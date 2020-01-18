Hometown: Granville students inducted into honor society

Brewfest tickets are on sale now

GLENS FALLS — Tickets for the 11th annual Glens Falls Brewfest on March 7 at the Queensbury Hotel are available.

The Glens Falls Brewfest is a beer, wine and cider tasting event featuring, local, regional and national breweries, as well as sampling wineries, and cideries. There will be live music, food sampling from local area restaurants, and some great local vendors to shop from while you sample a range of brews and get to speak directly with the brewers about their craft beers.

Tickets cost $45 per person in advance; $55 per person at the door; $99 per person for Taps & Apps and Brewfest. This event is a 21+ event. Follow the event page on Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/425063741615929/ for a list of breweries.

Support group to meet on Monday

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Saratoga Parkinson’s Disease Support Group will meet at 2 p.m. Monday at the Woodlawn Commons Building, 2nd floor at the Wesley Health Care Center, 156 Lawrence St. The meeting is free and open to anyone dealing with Parkinson’s Disease, family members, caregivers and friends. Guest Speaker will be Ella DiPietro, a CBD oil expert from Saratoga.

Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you’d like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0