Last free movie set at Hancock House
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Historical Society will host its last free movie night of 2019 at 7 p.m. Friday at the Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga. The featured film will be “Some Like It Hot,” marking the 60th anniversary of the classic comedy starring Marilyn Monroe, Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis.
Directed by Billy Wilder, the plot centers on two jazz musicians who witness a gangland shooting in 1929 and are forced to dress in drag in order to escape. Joining an all-girl traveling band, the comedy around misrepresented identity and Prohibition is considered among the top comedic films ever produced. In addition to the three primary stars, the film features hilarious performances by veteran character actors Joe E. Brown, George Raft and Pat O’Brien.
The film received six Academy Award nominations, including Best Actor, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay. It was voted as the top comedy film by the American Film Institute.
Salem churches to pray at noontime
SALEM — Salem area churches invite all to attend brief ecumenical prayer services at noon Friday at the Salem United Methodist Church, in response to the tragedies in the community, nation and world.
The monthly service concludes with “The Coventry Litany of Reconciliation” in hope and faith that worldwide peace and reconciliation will one day come to be. The litany comes out of the poignant story of forgiveness and reconciliation between England and Germany (www.coventrycathedral.org.uk/ccn/read-our-story/).
For more information, call The Rev. Laura Mitchell at 518-854-3729.
Scout troop to fete century at ski center
GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Troop No. 6004 is celebrating its 100th anniversary of the troop with a celebration from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at West Mountain Ski Center, with reduced rates for West Mountain activities along with free scout activities. This will be followed by a formal presentation sharing the history of Troop No. 6004 at 4 p.m., followed by a buffet dinner and s’mores.
The celebration continues at 9 a.m. Oct. 6 with a Mass service at Christ Church United Methodist, 54 Bay St., followed by a coffee hour sponsored by Troop 6004 in appreciation of the church’s support during the past 100 years.
Tickets for the dinner can be purchased through Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/glens-falls-troop-4-100-year-celebration-dinner-tickets-59624035094 or directly from the troop. Past scouts, leaders, anyone connected to Troop 6004, or interested in learning more are encouraged to attend. Commemorative patches, shirts and gift baskets will be available for purchase or auction at the event. Questions regarding the 100 year celebration can be emailed to bsatroop6004@gmail.com.
Volunteers sought for tax preparations
The Tri-County United Way VITA Coalition in Washington, Warren and northern Saratoga counties is seeking volunteers for the 2019 tax filing season. No experience is required; all volunteers will receive free instruction along with training and certification materials necessary to prepare basic tax returns. VITA volunteers are trained to assist moderate-low income individuals and families to electronically file their personal tax returns.
Training sessions begin in November and include the use of electronic filing software supplied by the IRS. There are tax sites throughout Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties and volunteer hours are flexible day and/or evening hours in your local community.
For more information about the VITA program, call Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County at 518-623-3291 and ask for Amy Sabattis. Or sign up through the Tri-County United Way at 518-793-3136 and ask for JoAnna Sheridan. To volunteer in Washington County, contact Joan Prouty at 518-746-2560. To volunteer at Moreau Community Center, contact Donna at 518-792-6007.
Boy Scouts to serve chicken barbecue
HUDSON FALLS — Boy Scout Troop No. 56 will host a chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (or until sold out) Saturday at the Coal Silos/Feeder Canal, 72 Maple St. The menu includes half a chicken, baked potato, dinner roll, and coleslaw or baked beans. Dinners cost $10.
Crandall Library to hold book sale
GLENS FALLS — The Friends of Crandall Library October Book Sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 and from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 6 at 251 Glen St. There will be thousands of books for all ages. All proceeds benefit the Crandall Library.
Theater company to hold auditions
HUDSON FALLS — The Hudson River Shakespeare Company will be holding auditions for its fall production of “Sherlock Holmes and the Sussex Vampire,” an original play by Andrew Daly, at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the United Methodist Church, 227 Main St. The play is based on a short story by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. No previous experience or prepared material is necessary; however it is important to be on time.
Rehearsals for this production will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday from Oct. 14 through Nov. 7. There will be four performances at 8 p.m. Nov. 8 and 9 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 9 and 10 at The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls.
Call 518-747-4418, email hrsc1999@aol.com or visit hudsonrivershakespeare.org for additional information.
Heritage Society to hold monthly pot luck
WILTON — The monthly meeting of the Wilton Heritage Society will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Wilton Heritage Museum, 5 Parkhurst Road. A pot luck dinner will start at 6 p.m. There will be a business meeting. The guest speaker will be Ray Palmer, a volunteer at the Saratoga Battlefield, who will talk about the battle and its importance to American history.
Greenwich library to reopen Gill Room
GREENWICH — The Greenwich Free Library will celebrate the grand reopening of the I.V. H. Gill Room, a local history archive, at 2 p.m. Oct. 6.
The public is invited to join library staff and volunteers, as well as local representatives, for a ribbon cutting, open house and reception.
The I.V.H. Gill Room was established in 1965 after the passing of historian I.V. H. Gill. His collection was donated to the Greenwich Free Library on the condition that it be kept in a secure location and accessible to the public.
The Gill Room has approximately 1,200 volumes on the shelves ranging from general history to specific genealogical family lines.
The Greenwich Free Library is located at 148 Main St., Greenwich, https://www.greenwichfreelibrary.org. For more information, call the Library at 518-692-7157.
‘Loaves & Fishes’ dinner in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge Food Pantry will service a $10 “Loaves & Fishes” dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at 59 S. Park St. The menu will include roast beef cooked to perfection, real mashed potatoes, gravy, Vicki’s famous coleslaw, rolls, desserts and beverages. Eat in or take-outs will be available. No reservations are necessary.
Warren County WIC to hold clinics
Warren County WIC offers nutrition education, breastfeeding support, referrals and a variety of nutrition foods to low-income pregnant, breastfeeding or postpartum women, infants and children up to age 5. Clinics are available at:
- 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the North Creek Firehouse, Main Street, North Creek;
- 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the VFW Post No. 6169, 32 Luzerne Road, Queensbury; and
- 8:30 a.m. Friday at the VFW Post No. 6169, 32 Luzerne Road, Queensbury.
WIC participants must call 518-761-6425 to schedule an appointment.
Garden club to visit Slate Valley museum
GRANVILLE — The Slate Valley Garden Club will visit the Skenesborough Museum and have lunch Wednesday at Historic Grounds, 142 Main St., Whitehall.
Members will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Slate Valley Masonic Center, county Route 24, Middle Granville, for carpooling.
For more information, call SVGC President Betty Frost at 518-642-1373.
Vermont church to host roast pork meal
PAWLET, Vt. — The Ladies and Gentlemen’s Supper Club at the Pawlet Community Church will serve a roast pork dinner at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
The menu includes roast pork baked with famous topping, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, hot vegetables, cabbage salad, applesauce, fruited Jell-O, rolls with butter, and hot and cold beverages. The dessert will be brownie and ice cream with chocolate syrup.
Adults cost $12; kids 12 and younger cost $6; kids 5 and younger are free. For more information, call Doreen Mach at 802325-3428 or Judy Coolidge at 802-325-3073. Take-out orders can also be made on the day of the dinner by calling the church at 802-325-3022.
Washington County WIC has openings
Washington County WIC has immediate openings available for women, infants and children in the form of nutritious foods accessed through the eWIC Benefit Card, free up-to-date nutrition and health information, referral services, and breastfeeding support.
Call Washington County WIC at 518-746-2460 for an appointment. The institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Ticonderoga church to host dinner Oct. 6
TICONDEROGA — The next Free Fellowship Dinner at the Ticonderoga First United Methodist Church will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at 1045 Wicker St. Everyone is welcome; reservations are not necessary.
The family-friendly menu will include chicken and biscuits, cranberry sauce, peas, and carrots. Homemade desserts and beverages will be available.
The free monthly dinner program is usually held on the first Sunday of each month. It is an outreach project of the church and is self-supporting. While there is no charge, a free-will donation is appreciated. High chairs, booster seats, take-outs and a child friendly menu are also available.
For more information about the free dinners or the church, contact the church office at 518-585-7995 or visit www.tifumc.com.
Fall Cider and Donuts Hike on tap
QUEENSBURY — Queensbury Land Conservancy will be leading its annual Fall Cider and Donuts Hike of the Sullivan Preserve at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. The rain date will be 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.
The Sullivan Preserve trailhead is located on Sullivan Road, directly across the street from the Docksider Restaurant on Glen Lake Road. This event is free and open to people of all ages.
Queensbury Land Conservancy, Inc. is a local nonprofit organization striving to preserve and enhance the natural and recreational resources of the area for the benefit of the public. For more information and updates, visit www.qlcny.org or like them on Facebook.
