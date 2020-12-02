Hometown Holidays to kick off Friday

GLENS FALLS — The city’s Hometown Holidays event is scheduled to kick off Friday, and while things will look a bit different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Santa Claus will still be coming to town.

A number of socially distanced events have been planned to help residents ring in the holiday season, including a parade that will see Santa and one of his elves crisscrossing the city on the back of a flatbed truck donated by Falls Farm and Garden.

DJ Mike DuBray will accompany the pair, playing holiday music along the way.

The bright lights of a city firetruck will act as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, leading Santa on his journey, which includes more than 60 stops throughout the city beginning at 6 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to greet Santa, but are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distance.

In order to eliminate large crowds — which are prohibited under state guidelines due to the pandemic — the city’s tree lighting has been moved online and can be viewed on the Downtown Glens Falls Facebook page (facebook.com/downtownglensfalls) beginning Friday.