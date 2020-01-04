Hometown: P.E.O. awards grant to phlebotomist

This is the third year the Courtyard Marriott has hosted the event and the Inn at Erlowest has been providing the meal since 2015. The annual dinner began in 2000 at Caldwell Presbyterian Church in Lake George and the idea was a product of Helene Horn’s concern for residents who would be spending Christmas Day alone. The first dinner had 25 diners and volunteers provided the food.

Cabin Fever Board Game Club to meet

CORINTH — The Corinth Free Library hosts a Cabin Fever Board Game Club every Thursday after school in the months of January and February at 89 Main St. Enjoy snacks and more than 100 games, or feel free to bring a favorite from home.

Washington County WIC has openings

Washington County WIC has immediate openings available for women, infants and children in the form of nutritious foods accessed through the eWIC Benefit Card, free up-to-date nutrition and health information, referral services and breastfeeding support.

Call Washington County WIC at 518-746-2460 for an appointment. The institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Korean War group plans luncheon