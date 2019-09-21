North Country ARTS has new exhibition
GLENS FALLS — North Country ARTS has a new upcoming exhibition from artist Linda Buerkley, running through Oct. 18 at the 2nd Floor Gallery at City Hall. A reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at 42 Ridge St. Light refreshments will be available. The gallery is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Flu shot clinic set in Fort Ann Monday
FORT ANN — The Queen Anne’s Senior Citizens and Hannaford are sponsoring a flu shot clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the Fort Ann Fire House (front entrance), Route 149. Bring Medicare and insurance cards. Walk-ins are welcome. For more information, call Sally at 518-639-4371.
History Fair to take place in Hartford
HARTFORD — The Washington County Historical Society will present the History Fair 2019 “It Happened in Washington County,” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Hartford Central School, 4704 Route 149. There will be exhibits by town and village historians, historical societies and re-enactors. The programs are for all ages. Dave Ruch will perform a concert at 12:30 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. For more information, contact the historical society at 518-747-9108 or go to www.wchs-ny.org.
Ben Osborn charity golf tourney Friday
LAKE GEORGE — The Ben Osborn Memorial Fund is teaming up with Cynthia Suprenant, Midas, and Whiteman Chevrolet to host a charity golf tournament Friday at Top of the World Golf Course. Registration begins at 10 a.m. with an 11:30 a.m. shotgun start.
The tournament format is a four-man scramble. For prize winning, there will be a closest-to-the-pin contest and a straight-line-drive contest. Practice up for a hole-in-one shot that will win you a brand new Chevrolet. There will also be a longest-drive contest with male and female divisions and prizes for low score and low team score. The entry fee is $125 per player with cart for 18 holes of golf including lunch at the turn and free keg beer, water and soft drinks. Guests are welcome and individuals will be paired with other players.
A reception with beverages, hors d’oeuvres and an awards ceremony will immediately follow the tournament. A 50/50 raffle, a silent and limited live auction will be featured.
The tournament benefits the Ben Osborn Memorial Fund, a nonprofit organization created in memory of CPL Benjamin D. Osborn of Queensbury, who was killed during combat operations in Kunar Province, Afghanistan on June 15, 2010, while serving in the United States Army during Operation Enduring Freedom.
Ben’s Fund supports children with need in conjunction with 54 schools in Warren, Washington, Saratoga and Essex counties by providing purchased goods and services including electronics, clothing, bedding, food, tutoring, school supplies, eyeglasses, transportation costs, field trip admission expenses, etc. Additionally, the fund awards two $500 scholarships to graduating seniors from participating school districts. It also donates household and personal care items to 12 local food pantries.
To participate, contact William D. Osborn, president, Ben Osborn Memorial Fund, at benosbornfund@gmail.com or call 518-792-4514.
Angler talk to be held at Spa City library
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Christian Betit of Green Mountain Angler will speak on “Fishing Local Waters: The Hoosic, Walloomsac, and Battenkill Rivers,” at 7 p.m. Monday at the Saratoga Springs Public Library, sponsored by the Adirondack Chapter of Trout Unlimited. All are welcome. For more information, call Dick Osborne at 518-598-4380 or email dick.rosborn1@gmail.com.
Hiking talk to be featured at library
SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Glens Falls-Saratoga Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club will host “Rambles to Remarkable Rocks — An Explorer’s Hiking Guide to Amazing Boulders and Rock Formations,” with Russell Dunn at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Saratoga Springs Public Library.
Dunn, a former state licensed hiking guide, will share hiking destinations with amazing boulders and natural rock formations. Dunn is the author of nine regional waterfall guidebooks, four regional paddling guidebooks, eight regional hiking guidebooks, and 11 3D photobooks of stereographic images.
The events is free and open to the public. No reservations are required. For more information, contact Sarah King at programs@adk-gfs.org.
Granville church to host turkey supper
GRANVILLE — The Granville Methodist Church will serve a family style turkey supper from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at 18 Church St., across form King’s Funeral Home. The menu will include turkey, real mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, vegetable, cranberry sauce, cole slaw, homemade pies and beverages. Tickets available at the door. Take-outs available. Gift certificates are available. Adults cost $10; children 5-12 cost $4; and kids younger than 4 are free.
Lucas Garrett trio to perform at library
LAKE LUZERNE — The Hadley Luzerne Public Library will host a special concert featuring Lucas Garrett, a Glens Falls area musician/guitarist, and his trio at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at 19 Main St.
Cambridge library to host Civil War expert
CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge Public Library will host local Civil War expert Michael Russert at 7 p.m. Thursday at 21 W. Main St. to discuss “Politics, Generals and Command.” Using the Gettysburg Campaign of 1863 as an example, Russert will examine the roles that politicians and generals play in the success or failure of a wartime campaign. To reserve a seat, contact the library at 518-677-2443.
You have free articles remaining.
SGF church to serve chicken and biscuits
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The South Glens Falls United Methodist Church will host its first dinner of the season from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday at 15 Maplewood Parkway. The menu includes chicken and biscuits, veggies, soup and homemade desserts. Adults cost $10; kids cost $5. Take-out and delivery available by calling 518-793-1152.
Master gardener training program set
WARRENSBURG — Applications are being accepted for the Warren County Master Gardener Training Program beginning in January 2020. The program is open to anyone who has an interest in expanding gardening experience and knowledge. Learn how you can improve gardens and landscapes. Learn scientifically based gardening information in a relaxed and supportive atmosphere.
The course includes information about: botany; entomology; organic gardening; soil health; use of fertilizers; plant diseases; good flower, fruit and vegetable growing practices; and wildlife management. To contact the Master Gardener program at Cornell Cooperative Extension in Warren County for more information and an application, call 518-623-3291 or email warren@cornell.edu.
Chili and chowder supper in Hartford
HARTFORD — The United Methodist Church will serve up a chili and chowder supper from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at 47 Main St. Menu includes homemade varieties of chili and chowder, bread, crackers, beverages and dessert. Tickets cost $8 for adults; $4 for children 5-12; and free for children younger than 5. Take-outs are available. Bottomless bowls available.
HomeFront receives home repair grant
HUDSON FALLS — HomeFront Development Corporation, a nonprofit Rural Preservation Company in Hudson Falls, is the recipient of a $5,000 contribution from TD Charitable Foundation to support the Emergency Home Repair Fund established in 2013 for the purpose of assisting low-income homeowners in Warren and Washington Country with urgent home repairs.
For more information on housing rehabilitation programs for single family homeowners, contact HomeFront at 518-747-8250 or info@homefrontdev.org and learn more about programs and services at www.homefrontdev.org.
Hartford school to sponsor NYC trip
HARTFORD — Hartford Central School District’s middle school government is sponsoring “NYC Your Way” charted bus trip on Nov. 9. The trip is open to the community, and passengers are to make their own arrangements as to what type of activity or entertainment they wish to enjoy for the day. The cost is just $45 per person and includes transportation driver gratuity only.
The trip departs at 5:45 a.m. from Hartford Central School and drops off near Bryant Park. The bus departs Bryant Park at 5:45 p.m. and returns to Hartford school at 10:05 p.m.
Payment is due by Oct. 11, and cash or checks are accepted. Checks should be made payable to: Hartford Central School District. Space is limited. Reservations can be made by contacting Suszynne M. Burch at 518-632-5222 ext. 404 or sburch@hartfordcsd.org.
Meet the League of Women Voters
CORINTH — Representatives from the League of Women Voters will be on hand at the Corinth Free Library from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, National Voter Registration Day, at 89 Main St. The league will be available to register people to vote and also able to answer questions and help with other voting related issues.
Society to host graveyard walks
WARRENSBURG — Members of the Warrensburgh Historical Society invite all to join them in meeting historic figures of Warrensburg’s past at 7 p.m. Friday and at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Warrensburg Cemetery on Hudson Street. Both will be followed by homemade desserts at the Warrensburgh Museum, 3754 Main St. Tickets may be purchased by calling Liz at 518-623-9367.
The same historic figures will attend a Dinner With the Dead at Lizzie Keays Restaurant at 6 p.m. Sept. 29 at 89 River St. Reservations must be made with the restaurant, at 518-504-4043. Choices are grilled chicken parmesan, prime rib and crabmeat-stuffed cod. The price of $39. For more information contact the society at 518-232-7349.
Tango-jazz quintet perform Saturday
NORTH CREEK — Tannery Pond Center presents Emilio Solla y Bien Sur! performing in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at 228 Main St. This tango-jazz quintet is led by Grammy-nominated composer and pianist Emilio Solla.
Solla is an Argentine-born classically trained pianist with a feel for the music of his homeland, and an affinity for the freedom and energy inherent in American jazz. The concert is made possible with funding from the Charles R. Wood Foundation, the Town of Johnsburg Occupancy Tax Fund and the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council.
Newell, Kolarova set to perform at Strand
HUDSON FALLS — Jonathan Newell and Barbora Kolarova will perform a classical recital at The Strand Theatre at 7 p.m. Thursday at 210 Main St. Admission is $12 for general; $10 for seniors and veterans; $5 for students; free for youth 12 and under. The program includes The Spring Sonata, Op. 24 in F Major by Beethoven and Marietta’s Lied by Korngold along with pieces for solo violin and solo piano.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.