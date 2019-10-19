Hartford students recognized
HARTFORD — Hartford Central School elementary students were recognized at the Citizens’ Assembly for the month of September. This month’s character trait was respect.
Native plants to be part of talk
HARTFORD — The Tri-County Branch of The Woman’s National Farm and Garden Association will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Hartford Methodist Church, Hartford Main Street, Hartford. Sadie Brown of the Poultney-Mettowee Conservation District will discuss native plants. Come hear about the advantages of growing native plants and learn about plants that are native to our area. Lunch will be served. Guests and new members are always welcome.
Cambridge students attend event
CAMBRIDGE — The 14th Annual Agriculture & Natural Resources Cambridge, Sept. 27, six Cambridge students taking vet science and agriculture business classes via distance learning participated in the 14th Annual Agricultural & Natural Resources High School Day at SUNY Cobleskill. The students competed in various competitions including ice cream product development and branding which entailed using manual agitators to create an ice cream flavor, and then developed and designed the packaging. There was a hippology quiz which included recognizing good conformation, anatomy, and identifying tack. The canine small animal judging included identifying small animal breeds and identifying veterinary tools used to treat small animals in which Paige Wulff placed first and received a plaque.
Exotic Animals Entertain GRANVILLE — On Oct. 7, residents and staff at Slate Valley Center on State Route 40 in Granville had a great time with friends from the animal kingdom, brought to them by the great staff of Jungle Experience Zoo in Granville. From a four-year old fox named Freddie and Petee, a cockatoo to Shelby, the six-month old kangaroo, residents and staff loved each of the visitors. “Our people had such a great time watching and holding these animals,” said Marijo Natale, Recreation Director at Slate Valley Center. “Some people have never seen a kangaroo in person because they are from the land down under, so it’s a major treat for them.” About 25 to 30 people were there, from residents and staff. You can catch the Jungle Experience Zoo on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/JungleExperienceZoo/.
Teacher of the Week HARTFORD — Mr. Andrew Capone of Hartford Central School District was recently selected as TCT’s Teacher of the Week. Mr. Capone’s nomination states, “Mr. Capone inspires students through his actions, and emphasizes that to obtain their goals, they are ultimately responsible for the path that leads to success. He always has an open-door policy, allowing his students to reach out to him at any time and with his duties as a Health Teacher, Physical Education Teacher, and Athletic Director. Mr. Capone is an important part of the Hartford Central School family. Thanks to Mr. Andrew Capone for all that he does.”
Game of logging courses offered JOHNSBURG — Warrensburg Cornell Cooperative Extension will be offering two Game of Logging courses in October.
On Thursday, the Game of Logging Level 1 course will focus on introducing the participant to open face felling and to develop techniques to safely fall a tree. Topics include: personal protective equipment, chainsaw safety features, chainsaw reactive forces, bore cutting, pre-planning the fell, and understanding hinge wood strength.
On Friday, the Game of Logging Level 2 course will focus on maximizing chainsaw performance through basic maintenance, carburetor setting, and filing techniques. Liming and bucking techniques will be introduced, springpole cutting is covered and more felling is practiced. Participants need to bring safety equipment (hard hat/shield; hearing protection; chaps; steel toe boots...), chainsaw and lunch.
Classes will be held at Trautwein property, 105 Dankers Road, Johnsburg 12843.
Cost per person, per class $45. Pre-registration is required. Payment must be received in full no less than 10 calendar days prior to workshop date and no refunds if canceling after the 10 day cut off time.
To register call 518-668-4881 or email Dan Carusone at jc69@cornell.edu. Church to host
Turkey Supper CAMBRIDGE — The South Cambridge United Methodist Church will host a Turkey Supper at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Pleasant Valley Grange Hall located at intersection of county Route 59A and county Route 74. Cost is $12 adults and children $5. Eat in or take out is available.
Chainsaw Safety
Course offered WARRENSBURG — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County, will be holding a chainsaw safety workshop at 10 a.m. Monday at 377 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg.
Mike Burns will present an instructional program for the occasional chainsaw user on safe operation and risk mitigation. The workshop will cover the anatomy of a chainsaw, maintenance of a chainsaw, what safety gear to wear, proper cutting of standing and laying trees, and more. Please note that this workshop is not suitable for NYLT or DEC certification.
This program is geared toward the person who needs to operate a saw occasionally but not as a vocation. There is no cost for this workshop, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information call 518-668-4881 or, email Dan Carusone at djc69@cornell.edu.
Annual Halloween
Pumpkin Party CAMBRIDGE — On Friday, St. Martha’s Guild of St. Luke’s Church will be holding its 5th Annual Halloween Pumpkin Party.
The event will be held in the parish house from 6 to 8 p.m. at 4 St. Luke’s Place in Cambridge. We are planning to have games, net for apples, donuts on a string, face painting, make a popcorn hand, slime making and more.
A costume contest for 4 age groups; 0 to 3 years, 4 to 6 years, 7 to 9 years and 10 and up. We will award each winner a Stewart’s Shops gift card and a book of choice.
The Rev. Matt Baker will be reading the “Pumpkin Parable” to the children. We have goodie bags for all the children to take home too! Of course snacks, juice and coffee will be available for all. Hope to see you there! Invite your friends and family. We want to have the biggest party ever!
Any questions call Andrea Wolff at 518-321-3459 or email at awolff@berlincentral.org.
Lunch at the Library CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge Public Library and the Washington County Office of the Aging Nutrition Program offer a free lunch on the third Monday of every month. This month our lunch will be held at noon.
Join us for a Root Beer Float Social and a riveting round of Trivia. All meal costs are paid for by Friends of the Cambridge Library.
Space is limited for these meals so please call the Cambridge Public Library at 518-677-2443 to reserve your meal.
World Awareness Children’s Museum GLENS FALLS — The World Awareness Children’s Museum will be hosting Arts Alive located 89 Warren St., Glens Falls. Tickets are now on sale for the museum’s upcoming Arts Alive: Food, Fun, Fashion event on Sunday, Oct. 27, at Surfside On The Lake Hotel And Suite in Lake George, (400 Canada St.) Arts Alive is an evening of hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, and a fabulous international art and fashion show! An artful raffle will feature works and clothing from local artists as well as opportunities to experience such things as The Art of Wine, The Art of Theater, The Art of Drawing Classes, and more! And new this year is the International Kid’s Club: A “parents’ night out” party with pizza, games, and activities for children 4 to 12 (must be potty trained) in the Champlain Room at the Surfside, hosted by museum staff, and the Glens Falls and Hudson Falls High School International Clubs. Tickets are $45 for adults, children ages 4 and up are $20 and $15 for each additional child. Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4400135.
Free fall yard sale QUEENSBURY — Sanford’s Ridge United Methodist Church at 1919 Sanford’s Ridge Road in Queensbury will hold their free Fall Yard Sale from 9 to noon Saturday, Oct. 26. There will be housewares, toys, books, linens, holiday decorations, and more. All items are free. We are currently accepting donated items as long as they are clean and in working order. (Please no VCR tapes.) To arrange a drop off time, please call Cindy at 518-746-2779.
Beef Quality Assurance Workshop
VOORHEESVILLE — From 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at Cambridge Valley Livestock Market, 2147 state Route 22, Cambridge the Cornell Cooperative Extension Albany County and the Capital Area Ag & Hort Program (CAAHP) is pleased to present a Beef Quality Assurance workshop.
Beef Quality Assurance is a nationwide certification program that helps ensure a safe, wholesome and quality beef product for consumers. Topics covered include cattle nutrition, handling, and vaccine protocols. Costs are as follows: $15/person or $25/farm (unlimited people) — pay online or send a check made out to CCE Albany County to: CCE Albany County, Beef Quality Assurance, ATTN: Tove Ford, 24 Martin Road, Voorheesville, NY 12186.
To register online: https://tinyurl.com/BQA2019 or call 518-765-3518. For questions, contact: Ashley Pierce at 518-649-0267 or arp253@cornell.edu or Tom Gallagher at 518-577-0958 or tjg3@cornell.edu. The workshop will cover requirements 1-3 below. To be certified, producers must: 1) attend a BQA classroom training or complete a self-study and satisfactorily pass a written test. 2) Attend a chute-side training. 3) Sign a BQA Contract. New Change: Level I Certification requires no Veterinary Client Patient Relationship; it is a requirement for Level II Certification. A VCPR validation form requires the signature of operation’s veterinarian. 5 p.m. – Light Dinner; hamburgers and hotdogs, 5:30 to 7 p.m. – Classroom Presentation, 7 to 7:30 p.m. – Chuteside Training, 7:30 to 8 p.m. – Complete all paperwork.
Argyle Presbyterian Church Retirement Celebration
ARGYLE — Join us for a retirement celebration in honor of Pastor Steve McLean and his wife Kim.
We are celebrating Saturday and Oct. 27. On Saturday, there will be a banquet, held at Argyle Central School, for the entire community, as well as family and friends from 33 years of ministry in Argyle. Dinner is by reservation only, at 6 p.m. email tonya@argylepresbyterian.org to make a reservation with a program of memories to follow from 7 to 8 p.m. On Sunday morning, worship is at 10 a.m. during which our associate pastor, Bryan Fitzgerald, will interview Steve about his ministry over the years and the choir will sing special music.
Following worship there will be a soup and breads lunch.
Autumn Voices
GREENWICH — Memoirs and other personal writings from our past, hosted by the Greenwich-Easton Historical Association from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Community Meeting Room of the Greenwich Free Library.
Many of us are lucky enough to have in our possession memoirs, letters and other materials that articulate the lived memories of our ancestors and others to whom we have a connection. These “life writings” are our paths to the past, and in sharing them we connect with these writers, and each other. The Greenwich-Easton Historical Association is offering the opportunity for individuals to share some of these materials in a program we are calling Autumn Voices: memoirs and other personal writings from our past. Participants will be able to read their items aloud or simply listen.
Refreshments will be served. You may contact Kathleen Horton at kathleenhorton1995@gmail.com for more details. An RSVP if you plan to attend will help us make sure to allow enough time for everyone who wishes to participate.
Firehouse to hold chicken BBQ
SARATOGA — The Quaker Springs Firemen and Auxiliary Fall Chicken BBQ will be held at noon Saturday at the Station 2 firehouse located at 1432 state Route 9P. The cost is $13 for adults, $10 for children. Take out only while supplies last.
