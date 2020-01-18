Hometown: Granville students inducted into honor society

Historical society names new leader
LAKE LUZERNE — Howard Schaffer of Lake Luzerne has been elected president of the Hadley-Lake Luzerne Historical Society, following outgoing President Joe Kavanagh, who has served for the past four years. The Historical Society, founded in 1973, is one the region’s longest-standing historical preservation organizations and has been responsible for multiple conservation projects over the past half-century.
The group has played a key role in preserving the historic Hadley Parabolic Bow bridge as well as the Harmon House and the Gailey Hill Schoolhouse in the town of Lake Luzerne.
Schaffer previously served as vice-president and programming chair, coordinating monthly programming for guest speakers including authors and historians over the past three years. Professionally, he is founder of Media Marketing Inc. in Albany and has served as president of the Lake Luzerne Association, working on the effort to address milfoil and invasive species in the southern Adirondacks. He is a member of the Adirondack Mountain Club as well.
Also elected to the Society Board were Christine Blakely, secretary, and Kirstin Zehnter, director. Both Sally Goodhart, treasurer, and Ben Kemp, director, were re-elected to the board. Kemp serves as Internet Media contact. Other board members serving are Maureen Jones, co-chairperson of Program Committee, Sue Wilder, chairperson of Community Events and Gift Shop/Merchandising, Nan Plantier, media director, David Cranston, vice-president, and Joseph Kavanagh, past-president.
For additional information contact the society at kinnearmuseum@gmail.com.
12 students named to honor society
GRANVILLE — The Granville Chapter of the National Honor Society held its formal Induction Ceremony Jan. 9 in the high school auditorium. Twelve students from the Granville Jr/Sr. High School were inducted into the nation’s oldest, largest and most prestigious student recognition program, founded in 1921 by the National Association of Secondary School Principals. The Granville chapter has been inducting new members since May 16, 1963. Members must be juniors or seniors with a cumulative academic average of 89.5% or higher. Additionally, members must meet the highest standards of service, leadership and character. Students are selected by a faculty council consisting of five members of the faculty.
New members include Andrew Bacher, Owen Burnham, Haley Corlew, Hannah Festa, Laci Howe, Ryan Kunen, Myles Pauquette, Araeh Quinlan, Karley Streiber, Jenna Tooley, Cassandra Weeden and Tiernan Weeden.
Salvation Army, RSVP looking for volunteers
GLENS FALLS — Partnering with Warren/Washington RSVP since 1997, the Salvation Army of Glens Falls has relied heavily on volunteers who support its programs. Often referred to as “the army behind The Army,” volunteers play a crucial role in the Salvation Army’s ability to provide quality social services for the community.
Volunteer opportunities include clerical, fund raising (including bell ringing and gift wrapping), preparing holiday baskets, and other special projects. For more information or to volunteer with the Salvation Army, contact RSVP at 518-743-9158 or rsvp@tricountyunitedway.org.
The mission of Warren/Washington RSVP is to engage men and women 55 and older in meaningful volunteer service that strengthens the well-being of both self and community.
Felt artwork featured in library art gallery
GLENS FALLS — Local artist Robin Blakney-Carlson’s felt artwork is on display at the Friends of Crandall Library gallery through the end of January.
Blakney-Carlson’s felt artwork is unique because it is produced with the a wet felting technique by using a combination of animal fiber, water, soap, hand rolling and manipulating until the fibers enmesh into a finished textile. This technique is called Nuno Felting. Blakney-Carlson studied fine arts at California College of Arts and Munson-Williams-Proctor Institute School of Art.
The gallery is located on the second floor of Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St. The exhibit can be enjoyed from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.
You have free articles remaining.
Seniors plan trip to Eastern Europe
QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury Senior Center will host a travel presentation on the September trip to Prague, Vienna and Budapest from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at 742 Bay Road. Learn about the places, food and experiences planned for the trip. The presentation is free to all.
The Queensbury Senior Citizens, established in 1980, is a nonprofit organization open to anyone 55 or older in the region. Its purpose is to promote the concept of living and aging well by providing social, educational, recreational, health-related, travel and volunteer service opportunities. For more information, go to www.seniorsonthego.org.
SGF church to serve turkey dinner Jan. 25
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The South Glens Falls United Methodist Church will serve a turkey dinner from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at 15 Maplewood Parkway. The menu includes turkey, stuffing, potatoes, vegetable, soup and homemade desserts. Adults cost $10; children ages 5-12 cost $5. Take-out and delivery are available by calling 518-793-1152.
Coffee shop to show veterans artwork
GLENS FALLS — An opening reception for the Glens Falls showing of “Service, Symbols, Scenes & Stories,” an exhibition of more than 50 original works of art by veterans from New York state, will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Spot Coffee, 221 Glen St.
The women featured in this exhibition originally created the works for a special exhibition hosted in the Vietnam Memorial Gallery in Albany. Due to the popularity of their work, the exhibition was requested by other locations, with Glens Falls becoming the newest place for these works of art to be displayed.
North Country Arts issues call for artwork
GLENS FALLS — North Country Arts is looking for artwork for its fifth annual Juried Art Show planned for May at the Shirt Factory Gallery, 71 Lawrence St. Applications can be submitted to onlinjuriedshows.com until the April 1 deadline.
A reception and awards ceremony is planned from 5 to 7 p.m. May 9 at the Shirt Factory. Fees are $25 for NCA members; $35 for no-members. For more information, email info@northcountryarts.org.
Community Hospice seeking volunteers
The Community Hospice serving Saratoga and Washington Counties is in need of volunteers who are available to make friendly visits and to provide emotional support to hospice patients and their families.
Information sessions will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 18 at 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, and at 2 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Greenwich Library, 148 Main St., Greenwich.
A required 25-hour volunteer training will be provided in October. Call 518-581-0800 to register.
Brewfest tickets are on sale now
GLENS FALLS — Tickets for the 11th annual Glens Falls Brewfest on March 7 at the Queensbury Hotel are available.
The Glens Falls Brewfest is a beer, wine and cider tasting event featuring, local, regional and national breweries, as well as sampling wineries, and cideries. There will be live music, food sampling from local area restaurants, and some great local vendors to shop from while you sample a range of brews and get to speak directly with the brewers about their craft beers.
Tickets cost $45 per person in advance; $55 per person at the door; $99 per person for Taps & Apps and Brewfest. This event is a 21+ event. Follow the event page on Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/425063741615929/ for a list of breweries.
Support group to meet on Monday
SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Saratoga Parkinson’s Disease Support Group will meet at 2 p.m. Monday at the Woodlawn Commons Building, 2nd floor at the Wesley Health Care Center, 156 Lawrence St. The meeting is free and open to anyone dealing with Parkinson’s Disease, family members, caregivers and friends. Guest Speaker will be Ella DiPietro, a CBD oil expert from Saratoga.
Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you’d like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.