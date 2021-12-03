Hometown Holidays, Christkindlmarkt bring holiday cheer to Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — The holiday season is in full swing, and with this year’s Hometown Holidays underway thousands are expected to walk through the city this year.

With Sax-O-Claus stopping into Mean Max to play some Christmas tunes and horses bringing carriages full of people around downtown, the event has already been considered a success by many.

Nancy Turner, secretary and member services coordinator for the Glens Falls Collaborative, said Friday that the reason the crowds of people show up is to celebrate the holiday season.

“I think it’s just so heartwarming to see everybody from the community, from communities beyond Glens Falls, coming together. Everybody has been aching for something because of the pandemic and to see all of these people just joining together … it’s heartwarming,” she said.

An addition to the annual Hometown Holidays event this year was the Adirondack Christkindlmarkt, which prior to this year was held in Lake George.

The market lost its home after the county made the decision for it not to be held at the Lake George Festival Commons at Charles R. Wood Park. Amy Collins, director of tourism and business development for the city, said that after the county made that decision, the Glens Falls Collaborative worked to bring it to Glens Falls.

“The timing was right, and we decided with the transition year and the pandemic we could do it here,” Collins said. “And here we are.”

This year, the Christkindlmarkt brought two tents full of vendors, food trucks and other festivities to City Park. On Saturday and Sunday a third tent, which was empty on Friday night, will host live entertainment.

One of those vendors was Charyl Music. She was sitting on one of the heaters in a large tent as people strolled up and down to peak at the many vendors.

Music owns Cheryl’s Stain Glass and runs a store from her home in Queensbury. She comes up with patterns and designs to make into stained-glass decorations.

She even commissions requests from people to make stained glass art of their dogs, cats and horses.

Music was able to take part in the last Christkindlmarkt that was held two years ago in Lake George.

Her only complaint about this year was the lighting. It didn’t do the best job of showing off her stained glass work in the back corner of the tent.

But she did see some business.

“I’ve had a lot of lookers. I’ve had some sales but a lot of lookers,” she said.

Collins said that bringing the Christkindlmarkt to be a part of Hometown Holidays with the Christmas tree lighting and Santa visiting was a perfect fit.

“We thought it would mesh wonderfully with this weekend,” she said.

Turner said that the Collaborative only had three months to get the ball rolling and have everything set up for all of the vendors and live entertainment.

She was thrilled by the turnout Friday evening.

“It’s looking tonight like it was pretty successful,” she said.

The city’s Christmas tree was lit at approximately 5:45 p.m. in City Park. Santa Claus was accompanied by Mayor Dan Hall.

Santa thanked everyone for coming and shared one message for all to keep with them this holiday season.

“I want you all to know that this is the season of giving,” he said. “Remember that in your hearts and you will always have a joyous life.”

Hall joked that the city issued an executive order stating that all chimneys will be clean prior to Santa’s arrival on Christmas.

Hall said that last year the city wasn’t able to have people in attendance for the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree. With the return of Hometown Holidays, as well as the Glens Falls debut of the Christkindlmarkt, he wasn’t surprised by the large number of people waiting in lines to see Santa and witness the festivities.

“So far, I think it’s great, and we can get into the festive mood,” Hall said.

Robin Barkenhagen, president of the Glens Falls Collaborative, said that walking out from his storefront at 42 Degrees and onto Glen Street was just like stepping into Whoville.

As the owner of 42 Degrees downtown and the tavern upstairs, Barkenhagen believes that events like these can only be to the city’s benefit.

He said local economies need these type of events.

“It’s exactly what we need. It’s exactly what cities need … and what downtown businesses are going to need to compete with the Amazon’s,” he said.

He was pleased with the turnout, and believes that Mayor-elect Bill Collins will continue to move the city forward with events like this.

“And this all started with Mayor (Jack) Diamond. Just bigger and better things coming to Glens Falls,” he said.

Barkenhagen said that Collins has already began asking about the potential to make Hometown Holidays a bigger event and have it run for multiple weekends.

He believes it can be done.

“It’s already supposed to bring 5,000 people a day to town and you can see the massive crowd out there,” he said. “I’m really excited about what it is and what it can be. It just shows how much bigger and better we’re going to get in Glens Falls.”

The Christkindlmarkt will run through Sunday evening. The market will be open on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

