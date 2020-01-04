Hometown: P.E.O. awards grant to phlebotomist

P.E.O. awards grant to phlebotomist
P.E.O. Chapter BX, Glens Falls sponsored a scholarship grant for Shana Santos who is attending SUNY Adirondack’s Associate Degree Nursing Program.
Santos is a phlebotomist with Hudson Headwaters and works also at Glens Falls Hospital. She is seeking the nursing degree so she can offer more to her patients and answer some of their questions.
Santos fulfilled all the requirements for the Program for Continuing Education, a grant program designed for women who have been out of school for 24 consecutive months at some time in the past and now wish to return to school to increase their knowledge and upgrade their skills.
P.E.O. International is a philanthropic education organization promoting women’s education. There are various scholarships, grants and loans available to women who qualify. Information may be obtained by calling Janet Coyle at 518-792-4219.
Community dinner draws 125 people
LAKE GEORGE — Christmas Day brought together many volunteers to serve a dinner for the Lake George area community, coordinated by Denise and Dave Paddock.
More than 125 people were served in the dining hall of the Courtyard Marriott and 29 meals were delivered to residents who could not attend. The hotel donated the space and the food was donated by the Inn at Erlowest of Lake George. Hannaford Stores provided the deserts.
This is the third year the Courtyard Marriott has hosted the event and the Inn at Erlowest has been providing the meal since 2015. The annual dinner began in 2000 at Caldwell Presbyterian Church in Lake George and the idea was a product of Helene Horn’s concern for residents who would be spending Christmas Day alone. The first dinner had 25 diners and volunteers provided the food.
Cabin Fever Board Game Club to meet
CORINTH — The Corinth Free Library hosts a Cabin Fever Board Game Club every Thursday after school in the months of January and February at 89 Main St. Enjoy snacks and more than 100 games, or feel free to bring a favorite from home.
Washington County WIC has openings
Washington County WIC has immediate openings available for women, infants and children in the form of nutritious foods accessed through the eWIC Benefit Card, free up-to-date nutrition and health information, referral services and breastfeeding support.
Call Washington County WIC at 518-746-2460 for an appointment. The institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Korean War group plans luncheon
BALLSTON SPA — The January luncheon for Ch. 60, Korean War Vet. Assoc., will be held at noon Thursday at the Ripe Tomato Restaurant, approximately 10 miles south of Saratoga on Route 9. Hosts are Bob Garland and Lois Miner. Call Bob for reservations at 518-280-0075 or Lois at 518-695-3905 by Tuesday. Veterans who served anywhere during the Korean War, in Korea at any time, spouses, widows, friends and relatives are all invited to attend. New members are always welcome. For more information or an application to join the organization, contact Comm. Bob Garland at 518-280-0075.
New mixed media exhibit set at City HallGLENS FALLS — Carol Law Conklin and Kris Gregson Moss will display mixed media and fiber arts at a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at North Country Arts 2nd Floor Gallery located in City Hall, 42 Ridge St. The exhibit runs until Feb. 14. Admission is free. Refreshments will be served.
Cambridge library to host climate talk
CAMBRIDGE — Hudson Valley Community College adjunct English professor Bonnie Cook, a certified Climate Reality Leader, will be at the Cambridge Public Library from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 at 21 W. Main St. Cook, who recently trained with Nobel Laureate and former Vice President Al Gore, will be showing a slide show and talking about what we can do about climate change. Following the 45 minute presentation, there will be time set aside for a Q&A where participants can discuss local impact and solutions that work for our community.
As the planet continues to warm, glaciers are melting, sea levels are rising, and flooding is worsening. Climate change is causing stronger storms and more severe droughts and wildfires. It’s already destroying property, threatening food supplies, displacing people, and costing billions of dollars.
The program is free and open to all. To reserve your seat contact the Cambridge Public Library at 518-677-2443.
Poet/artist to discuss woodblock printing
LAKE GEORGE — The Caldwell-Lake George Library will host a presentation on woodblock printing by poet, artist and author Ray Hudson at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at 336 Canada St.
Hudson, a retired teacher, currently resides in Middlebury, Vermont. He lived in the Aleutian Islands from 1964-1992 and studied woodblock printing with Lu Fang at the Zhejiang Fine Arts Academy. He is the recipient of the National Education Association’s Leo Reano Award for his work with First Americans. In 1990, he received the Governor’s Award for the Arts from the Alaska State Council on the Arts. His work has been exhibited in Alaska, Vermont and Russia. A Christmas tree display featuring the unique greeting cards created with this printmaking technique is on display at the library.
The event is free and opened to public. For further information, contact the library at 518-668-2528.
Adirondack Fiddlers set to play and dance
SCHUYLERVILLE — The Adirondack Fiddlers will present new style and Old Tyme Fiddling from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12 at the American Legion Hall, 6 Clancy St. All fiddlers and musicians young and old are welcome as is the public. There will be round and square dancing. Food will be available. For more information, call 518-274-6817.
Defensive driving class to be offered
SARATOGA SPRINGS — There will be a New York State approved Defensive Driving Class from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Saratoga Springs United Methodist Church, 175 Fifth Ave. Save 10% on base auto insurance for the next 3 years and receive up to 4 points off your driving record. The fee is $35 per person. Bring a friend fee is $30 each. A portion of the fee goes to the Saratoga Springs United Methodist Church. Registration is required by calling Ray Frankoski at 518-286-3788.
