Hometown: Glens Falls native to lead Vermont ski school

Kershko named next head of Vt. ski school
KILLINGTON, Vt. — The Board of Trustees of Killington Mountain School announced the appointment of Glens Falls native Claire Kershko as its next head of school. The board’s unanimous decision followed an enthusiastic recommendation by the school’s Search Committee.
Kershko, who will assume her responsibilities by June 30, succeeds Tao Smith who will depart KMS after 19 years of excellent service.
Kershko is uniquely prepared for this role thanks to her time spent as a student-athlete in the Alpine program at KMS from 2007-2009, having landed at the school via participation in the Killington Ski Club and the KSC/KMS Development Program before joining the student body at the school. Her insight as an alumna, coupled with her experience as a college athlete and coach leave her well-suited to work alongside student-athletes, faculty and coaches to help lead the school forward in the spirit of its Mission Statement.
Kershko completed her undergraduate studies at Bates College, where she received a B.A. in Religious Studies. At Bates, she was captain of the Alpine Ski Team and eventually joined the program as an assistant coach, leading the team to strong annual showings at the NCAA Division 1 National Championships. Kershko was a financial analyst in Boston before returning to coaching at Gould Academy, where she served as an admissions liaison and was both an alpine and soccer coach. Kershko went on to be named as the assistant, and then head Alpine Ski Coach at Clarkson University (Div. III), leading the team to annual USCSA National Championship appearances and coaching the men’s team to win a National Title in GS. While at Clarkson, she obtained her Master’s in Business Administration and currently exercises her promotional expertise in the marketing department of a Fortune 500 company.
Wood Foundation has
grant applications
GLENS FALLS — The Charles R. Wood Foundation is currently accepting grant applications from IRS approved 501©3 organizations whose projects or programs assist children, healthcare or the arts in the Lake George Region and surrounding areas. Eligible applicants are invited to visit www.charlesrwoodfoundation.com to submit an online application by April 1 for consideration at the spring meeting of Trustees. The next subsequent deadline will be Sept. 1 for consideration at the fall meeting.
Over the past five years the Foundation has awarded more than $8 million. The foundation announced a new initiative in 2019 aimed at improving the overall health of the population in the region and will continue to accept collaborative applications from organizations serving Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Montgomery, Warren and Washington counties.
Charles R. Wood established the Foundation that bears his name in 1978 to provide assistance in areas of special need in the Lake George Region and surrounding areas. Grants are awarded to nonprofit organizations with an emphasis on programs for children, healthcare and the arts. Wood, founder of Storytown USA, the present-day Great Escape Theme Park, the Double H Hole in the Woods Camp for critically ill children and numerous other endeavors and businesses in the area, died in September of 2004 leaving the majority of his estate to the Charles R. Wood Foundation.
SUNY Adirondack to display original art
QUEENSBURY — “Barricado,” an exhibit of original artwork by SUNY Adirondack student Ricardo Blair, will be open through Feb. 29 in Warren Hall on the SUNY Adirondack Queensbury campus as part of the college’s Black History Month celebration.
“Barricado” explores the rarely told stories of African-American history through the lens of street art. The word “barricado” refers to an armed central wall constructed on 18th- and 19th-century slave trade ships to confine enslaved Africans.
Blair, who is part of the college’s Educational Opportunity Program, is a fine arts major from Brooklyn.
Korean War veterans to hold luncheon
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The February luncheon for Ch. 60, Korean War Vet. Assoc., will be held at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 13 at the Peppermill Restaurant. Hosts will be Patti and Gene Slavin. Call 518-793-2358 for reservations by Feb. 11 or sign up at the February meeting.
All veterans who served anywhere during the Korean War, in Korea at any time, spouses, widows, family and friends are all invited to attend. For further information or an application to join the organization, please contact Comm. Bob Garland at 518-280-0075. New members are always welcome.
Seniors plan trip to Turning Stone Casino
SCHUYLERVILLE — Olde Saratoga Seniors are hosting a bus trip to Turning Stone Casino in Verona on March 16. The bus leaves Saratoga Train Station at 6:15 a.m. or American Legion, Schuylerville at 6:45 a.m. The bus returns approximately 8:30 p.m. The trip costs $10 for members or $15 for non-members. Mail checks to P.O. Box 60, Schuylerville, NY 12871 or contact Pat Temple at 518-338-2329.
The next meeting for the Olde Saratoga Seniors will be at noon Wednesday at the Town Hall, Spring Street. It will be a casserole luncheon. Bring a dish to pass. New members are always welcome. For information contact Pat Temple at 518-338-2329.
Basketball tourney to support scholarships
SARATOGA SPRINGS —The inaugural Teams for Dreams three-on-three basketball tournament will be held April 4 to support local scholarships.
The Saratoga Springs Rotary Education Foundation has partnered with Saratoga Financial Services to sponsor the event, which will be held at Saratoga Springs High School.
The tournament will feature men’s, women’s or coed teams of three or four players competing in various youth and adult brackets. All skill levels are welcome. Build a team and support a good cause. For pricing and to register, visit SaratogaSpringsScholarships.org. Registration closes March 1.
Vendors sought for arts and crafts event
WILTON — Operation Adopt A Soldier, an all-volunteer nonprofit, is seeking arts and crafts vendors to staff its April 18 Arts and Crafts Fair at the group’s temporary headquarters at 891 Saratoga Road (Route 9) in Wilton.
The rain-or-shine event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day and take place inside and outside the building that formerly housed Farrell Oil, adjacent to the Route 9/Ballard Road intersection. Vendors may begin setting up at 8 a.m.
A 12-foot-by-12-foot space costs $50. Spaces will be assigned; vendors are responsible for providing a table, chairs and, if located outside, covering for their booths. OAAS is not responsible for vendor sales taxes; alcohol and pets are not allowed on the property.
Vendor applications and fees (checks should be made out to OAAS) are due by March 15. The cancellation policy will be stated on vendor paperwork.
Additional information and registration are available by calling or texting Sherry, event chair, at 518-522-2472, or calling OAAS Founder/Chairman Cliff Seguin at 518-260-9922 or emailing wiseeagle1@yahoo.com. Information is available on the group’s website at www.operationadoptasoldier.org.
OAAS mails comfort kits to U.S. military personnel serving in areas of conflict around the world. The group relies solely on donations of items and money from the public as well as fundraisers to fill kits, each of which costs about $12 to mail.
RSVP needs medical transport drivers
The Warren/Washington Retired Senior and Volunteer Program, better known as RSVP, is continually searching for able and willing seniors to volunteer as medical transportation drivers. Although not all volunteers accept it, mileage reimbursement is available.
If interested in volunteering, contact Warren/Washington RSVP at 518-743-9158. Senior citizens who need help getting to medical appointments can contact RSVP for more information.
RSVP matches senior citizens age 55 and older with meaningful volunteer opportunities. Until recently, the transportation needs of seniors in southern Washington County were handled by three volunteers: Linda Record, Gail Dewey and Dorothy Beattie.
Recently, the medical transportation program has been centralized, and now all transportation activity — for both Warren and Washington counties — is administered by the RSVP office in Queensbury.
Washington County WIC has openings
Washington County WIC has immediate openings available for women, infants and children in the form of nutritious foods accessed through the eWIC Benefit Card, free up-to-date nutrition and health information, referral services and breastfeeding support.
Call Washington County WIC at 518-746-2460 for an appointment. The institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Celebrate Susan B. Anthony’s birthday
GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Centennial Suffrage Committee is planning a tea on Susan B. Anthony’s Birthday, Feb. 15, in celebration of women winning the vote on the national level 100 years ago, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at Seasoned in downtown Glens Falls. The cost is $15 (non-refundable). There is limited seating and there will be light entertainment. Call Mary at 518-792-7608 for reservations by Feb. 10.
Treats for Your Furry Friend workshop
WARRENSBURG — Cornell Cooperative Extension will host a Treats for Your Furry Friend workshop will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Education Center, 377 Schroon River Road.
Participants will make several types of baked and no-bake dog treats, and will be able to bring them home to share with their furry friends. There is a $15 materials fee for this class, and pre-registration is required. For more information, or to register for this class, call the 518-623-3291 or email Marybeth Mitcham at mem467@cornell.edu.
Benefit for boy with lymphoma
LAKE LUZERNE — There will be a benefit for Connor Ives from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 9, at The Long Horn, 1379 Lake Ave. Connor was recently diagnosed with Burkitt Lymphoma and is now in Albany Medical Center for an unknown period of time with ongoing medical treatment and chemotherapy. The family will face expenses such as travel to and from Albany and other miscellaneous expenses.
The benefit will feature a silent auction, 50/50 and basket raffles. Live music will be provided by The Mountain Grown Band, with special guest Tim Rodrigue. All proceeds benefit the #CJ Strong Fund.
Quakers to serve chicken and biscuits
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Friends Meeting will host a chicken and biscuits dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at 27 Saratoga Ave. Dinner includes chicken in gravy served over a homemade biscuit, mashed potatoes, vegetables, homemade dessert and beverages. Dinners cost $10 for adults; $5 for children. Take-out and delivery are available by calling 518-798-1601.
Free tax assistance available this week
WARRENSBURG — Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program sponsored by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County is offering free tax help to families and individuals whose household income is below $57,000.
Trained community volunteers can help with special credits such as Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit. In addition to free tax return preparation assistance, free electronic filing (e-filing) will be offered. Call 800-211-5128, ext. 200 to schedule an appointment at any of these locations:
- Noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Cornell Cooperative Extension, 377 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg;
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Southern Adirondack Independent Living, 71 Glenwood Avenue, Queensbury;
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Queensbury Senior Center, 742 Bay Rd., Queensbury; or
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Cornell Cooperative Extension, 377 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg.
Chili cook off event to benefit church
CORINTH — A Cabin Fever Chili Cook Off will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Holy Mother and Child Parish, 405 Palmer Ave. Enjoy all-you-can-eat chili with a side (corn bread, tortillas, etc.) and a drink. Adults cost $10; kids cost $5; kids 5 and under are free. The winner receives a trophy; runners-up receive an apron. Those interested in submitting chili, call 518-654-2113. Proceeds from this event will be used to help fund Pastoral Council projects.
The Pember to host 1960s Coffee House
GRANVILLE — The Pember Library and Museum will host its fourth annual “Coffee House Java and Jive on Tap” from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at 33 W. Main St., an open call to musicians, story tellers and poets to be heard at the open mike, in a retro atmosphere. There will be board games along with a range of brews, coffee cakes and special pastries for sale. Admission is free. For more information, contact the Pember at 518-642-2525.
Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you’d like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.