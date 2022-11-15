Hometown Holidays set to begin on Dec. 2

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Collaborative is set to host Hometown Holidays, Adirondack Christkindlmarkt and Letters to Santa from Dec. 2 through Dec. 4, with events spread among the parks in Glens Falls.

The festivities will commence with a holiday parade from Crandall Park that will proceed down Glen Street to City Park at 5:15 p.m. with the Christmas tree lighting following at 6:15 p.m.

"Santa and Mayor (Bill) Collins will light our tree at 6:15 pm. Santa will be in Glens Falls National Bank’s Wealth Management Building on Glen Street from 6:30 to 8 p.m. to visit with boys and girls," said Nancy Turner, president of Glens Falls Collaborative and chairwoman of the event. "There will be a roped walkway from City Park to the bank with a crossing guard at the crosswalk in front of Spot Coffee. Maple Street will be closed this year rather than Glen Street. Horse and wagon rides will be available on Maple Street after the parade."

Holiday shopping will be offered from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. throughout City Park as a part of Adirondack Christkindlmarkt, along with live music and costumed characters. The Christkindlmarkt is sponsored by the Warren County Tourism Department and Lake George area businesses.

"We have over 35 vendors … . A schedule of events is located on the Glens Falls Collaborative website," Turner said.

The Christkindlmarkt will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and Santa will be at the bandstand from noon to 3 p.m. both days. Letters to Santa will be accepted at City Hall beginning Dec. 2 and letters provided with a return address will receive a response.

Collins said he is excited to be a part of the events and hopes local residents will come out to celebrate.

"The kids are grown up now and moved out of town so it will be great to see all the kids and I'm happy to be a part of it," he said.

Collins brought up the large attendance last year in the parks and commended the work put into the event by city officials.

"It's like a picture postcard, when you look at that pavilion and the lights," he said.

The city's Department of Public Works partners with the Business Improvement District. The BID purchases the lights and DPW workers put them up and take them down.

"Last year there were a ton of people in that park and I think it's going to be another great year for us. We've finally put the masks away and it's going to be perfect," he said.