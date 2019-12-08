Salem student attends All-State Treble Chorus
SALEM — Lillian Butler, a senior at Salem Central School, was selected to sing in the All-State Treble Chorus at the New York State School Music Association’s annual conference in Rochester. Rehearsals began on Dec. 5, and the performance took place Dec. 7 at the Eastman School of Music. Acceptance to the All-State Chorus is based on a student’s solo NYSSMA score. For the second year in a row, Lillian received a perfect score of 100 on a level 6 solo, which earned her this second trip to Rochester. Lillian prepared her solo with the help of Richard Butler. Her music teacher, Zachary Eastman, is very proud of Lillian’s musicianship, work ethic, and leadership in chorus, band, and jazz band.
Alzheimer’s caregiver support is available
QUEENSBURY — Alzheimer’s Disease Caregiver Support Initiative will hold a free caregiver support initiative education workshop from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at 357 Bay Road. This workshop will focus on family dynamics and caregiving. Contact Stacey Barcomb at 518-832-4992 for more information
Christmas service offers hope, healing
HEBRON — The Hebron United Presbyterian Church will offer a hope and healing service at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 3153 county Route 30, West Hebron. They will gather together for a time of quiet reflection, prayer, and music for people feeling blue, anxious or depressed.
Contact Pastor Laura L. Mitchell at 518-854-3729 for more information or go to www.westhebronunitedpresbyterianchurch.com.
Fuel fund benefit dinner set in Salem
SALEM — The 12th annual Salem/Shushan Fuel Fund benefit dinner will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the White Church, 13 W. Broadway. All proceeds go directly to the Salem/Shushan Fuel Fund. The snow date is Friday.
Last winter, the Fund provided more than 30 local families with a combined $9,000 worth of fuel to supplement their expenditures. Help is provided confidentially and is administered by John Hickland of A+J Enterprises and the Salem United Methodist Church.
Dinners cost $12 for adults; $6 for children 10 and younger; and free for children 5 and younger.
Sit-down and take-out meals will be available. Local farms and restaurants are providing most of the food. The dinner will feature beef, roast pork, lamb, turkey, ham, baked potatoes, locally grown vegetables, pasta dishes, vegetarian lasagna and great desserts.
If you are in need of help with your fuel bills or know someone who is, contact John Hickland at 518-854-8022.
Queensbury church to hold breakfast event
QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury United Methodist Church will host Breakfast in Bethlehem from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 460 Aviation Road. Enjoy a hot breakfast and meet Biblical characters from the first Christmas. The event will feature music, drama and children’s activities. Adults cost $4; children 3-12 cost $2; children 2 and under are free. All children must be accompanied by an adult. RSVP by Tuesday by phone at 518-793-9728 or by email qumc@icloud.com.
Lake George library to host book sale
LAKE GEORGE — The Friends of Caldwell-Lake George Library will hold its monthly book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 336 Canada St. Book lovers can count on finding a variety of items: adult and juvenile fiction, DVDs and more. For more information, contact the library at 518-668-2528.
Christmas event set at Hebron church
HEBRON — The Hebron United Presbyterian Church will offer Christmas caroling, cocoa and cookies at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at 3153 county Route 30, West Hebron. Meet in the fellowship hall before caroling around West Hebron.
Contact Pastor Laura L. Mitchell at 518-854-3729 with questions or go to www.westhebronunitedpresbyterianchurch.com.
Shakespeare group to perform holiday show
HUDSON FALLS — The Hudson River Shakespeare Co. presents “Our Christmas Show,” an evening of Christmas carols, poems and skits, at 7 p.m. Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church, 5 River St.
Admission is $5 and the doors open at 6:30 p.m. Andy Daly directs with Bruce VanGuilder as musical director and accompanist. For more information, go to hudsonrivershakespeare.org.
Defensive driving class to be offered
SARATOGA SPRINGS — There will be a New York State approved Defensive Driving Class from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Saratoga Springs United Methodist Church, 175 Fifth Ave.
Save 10% on base auto insurance for the next three years and receive up to 4 points off your driving record according to state Department of Motor Vehicle guidelines. There is a special fee of $28. A portion of the fee goes to the Saratoga Springs United Methodist Church.
Registration is required and can be made by calling Ray Frankoski at 518-286-3788. Class size is limited.
BackPack Program receives $3,500 grant
TICONDEROGA — Pearsall Adirondack Foundation recently awarded a $3,500 grant to Ticonderoga Central School for its food distribution programs, which help eligible children to eat healthy. These programs include both the weekend backpack program which runs throughout the school year and a summer food program which runs for eight weeks in July and August when the free breakfasts and lunches at school are not available.
This grant was underwritten by the Glenn and Carol Pearsall Adirondack Foundation, “Dedicated to improving the quality of life for year-round residents of the Adirondack Park.”
The BackPack Program is a joint effort between Ticonderoga Central Schools and the Ticonderoga Area Backpack Program which sends eligible students home each Friday with backpacks filled with nutritious foods to help them eat healthy over the weekend.
The cost to sponsor one child in this program for one year is only $183. For more information, contact John Bartlett at jbartlett1@nycap.rr.com.
