Meet The Raptors in Lake George
LAKE GEORGE — Nancy Kimball, a licensed wildlife rehabilitator, will present “Meet The Raptors” a program on the characteristics and behaviors of raptors that live in this area, at Caldwell-Lake George Library at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at 336 Canada St.
Kimball has spent the past 18 years caring for orphaned and injured mammals, songbirds, and birds of prey at her home in the Adirondacks. She has five non-releasable raptors that are trained as educational wildlife ambassadors and has published a book titled “Possums to Porcupines: The Wild Life of an Adirondack Rehabilitator.”
Kimball has years of experience in this field of home-based wildlife rehabilitation, and will be accompanied at this presentation by some of her educational birds.
This event is free and suitable for all ages. Space is limited. Reservations are required. For more information or to register, contact the library at 518-668-2528.
SafeSitter Course at Cambridge library
CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge Public Library will be hosting a SafeSitter class from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at 21 W. Main St.
This course is designed to prepare youth ages 11-16 to be safe when they’re home alone, watching younger siblings or babysitting. The class is filled with games and role-playing exercises, as well as hands-on lessons in choking rescue and other rescue skills. There will be a pizza break or participants can bring their own lunch.
Registration is required and can be done at the library or by calling 518-677-2443.
Brown wins P.E.O. STAR scholarship
SCHUYLERVILLE — Schuylerville student Annika Brown, daughter of Meike Wisenberg and David Brown, is the recipient of the prestigious P.E.O. STAR Scholarship in the amount of $2,500.
The scholarship is based on excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for success. The program is open to young women who are citizens or legal permanent resident of the United States or Canada and who are graduating high school seniors at the time of application. Brown was recommended for this scholarship by Chapter CC of Glens Falls. Brown will attend Connecticut College in the fall.
Korean War vets to meet at monument
GLENS FALLS — Adirondack Chapter No. 60 of the Korean War Veterans’ Assoc. will be meeting at 11 a.m. Saturday at the KWV memorial in Crandall Park, Upper Glen Street to commemorate the armistice signing for the end of the Korean War. After the short ceremony, the group will meet at the Ambrosia Diner, located just off the Northway at Exit 19. Hosts for the lunch are Patti and Gene Slavin.
For a reservation or further information, contact the Slavins at 518-793-2358 by Thursday, or sign up at the meeting. All Korean War Veterans who served anywhere during the Korean War, in Korea at any time, spouses, widows, family and friends are all invited to attend. For an application to join the organization, contact Comm. Bob Garland at 518-280-0075.
Apollo 11 mission to be recognized
CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge Public Library is hosting a variety of programs in celebration of the Universe of Stories Summer Reading theme.
The Salem Astronomy Club will honor the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing at 7 p.m. Friday at the Cambridge Youth Center, 12 S. Park St. Local astronomy experts will offer a brief presentation about the moon followed by a free viewing of the documentary film “Apollo 11” at 7:30 p.m. Free tickets can be picked up at the library. Snacks and refreshments will be available.
The library will host a full day of Star Wars and STEAM themed activities from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the library, 21 W. Main St. Throughout the day there will be face painting, Princess Leia hairstyling, Star Wars story circles, paper rocket competitions, robotics demonstrations, 3D printing, and a visit from Darth Vader, who will be available for light saber duels from noon to 1 p.m.
There will be another free film at Cambridge Youth Center at 7 p.m. Free tickets for “Star Wars: Clone Wars” are available at Cambridge Public Library. Costumes are welcome, but not required.
Book and bake sale at library in Corinth
CORINTH — The Friends of the Corinth Free Library will hold the annual book and bake sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on the lawn of the library, 89 Main St. A variety of hardcover and paperback books, audio books, puzzles and DVDs will be available for purchase, as well as a variety of baked goods. In the event of rain, the sale will be held Aug. 3. All proceeds from the sale help to support the library. For more information, call the library at 518-654-6913.
Cornell Coop nets IP Foundation grant
WARRENSBURG — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County recently received a grant from the International Paper Foundation to host logger-training workshops such as Game of Logging, Forest Ecology and Silvaculture, and First Aid, CPR. These courses allow area forestry professionals to be obtain a Trained Logger Certification, which help them improve their skills, productivity and safety. These courses also educate loggers in the best management practices for timber harvesting, how to protect soil and water quality and to learn about OSHA logging standards.
Kiwanis gets grant for BackPack Program
TICONDEROGA — The Kiwanis Club of Ticonderoga was recently awarded a $2,000 grant from Stewart’s Holiday Match Program. The BackPack Program sends young children from local area schools home for the weekends with backpacks filled with nutritious, shelf-stable, and easily prepared foods throughout the school year. The backpacks also include Stewart’s Milk Cards good for one gallon of 1% milk and Stewart’s Egg Cards good for one dozen large eggs at any of the Stewart’s stores. The grant funds will be used to purchase food for the backpacks from the Regional Food Bank of NE NY which plans the menus for the weekend, orders the food, and delivers the food to schools throughout the North Country. The Ticonderoga Area BackPack Program is a new initiative which started in January, 2013.
Through its Holiday Match Program, Stewart’s Shops matches customer donations made in all of their shops from Thanksgiving through Christmas. The program set yet another record raising more than $2 million in 2018 and has donated over $28 million to local area nonprofits since the program began in 1986, all for the benefit of local area children under the age of 18.
Nipper Knolls to host golf tourney
GANSEVOORT — Nipper Knolls Equine Center, Inc. will host its third annual golf tournament at 2 p.m. Saturday at Airway Meadows Golf Club, 242 Brownsville Road to benefit Nipper Knolls Equine Center, Inc.
This fundraiser is a nine-hole tournament with a four player scramble format and shot gun start. Participants have the chance to win a 2019 Ford Edge courtesy of AutoSaver Ford in the hole-in-one contest. There will be additional fun competitions including a putting contest, closest to the line, most accurate drive, closest to the pin and longest drive. The event will also feature a silent auction, 50/50, photo opportunity, awards ceremony, and prizes for the first and second place teams.
The registration fee is $75 per player ($300 per team) and includes the nine holes of golf with a cart, a bag of snacks, and a buffet dinner offering assorted wraps. The dress code requires a collared shirt, and no cut off shorts. To register, contact Roxanne at 518-642-9453 or roxanne_peck@yahoo.com or Amy at 518-232-0347 or amyhoffer3@gmail.com
The Nipper Knolls Equine Center, Inc. is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to share the joys of horsemanship with children with special needs and military veterans. There are no administrative costs or salaries paid. This is a 100% volunteer organization.
To learn more about the program visit www.nipperknolls.com or www.facebook.com/nipperknolls.
Children’s museum to host paint & sips
GLENS FALLS — The World Awareness Children’s Museum is hosting a series of family-friendly Paint & Sips at the museum for the month of July, each with a fun and unique theme. The next event, which boasts a “Sunflower” theme, is from 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday.
All workshops are $20 per parent/child duo ($5 for each additional child, $10 for each additional adult). Members get a 50% discount. Space is limited. Make a reservation by calling 518-793-2773.
Washington County Dems to hold picnic
CAMBRIDGE — State and local Democratic leaders will be the featured speakers at the Washington County Democratic Committee Annual Picnic from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Beloved Farm, 105 McKie Hollow Road.
Tickets are $15 per person; $25 per couple; $5 for children younger than 12. Tickets at the door are $20 per person, $30 per couple. Committee members are asked to bring a dish to share. Please RSVP to 518-531-4039 or reserve online at www.washingtoncountydemocrats.com.
For more information, call Melissa Shea, Washington County Democratic Committee Chair, 518-290-0188.
Log Chapel to host vacation bible school
PUTNAM — The Log Chapel in Putnam will be holding its annual summer Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 21, through Thursday. All potty trained youths are welcome. Younger than that moms need to accompany them.
The VBS is titled B.I.B.L.E. for Believe it; Investigate it, Bare your heart, Live it and Explain it. The program will cover subjects as Noah’s Ark, the flood and fossils and evidence for it. There will be snacks and exciting games as well. For more information, call 518-260-9710. The Log Chapel is about 5 miles from Ticonderoga on Route 22, on the right just before the Putnam Fire Station.
Booksigning set for ‘Dannemora’ book
CAMBRIDGE — Battenkill Books will host a talk and slideshow presentation by Charles Gardner, the author of “Dannemora: Two Escaped Killers, Three Weeks of Terror, and the Largest Manhunt Ever in New York State,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at 15 E. Main St.
In June 2015, two vicious convicted murderers broke out of the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, launching the most extensive manhunt in state history. Gardner, a lifelong resident of the community and former correction officer, tells the whole story from an insider’s point of view.
Books will be available for purchase for $26 and can be signed by the author.
Eden’s Call to play at community church
QUEENSBURY — Eden’s Call, a Christian contemporary music band of upstate New York, will present a vocal/instrumental worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 28, at Oneida Community Church, 197 Sunnyside Road.
The five-member group includes vocalist/acoustic guitarist Trevor Finley; vocalist/pianist Maegan Finley; electric guitarist Zack Roberts; drummer Rob Colpoys; and epic base player Mat Perras.
The group performs at West Chazy Family Camp during the summer. For more information about the band, visit the Facebook site or email edenscallband@gmail.com.
There is no door charge. A free-will love offering will be taken. For more information, call the church phone at 745-8611">518-745-8611 or 518-793-2276 or email mbailey90@gmail.com
Silent auction items sought for fundraiser
WARRENSBURG — Cornell Cooperative Extension will be holding its 10th annual Golf Tournament and Silent Auction on Aug. 24 at Cronin’s Golf Resort in Warrensburg. All proceeds from this benefit will be used to help financially support Cornell Cooperative Extension’s educational programs.
Support is needed in the form of merchandise donation, gift baskets or gift certificates that will be used in the silent auction.
In-kind gift donations may be shipped to Cornell Cooperative Extension, 377 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg, NY 12885-0487. Arrangements for pick-up of donations can be made by calling Amy Sabattis at 518-623-3291 or 668-4881 or email als77@cornell.edu.
