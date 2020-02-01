Hometown: Glens Falls native to lead Vermont ski school

Kershko named next head of Vt. ski school

KILLINGTON, Vt. — The Board of Trustees of Killington Mountain School announced the appointment of Glens Falls native Claire Kershko as its next head of school. The board’s unanimous decision followed an enthusiastic recommendation by the school’s Search Committee.

Kershko, who will assume her responsibilities by June 30, succeeds Tao Smith who will depart KMS after 19 years of excellent service.

Kershko is uniquely prepared for this role thanks to her time spent as a student-athlete in the Alpine program at KMS from 2007-2009, having landed at the school via participation in the Killington Ski Club and the KSC/KMS Development Program before joining the student body at the school. Her insight as an alumna, coupled with her experience as a college athlete and coach leave her well-suited to work alongside student-athletes, faculty and coaches to help lead the school forward in the spirit of its Mission Statement.