiches for take-out and delicatessen-style sit-down lunches. Items from the college’s baking classes also will be available for purchase. No wait staff or alcoholic beverages will be available during Tuesday lunches.
Free tax assistance offered this week
WARRENSBURG — Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program sponsored by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County is offering free tax help to families and individuals whose household income is below $57,000.
Trained community volunteers can help with special credits, such as Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit for which you may qualify. In addition to free tax return preparation assistance, free electronic filing will be offered.
The schedule includes:
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Cornell Cooperative Extension, 377 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg; and
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Cornell Cooperative Extension, 377 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg.
War veterans to hold luncheon
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The February luncheon for Ch. 60, Korean War Vet. Assoc., will be held at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 13 at the Peppermill Restaurant. Hosts will be Patti and Gene Slavin. Call 518-793-2358 for reservations by Feb. 11 or sign up at the February meeting.
All veterans who served anywhere during the Korean War, in Korea at any time, spouses, widows, family and friends are all invited to attend. For further information or an application to join the organization, please contact Comm. Bob Garland at 518-280-0075. New members are always welcome.
Foundation seeking grant applications
GLENS FALLS —The Charles R. Wood Foundation is currently accepting grant applications from IRS approved 501©3 organizations whose projects or programs assist children, healthcare or the arts in the Lake George Region and surrounding areas.
Eligible applicants are invited to visit www.charlesrwoodfoundation.com to submit an online application by April 1 for consideration at the spring meeting of Trustees. The next subsequent deadline will be Sept. 1 for consideration at the fall meeting.
Over the past five years the Foundation has awarded more than $8 million dollars. The foundation announced a new initiative in 2019 aimed at improving the overall health of the population in the region and will continue to accept collaborative applications from organizations serving Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Montgomery, Warren and Washington counties.
Charles R. Wood established the Foundation that bears his name in 1978 to provide assistance in areas of special need in the Lake George Region and surrounding areas. Grants are awarded to nonprofit organizations with an emphasis on programs for children, healthcare and the arts. Wood, founder of Storytown USA, the present-day Great Escape Theme Park, the Double H Hole in the Woods Camp for critically ill children and numerous other endeavors and businesses in the area, died in September of 2004 leaving the majority of his estate to the Charles R. Wood Foundation.
Art exhibit honors African-Americans
QUEENSBURY — “Barricado,” an exhibit of original artwork by SUNY Adirondack student Ricardo Blair, will be open through Feb. 29 in Warren Hall on the SUNY Adirondack Queensbury campus as part of the college’s Black History Month celebration.
“Barricado” explores the rarely told stories of African-American history through the lens of street art. The word “barricado” refers to an armed central wall constructed on 18th- and 19th-century slave trade ships to confine enslaved Africans.
Blair, who is part of the college’s Educational Opportunity Program, is a fine arts major from Brooklyn.
Ticonderoga church to serve free dinner
TICONDEROGA — The next free Fellowship Dinner at the Ticonderoga First United Methodist Church will be served from 4:30 to 6 p.m., Feb. 2 at 1045 Wicker St. The family-friendly menu will feature ham with baked macaroni and cheese, and vegetables. The dinner will also include homemade desserts and a variety of beverages. Everyone is welcome, reservations are not necessary.
This dinner will mark the beginning of the ninth year of the outreach program at the church. More than 17,000 meals have been served so far. The free monthly dinner program is usually held on the first Sunday of each month. It is an outreach project of the church and is self-supporting. While there is no charge, a free-will donation is appreciated. High chairs, booster seats, take-outs and a child-friendly menu are also available.
For more information about the free dinners or the church, contact the church office at 518-585-7995 or visit the church website: www.tifumc.com.
NCCC announces MyCAA program
SARANAC LAKE — Spouses of active duty service members can receive scholarships to attend North Country Community College under a special Department of Defense program.
The college received notification in December that it has been approved as a provider of the My Career Advancement Account Scholarship, which provides up to $4,000 of tuition assistance to eligible military spouses. The scholarship assists military spouses in pursuing licenses, certificates, certifications or associate degrees necessary to gain employment in high-demand, high-growth portable career fields and occupations.
At North Country Community College, military spouses can use the scholarship to pursue an associate’s degree or certificate in more than 20 fields, including practical nursing, radiology, massage therapy, business, wilderness recreation, human services and environmental science.
The MyCAA Scholarship Program is open to spouses of service members on active duty in pay grades E-1 to E-5, W-1 to W-2 and O-1 to O-2 who have successfully completed high school and have the ability to request tuition assistance while their military sponsor is on Title 10 military orders. Spouses married to members of the National Guard and reserves in these same pay grades are eligible.
For more information on MyCAA, contact Amy Tuthill at 518-891-2915 ext. 1282 or atuthill@nccc.edu.
Reiki share to fete sixth anniversary
SALEM — The Salem monthly Reiki share will celebrate its sixth anniversary from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 2, at the office of wellness coach Joyce Getty, 4318 State Route 22 (across from Borador Animal Hospital). Reiki is a hands-on Japanese technique for stress reduction and relaxation that also promotes healing. It is gentle, non-invasive, and recipients remain fully clothed.
Reiki practitioners of all levels and lineages and people who have no experience with Reiki are welcome. There is no charge, but please bring non-perishable food or a monetary donation for the Salem food pantry. To RSVP and for more information, contact Evan Lawrence at 518-677-5662 or healthyevan@verizon.net.
Seniors plan trip to Turning Stone
SCHUYLERVILLE — Olde Saratoga Seniors are hosting a bus trip to Turning Stone Casino in Verona on March 16. The bus leaves Saratoga Train Station at 6:15 a.m. or American Legion, Schuylerville at 6:45 a.m. The bus returns approximately 8:30 p.m. The trip costs $10 for members or $15 for non-members. Mail checks to P.O. Box 60, Schuylerville, NY 12871 or contact Pat Temple at 518-338-2329.
The next meeting for the Olde Saratoga Seniors will be at noon Feb. 5 at the Town Hall, Spring Street. It will be a casserole luncheon. Bring a dish to pass. New members are always welcome. For information contact Pat Temple at 518-338-2329.
Red Cross to return to Winter Carnival
LAKE GEORGE — The Northeastern N.Y. Chapter of the American Red Cross will be returning for a second year to the Lake George Winter Carnival Saturday, Feb. 1 and on Feb. 2 to fundraise for disaster relief. “Stories From The Stage” will highlight local volunteer heroes who give their time and talents in responding to ever increasing national disasters. The program will be performed indoors from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the Lake George Historical Museum, corner of Canada and Amherst streets.
Also on site will be the Emergency Response Vehicle with volunteers explaining the many ways it is used in disasters. Sign-ups for free hoe smoke alarms with free installations will also be available.
Complimenting this program will be the group’s mascot Pedro and Penguin promoting home fire safety to children ages 5 to 7 years. The newly formed American Red Cross Youth Group from Queensbury schools will be present as well.
The organization will join the carnival’s parade at 4 p.m. Saturday with Red Cross vehicles and Pedro the Penguin.
Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you’d like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.