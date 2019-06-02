Rubenstein is Citizen of the Year
SALEM — The Salem Rotary Club recently honored Dr. Barney Rubenstein, right, with Salem Rotary Club President Al Cormier, left, as Citizen of the Year. Rubenstein was given the honor for his unwavering devotion to the community’s overall wellbeing as a physician at the Salem Health Clinic.
Other outstanding community members honored were:
- Jim Carolann, for spearheading the cleaning of Salem’s Revolutionary War Cemetery headstones;
- Charlie Duveen, for his dedicated involvement in addressing solutions to the opioid crisis;
- Sue Clary, for her leadership as president of the Salem Chamber of Commerce;
- Al Cormier, for his commitment and enthusiasm as Salem Rotary Club President;
- Kyndra Riche, Salem Central School Student of the Year, for her exemplary academic and extracurricular activities; and
- Patricia Phillips, for her years of outstanding service as a member of the Rotary International student exchange program.
Gala takes on Charlie Chaplin theme
GLENS FALLS — The Warren County Historical Society will hold its third annual gala, “A Step Back in Time with Charlie Chaplin,” from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Park Theater, 14 Park St. The event will feature two short silent movies and music provided by Ben Model, a silent film musician and movie historian. A buffet dinner by Doc’s will be served, and a cash bar will be available.
Tickets are $45 each and are available at the Warren County Historical Society, 50 Gurney Lane, Queensbury. Call 518-743-0734 or email mail@wcnyhs.org for reservations.
The Warren County Historical Society is a private, not-for-profit organization chartered in 1997 by the New York State Department of Education for the purpose of preserving and promoting the history of the Warren County region.
Cannabis plant workshop at library
LAKE GEORGE — Lise Fuller of Adirondack Herbals will present a workshop on “The Cannabis Plant: From An Herbalist Perspective” at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Caldwell-Lake George Library. Some of the topics Fuller will discuss are the different types of plant species and cultivars, botany of the plant, constituents of the cannabis plants and how they are used. Fuller will also discuss New York State Laws on medical marijuana and information on the use of CBD oil for animals and humans, including plant preparations and proper dosages. This event is free and open to the public. Reservations are appreciated. For further information or to register, contact the library at 518-668-2528.
Antiques dealer to give free appraisals
LAKE GEORGE — Henry Caldwell will offer free appraisals of antique fishing items at Antiques Market Place from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at 650 Route 149. Caldwell is a longtime member of the National Fishing Lure Collector’s Club and has specialized in antique reels, rods, lures and all related fishing items for more than 30 years. He is a dealer at Antiques Market Place and also the owner of Black Bass Antiques in Bolton Landing.
Hebron church offers yoga sessions
HEBRON — The Hebron United Presbyterian Church will offer yoga from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays until June 22 at 3153 County Route 30, Salem. Dress comfortably and bring a yoga mat or towel. Instructor Kaori Washiyama is a long-time practitioner of yoga and world-renowned violinist. No class fee, but donations are appreciated. For more information, call Pastor Laura Mitchell at 518-854-3729.
Church to hold game night and pot luck
ROCK CITY FALLS — The Simpson United Methodist Church is hosting a community and family game night and pot luck supper from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at 1089 Rock City Road. Bring a dish to pass and a favorite game to share with others. Or bring a dish or dessert, and join the game of your choice (pinochle, Bananagrams, etc.). Entertainment, coffee, tea and water will be provided. For information, contact Kevin at 518-309-3306 or leave a message at 518-885-4794. All in the community are invited.
Open House at New Skete Monastery
CAMBRIDGE — There will be an open house at the New Skete Monastery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 273 New Skete Lane. There will be a Chapel Community bake sale and light lunch fare from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., church tours at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., a cheesecake bakery tour from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., a puppy socialization demonstration at 2 p.m., a dog training demonstration at 3 p.m., and a Vespers evening church service with vigil at 5 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, go to www.newskete.org or call 518-677-3928 ext. 214.
Wilton Heritage Society to meet, eat
WILTON — The Wilton Heritage Society will hold its June meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the meeting house at 5 Parkhurst Road. The speaker will be the former Town of Wilton Historian Jeannine Woutersz. The potluck supper will begin at 6 p.m. followed by the business meeting and then the speaker.
Farmers can enhance social media skills
WARRENSBURG — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Washington County is hosting the first of a series of marketing workshops from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Washington County Fairgrounds’ main office to help the region’s farmers and food producers have a stronger presence in the marketplace and sell more product. The first workshop will help local businesses make the most of their time on social media by implementing strategies and utilizing resources to maximize their reach and engagement with the public and potential customers.
This workshop will be led by Jessica Ziehm, a lifelong advocate of agriculture and public relations professional who is currently serving as Washington County CCE’s Taste NY Ag Marketing Educator. The first half of the session will be a presentation by Ziehm, followed by a panel of local business owners to share their experience on social media. Slated for the panel are: Erin Moore of Lot 32 Flower Farm in Greenwich, Terry Oosterum of Hand Melon Farm in Greenwich and Christina Scanlon of Old Saratoga Mercantile of Schuylerville, and Missy Streicher of Schneible Maple in Argyle.
Pre-registration is not required, but encouraged. In addition to this workshop, CCE is also hosting five others scheduled throughout the summer and early fall on a variety of marketing topics. For more information on any of these marketing workshops, contact CCE of Washington County at 518-746-2560.
Grant Cottage is open for the season
WILTON — The Ulysses S. Grant Cottage State Historic Site opened for the 2019 season May 25 at 1000 Mt. McGregor Road. Guided tours of the cottage are available, new exhibits are on display, and an annual program about cottage caretaker Oliver Clarke will be presented.
The visitor center will display an exhibit titled, “Grant Becomes a Cancer Patient, 1884 to 1885,” which explores the general’s final months from a medical perspective. Using period medical equipment and related artifacts from the Trombley-Prosch collection, the story of Grant’s cancer diagnosis, treatment and diet in the final weeks of his life on Mount McGregor is interpreted.
A new artifact has been installed in the office room exhibit case at the cottage. It displays a note that was written by Grant to his physician Dr. John H. Douglas following a medical assessment. At the time, Grant was engaged in his final battle — a race with terminal throat cancer to finish his memoirs. The cottage’s collections hold five other handwritten notes by Grant. None of them references his thoughts on his illness.
In addition to the new exhibits, a program titled “Sergeant Clarke, Union Vet and Andersonville Survivor, Welcomes You,” will be presented by Grant Cottage tour guide Steve Trimm. Trimm will portray the original Grant Cottage caretaker, O.P. Clarke, using the sergeant’s 50-page handwritten memoir as a script, to tell Oliver’s story in his own words.
Grant Cottage will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays to Sundays from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Cottage tours are $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $5 for students ages 6-18. The suggested donation for programs is $5 per person. For more information, visit www.grantcottage.org or call 518-584-4353.
Wholeness, healing service planned
GLENS FALLS — The First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls will hold its quarterly Wholeness and Healing Prayer Service at 7 p.m. Wednesday at 400 Glen St. Everyone is welcome to attend. Special piano and organ music and a meditation will be added to the service. For more information, visit www.fpcgf.org.
Barbecue dinner to be served in Argyle
ARGYLE — The Argyle United Methodist Church will host Bruce’s BBQ from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at 12 Sheridan St. Dinner includes a choice of ribs, chicken or pulled pork, potato or macaroni salad, cole slaw, barbecue beans, corn bread and beverage for $12. Dine in or carry out available.
