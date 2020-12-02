Hometown Holidays to kick off Friday

GLENS FALLS — The city’s Hometown Holidays event is scheduled to kick off Friday, and while things will look a bit different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Santa Claus will still be coming to town.
A number of socially distanced events have been planned to help residents ring in the holiday season, including a parade that will see Santa and one of his elves crisscrossing the city on the back of a flatbed truck donated by Falls Farm and Garden.
DJ Mike DuBray will accompany the pair, playing holiday music along the way.
The bright lights of a city firetruck will act as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, leading Santa on his journey, which includes more than 60 stops throughout the city beginning at 6 p.m.
Residents are encouraged to greet Santa, but are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distance.
In order to eliminate large crowds — which are prohibited under state guidelines due to the pandemic — the city’s tree lighting has been moved online and can be viewed on the Downtown Glens Falls Facebook page (facebook.com/downtownglensfalls) beginning Friday.
The lighting, which was recorded in advance by Pepe Productions, will be feature Mayor Dan Hall and appearances from Santa Claus, angels and elves. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, his friend Clarice and Sax-o-Claus will also be on hand.
Letters to Santa can be dropped off at a mailbox in front of City Hall beginning Friday.
The Glens Falls Collaborative will also be hosting its annual Holiday House Contest, which will allow residents to vote on their favorite holiday display.
Rewards will be given for the best decorated house, apartment and business front. The contest is scheduled to begin on Saturday and run through Dec. 30.
In addition, the Collaborative will be hosting a scavenger hunt that will incorporate features found on houses competing in the holiday light contest.
For additional details on this year’s Hometown Holidays celebration, including a map Santa’s parade route, visit glenfallscolaborative.com/hometown-holidays.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
